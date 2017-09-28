The Park Gets a Facelift but Remains a Capitol Hill Standby

The Park Tavern and Restaurant (931 East 11th Avenue) was one of the first bars I ever visited when I moved to Denver. In fact, a Ouija board once predicted that I was going there with friends. Seriously. As Halloween approaches, it seems only appropriate to share that I was once at a friend's house nearby on Tenth and Washington pre-gaming, as my cheap friends and I used to do in those days. Her apartment in a slightly run-down historic mansion was old and creepy, and I think it was also in the fall, so we decided to fire up the mystical ghost-oracle board (or party trick, depending on your perspective). The women in the group were into it, while my friend's boyfriend and some other male friends of his were loudly complaining about how this was stupid and we should just go to the bar already — the Park Tavern, specifically. After asking some general questions about who the identity of the spirit coming through the Ouija board was, we asked where we were planning to go that night. P-A-R-K, the board spelled out as the answer. The guys in the group fell silent, and their eyes belied the fact that they were completely freaking out. It was decided that we were leaving NOW. The rest of the night was uneventful, but my friend maintained that there was indeed a ghost in her house, and she moved when the lease was up.

That's my most seasonally appropriate tale of a night at the Park, but going to this particular bar was a common occurrence in my early Denver-transplant days. For a bright-eyed 23-year-old trying to make friends in the big city with limited funds, the old-school Captiol Hill bar seemed to be the perfect fit. The two-for-one drink tokens, which still exist today, helped me afford a night out on my shoestring budget. The weekly trivia night was a simple way to mix and mingle with other twenty-somethings, and the homey leather booths and dark nooks and crannies were ideal locations to talk with friends or make out with dudes. And the variety of bar-food options and a kitchen serving food late were also ideal for late-night munchies. Although the place has changed over the years, there's a lot that remains the same.

EXPAND It was a little wet for a patio drink, but the view is still nice on the new rooftop at the Park Tavern. Sarah McGill