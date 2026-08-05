Outdoors & Rec

Photos: Bright Nights gets wild at Four Mile Historic Park

Bright Nights fills Four Mile Historic Park with glowing sharks, giant insects and plenty of other photo opportunities.
By Toni TrescaAugust 5, 2026
A woman poses inside a shark lantern
A person poses for a photo inside a massive shark lantern at Bright Nights.

Toni Tresca
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A lantern shaped like a great white shark opens its illuminated jaws at Four Mile Historic Park, inviting visitors to step inside for a photo. Nearby, glowing seahorse lanterns appear to float along the path and oversized butterflies turn a walkway into one of Bright Nights’ most colorful attractions.

Bright Nights at Four Mile returns for its fourth year from Aug. 8 through Nov. 8, filling portions of the twelve-acre park with handcrafted lantern displays created in partnership with Tianyu Arts and Culture. The route carries visitors through loosely themed environments populated by African wildlife, ocean creatures, oversized flowers and insects.

“We’re looking forward to continuing Denver’s original lantern festival by popular demand,” says Allie Matsuo, Four Mile’s manager of programs and education. “Giant versions of African animals, insects, flowers and ocean creatures come to life when the sun goes down this summer at Four Mile, and brand-new add-on experiences for our guests and members enhance the magic of Bright Nights.”

Flower and a butterfly lanterns
Bright Nights at Four Mile Historic Park featured a colorful floral design with butterflies on it made from lanterns.

Toni Tresca

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The festival is smaller than the Denver Zoo’s comparable event, Glowing Wild, and the lanterns are not evenly distributed throughout the grounds. The first safari section feels comparatively sparse, whereas the underwater and floral displays offer a more diverse and dense array of sights.

With expectations properly calibrated, Bright Nights remains a fun excuse to wander outside after the day’s worst heat has passed and snap a photo (or 20) for your social media.

Westword visited the festival’s July 31 preview; keep reading for photos from the glowing grounds.

Exterior of Four Mile Historic Park
The entrance to Bright Nights at Four Mile Historic Park.

Toni Tresca

Animal lanterns
Bright Nights at Four Mile Historic Park 2026.

Toni Tresca

Giraffee lanterns
Giraffes made of lanterns at Bright Nights 2026.

Toni Tresca

A small rodent and bug lanterns
A lantern display at Bright Nights at Four Mile Historic Park.

Toni Tresca

Sea creature lanterns
Some lanterns featuring sea creatures in the aquatic section of Bright Nights 2026.

Toni Tresca

Seahorse lanterns wiht a person looking at them
A visitor views seahorse lanterns at Bright Nights 2026.

Toni Tresca

Animal lanterns playing soccer
Animal lanterns playing soccer at Bright Nights 2026.

Toni Tresca

A massive crab lantern
A massive crab lantern at Bright Nights 2026.

Toni Tresca

Bug and flower lanterns
A lantern display at Bright Nights at Four Mile Historic Park.

Toni Tresca

Bug and flower lanterns
A display at Four Mile Historic Park’s Bright Nights event.

Toni Tresca

Bug, chimp and flower lanterns
A display at Bright Nights at Four Mile Historic Park.

Toni Tresca

People wander flower lanterns
People wander through the flower display at Bright Nights 2026.

Toni Tresca

A Texas horned lizard and flower lantern
A Texas horned lizard at Bright Nights 2026.

Toni Tresca

Flamingo lanterns
Flamingo lanterns at Bright Nights 2026.

Toni Tresca

Bright Nights, Wednesdays through Sundays, 7 to 11 p.m., Aug. 8 through Nov. 8 at Four Mile Historic Park, 715 S. Forest St. Tickets range from $15 to $30, with food and drinks available for purchase and optional silent-disco and immersive puzzle experiences offered for an additional fee.

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