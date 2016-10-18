menu

Zaika Indian Express to Take Over Taja Space at Sixth and Broadway

Brand-New 14er Brewing, Which Doesn’t Have a Home Yet, Wins Gold at GABF


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Zaika Indian Express to Take Over Taja Space at Sixth and Broadway

Tuesday, October 18, 2016 at 6:55 a.m.
By Westword Staff
Zaika Indian Express will open soon in the former Taja Indian space at Sixth and Broadway.EXPAND
Zaika Indian Express will open soon in the former Taja Indian space at Sixth and Broadway.
Mark Antonation
A A

Taja Indian recently vacated its home at 575 Lincoln Street, with plans to reopen in an unnamed location. But fans of Indian cuisine near the intersection of Sixth Avenue and Broadway won't have long to wait for a new round of curries and samosas: Zaika Indian Express is moving in where Taja moved out.

Related Stories

If the name Zaika sounds familiar, it's because owners Bobby Lamsal and Eddie Ganesh already operate two metro locations of Zaika Indian Cuisine: the original in Broomfield and a newer outpost in Littleton. Zaika Indian Express will offer a fast-casual, pared-down version of the menu served at the two other locations. A note on the door of the new space indicates that it will open on Monday, October 24.

The Zaika team announces the soon-to-open Zaika Indian Express.EXPAND
The Zaika team announces the soon-to-open Zaika Indian Express.
Mark Antonation
Use Current Location

Related Location

miles
Zaika Indian Express
More Info
More Info

575 Lincoln St.
Denverr, Colorado 80203

zaika.com.co

In Case You Missed It

Popular Stories

 

Sponsor Content

©2016 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >