Zaika Indian Express to Take Over Taja Space at Sixth and Broadway

Zaika Indian Express will open soon in the former Taja Indian space at Sixth and Broadway. Mark Antonation

Taja Indian recently vacated its home at 575 Lincoln Street, with plans to reopen in an unnamed location. But fans of Indian cuisine near the intersection of Sixth Avenue and Broadway won't have long to wait for a new round of curries and samosas: Zaika Indian Express is moving in where Taja moved out.

If the name Zaika sounds familiar, it's because owners Bobby Lamsal and Eddie Ganesh already operate two metro locations of Zaika Indian Cuisine: the original in Broomfield and a newer outpost in Littleton. Zaika Indian Express will offer a fast-casual, pared-down version of the menu served at the two other locations. A note on the door of the new space indicates that it will open on Monday, October 24.