Where to beat the heat around Denver

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When I moved to Denver in 1998, I was told by my then-wife and her family that no one in Colorado really needed air conditioning. The first house we bought (back when families starting out could do that in Denver) didn’t have cooling of any kind. Neither did my wife’s Honda Civic. Sure, A/C was nice, but a luxury — a fan in the bedroom window was all most needed most days and nights in the Denver that was back in the late ’90s, or so went the common wisdom. It had probably already changed by then, but we learn slowly when we learn at all.

What was probably true in the memories of those living at Mile High in the ’70s and ’80s was starting to not be true by the ’90s already. And it’s seriously not true now, some almost 30 years later. This year, we’re not only in a drought, but we’re coming off the warmest winter in Colorado history, and summer is throwing its weight around. Even this coming week, with a promised rainstorm that would be more than welcome, Denver is still scheduled to have highs in the mid-80s, and fully half the temps in the ten-day forecast call for mid-90s, with one day hitting triple digits.

So yeah: it’s hot. Pick your metaphor: fry an egg on a sidewalk, sweat like a whore in church, or make reference to Satan’s taint, a $2 pistol, or even a fresh-fucked fox in a forest fire (no really, it’s a saying). Whatever it is, you don’t want to be out in it. So here are ten options around Denver to get out of the house, be a part of the world, and, you know, not melt.

The digital swim clock at the Congress Park Pool was added in 2022 as part of a $10 million renovation. Evan Semón

Denver City Pools

Locations around Denver

While it’s a shame that too many of these are closed — some of them for way too long, like the Mestizo-Curtis Park Pool that closed in 2023 and is still slogging its way through design and redesign by a city committee moving way too slowly — it’s a positive that Denver still has municipal pools for kids and families and swimmers of all ages to enjoy. There are still a dozen outdoor pools operated through Denver Parks & Recreation, plus 17 indoor pools keeping folks cool and goggled. Hours at each site vary (you can consult a schedule here), but that city pool experience still only costs $1 for kids, and that’s only if they don’t already have a MY Denver card, which itself is free and allows for free admission to pools and a lot more. But as all parents know, the expense of the pool isn’t the admission. It’s the snack bar.

The 1UP Arcade Bar in Westminster. Teague Bohlen

The 1UP Arcade Bar

Three locations around Denver

All you Generation X readers recall the simple beauty of biking to the mall in the ’80s with a pocket full of quarters and a favorite arcade game — Donkey Kong was my jam — into which many of those quarters were destined to be inserted. The malls might be gone, but the siren song of that quarter-at-a-time dopamine charge in the cacophonic semi-darkness of an arcade is still available at the 1UP. Yes, the LoDo location might be a fond memory now too, but we still have three others, plus one set to open in BelMar this fall. So stop sweating and go get your game on. Shall we play a game? Hell yes we shall. Fair warning: the Colfax 1UP is only for the 21+ crowd at all times, but the Westminster and Green Valley Ranch locations welcome all ages (under 20 must come with an adult 25+) up until 8 p.m. every day they’re open. Awesome.

Soda Lake Beach at Bear Creek Lake Park

15600 W. Morrison Road, Lakewood

Ever feel a bit jealous of those coastal cities that boast a beach a short drive away? Envy no more, my friends, because Soda Lake Beach is here to fulfill all your sand and surf dreams. Okay, not so much surf. It’s a beach on a lake. But it’s a big lake — Big Soda Lake, actually, because right next to it is Little Soda Lake — and it offers all the things a good summer day at the beach should. Swimming, sandcastles, paddleboarding, napping under a ridiculously large parasol, all of it. Bring your sunscreen and some cash for summer beachy treats: Hot dogs and ice cream are available at the Lakeside snack shack. So pile into the station wagon — admission is $10 per vehicle.

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SNOBAHN

6955 S. York St., Centennial

14200 Lincoln St., Thornton

The two locations of SNOBAHN both offer essentially the same thing: a place for skiers and boarders to keep their snow skills sharp while the sun shines. It employs a “snow-like” surface on rollers that allows for continual skiing/boarding while staying more or less in the same spot. And that’s not all; there’s stuff for the skaters and shredders too, essentially an indoor skate park, but with a lounge out front that serves alcohol, which we can all agree is what skate parks have always been missing. It’s a great place for your kids to rage on a summer day while keeping in shape so those lift tickets don’t go to waste next time (if ever) it snows. And bonus: if you don’t want to shred next to a six-year-old who can clearly outshine your meager skills, it’s adult night every Thursday. For all SNOBAHN has to offer, check out its website.

