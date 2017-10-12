The Magnet Inn is One of a Dying Breed in Englewood

A friend of mine recently moved to downtown Englewood — if that's a thing (I've always referred to her new area as "You know, down near the Gothic"). So we decided to set out on a Saturday night tour of her new stamping grounds and check out various Englewood neighborhood bars. From her new spot just a little bit off Broadway, we were able to walk to several newer, hipster-ish bars, including the Moe's Original BBQ that includes a bar and a bowling alley, and a few neighborhood dives like the Magnet Inn, at 2893 South Broadway. The Magnet was actually the last stop on our tour, so we were a few drinks in at this point, but the bar would have had its odd charms even if we hadn't been a little tipsy. Located on Broadway at Bates Avenue next to a brightly lit liquor store, the Magnet Inn looks rather unassuming from the outside, with a small black awning protruding from a red building with large block letters letting people know the name of the bar.

As we came in, smack next to the door was a guy in his fifties with his laptop on the bar, intently playing Candy Crush with the aura of a person who frequently plays computer games in a bar and doesn't care what anyone thinks about it. After passing him, we found a couple of seats at the bar next to some older guys, as well as a group of gentlemen in their twenties who told us they'd tried to go to the Aquabats show at the aforementioned Gothic Theatre a few blocks away. However, the show ended early because it was geared toward both adult fans of the band and child fans of the Aquabats kids' TV show, which apparently plays on Nickelodeon. (You learn something new every day.)

We also learned that the Magnet is a popular stop before and after any show at the Gothic, so the crowd can vary based on the band playing on any given night.