Aurora Reservoir

5800 S. Powhaton Road, Aurora

What locals used to call “Aurora’s Outback” has only been around since it was built in 1989 and filled in 1990 — but it’s been a summer fixture consistently ever since. From swimming to boating, fishing to kayaking, even scuba training, it’s all available at the Reservoir. Admission is $15 by the vehicle, so if you get a bunch of family and friends in the ol’ Winnebago, that’s a pretty cheap day on the water. The realities of the drought still hold, though — check the Aurora City webpage for information on beach hours, potential swimming closures, and more.

Denver Central Library

10 W. 14th Ave. Parkway

Libraries are just plain great for a hot summer day. They’re cool and quiet, with small spaces where devoted readers can set up for a while and dive into worlds unknown. But it’s more than just books at the newly renovated Denver Central Library — it’s sunlit views of the city, computer stations to get work done and an ideaLab that offers equipment to bring all those artistic dreams to fruition. Denver residents can even use their summertime to stay in the shady comfort of the library while converting old audio and video tapes to digital media. It’s just one of the many ways libraries add to our lives — especially in the (not necessarily) lazy days of summer.

Confluence Park

2250 15th St.

Want to dip your feet in some cool water but don’t want to drive too far from downtown? Confluence Park was built for you, all the way back in 1974. But the space itself is in part responsible for Denver itself: as the story goes, it marks the area where William Greeneberry Russell’s party began its search for gold in 1858. It was something of a disappointment — no gold there at the intersection of the South Platte and Cherry Creek, but they were more successful as they worked their way down the waterway to the mouth of Little Dry Creek. It was that discovery that brought about the Colorado Gold Rush, and the encampment that supported that gold fever would become the city of Denver. These days, it’s just as useless to pan for shinies, but it’s a great city-center place for kayaking, tubing, hiking, biking, and listening to the clash of waterways.

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Water World

8801 N. Pecos, Federal Heights

Granted, Water World isn’t as affordable as some of the other splash-related options on this list, but it’s a Denver classic. Back when it opened in 1979, it was just two water slides (one of them being the legendary Bonzai Pipeline), but it’s since grown to be one of the country’s largest liquid playgrounds, with over 50 attractions on 70 acres. The brand-new Summit Canyon has just opened too, offering a whole new area to explore, with four new slides, a Lookout Tower, and the Aspen Falls body slide being Denver’s only drop-capsule waterslide. (Make sure to cross your legs at the ankles!) While kids under 40″ tall are still free, as is parking, admission for those between 40″ and 47″ in height is $40, and all above 47″ are $45. Pricey? Maybe. Worth it? Definitely. Still one of the don’t-miss Mile High experiences, and only getting more so as it reaches its half-century mark.

St. Mary’s Glacier is only a half-hour drive from Denver. Photo by Kenzie Bruce

St. Mary’s Glacier

7599 Fall River Road, Idaho Springs

Missing the snow? Even now, there’s some up in them thar hills, pardner, and only a half-hour drive (followed by a 1.5-mile hike) from Denver. St. Mary’s Glacier’s trail begins at 10,428 feet in elevation with a moderate 400-foot gain to the base of the glacier (the top is much higher, at over 11,000 feet). Fun fact to share with your fellow hikers (if you’re becoming your parents, TM Geico): St. Mary’s Glacier is not actually a glacier, because it’s stationary. So it’s really a semi-permanent snowfield. Not as poetic, though, so we still call it a glacier. Totally worth the per-vehicle admission of $20 at the trailhead, where you can embark upon a two-hour round trip to winter and back. It’s snow! Or, you know, slushy ice. But still: cold.

Mile-High Museums

Various locations around Denver

You’ll have to pardon the end of this list being something of a catch-all, but Denver has such an embarrassment of riches in the museum category that we didn’t want to forget about all the air-conditioned amazements there are to be found at Denver metro’s myriad museums — all of which are kept at a cool temp quite in contrast to the cook-fest outside. There are the stalwarts, like the Museum of Nature and Science, History Colorado and the Denver Art Museum. But there are also smaller and more specialized spots like the Railroad Museum, the Black American West Museum in historic Five Points, the Forney Museum of Transportation and the Arts Districts Santa Fe and 40 West (Colfax). Want something even more niche? Try the Denver Museum of Miniatures, Dolls, and Toys. Even art spaces could fit into this category, from the huge spectacle of Meow Wolf to the more intimate imaginings available at the art space Good Practice. There’s too much to list, but check out the city’s own curated list of museums and exhibitions or Westword’s weekly arts guide to learn about new exhibitions opening around town.