New Comedy A Jukebox for the Algonquin Hits Golden With Heart and Humor

Picture a place where wild nights involve more rocking chairs than rock concerts — that's the world of A Jukebox for the Algonquin, where the residents of Placid Pines Senior Care Center are proving that you're never too old to shake things up...or at least shake a leg to some jukebox classics.
Penned by Paul Stroili and directed by Len Matheo, this play is a rollicking ride through the golden years and shows that age is truly just a number, especially when there's a plot to snag a jukebox involved. Making its regional premiere at Miners Alley Performing Arts Center through April 7, A Jukebox for the Algonquin wittily navigates the highs and lows of aging with laughter, nostalgia and a touch of rebellion.
"In the two productions that have happened so far, people come in thinking it's going to be about all those wacky old people, and it's not like that at all," Stroili clarifies. "A Jukebox for the Algonquin is not a play about old people; it's a play about people who have just lived longer."
The play follows the Placid Pines residents in their unyielding quest for a jukebox — a seemingly simple desire that leads to a grand, comedic adventure. After its successful debut at the Purple Rose Theatre (Jeff Daniels's renowned company in Michigan), the production has found a new home in Golden, with Stroili himself gracing the stage as an actor.
"I hadn't written in a while, but I remembered this health facility in upstate New York where my brother and I worked our summer jobs as maintenance," Stroili says. "I thought it would be the shittiest, most boring job for a seventeen-year-old kid, but I just fell in love with the elderly people who populated the place. Monica, my wife, was like, ‘You have such great memories in that place; you should use that as a jumping-off point for the story.' So that was it: I wrote the play and then presented it to the Purple Rose."
The play was set to be staged before COVID hit, leading to a two-year gap before its premiere in July 2023. "Len and I went to college together and reconnected during the pandemic," Stroili notes. "Then Len came out to Michigan to see the production out there and decided it was good enough for him."
Matheo was drawn to the play's heartfelt humor and its authentic portrayal of senior living facilities. "My mother has been in these kinds of facilities for years," he says. "I remember she was in a group that put on a female version of The Odd Couple, and it was one of the most ridiculous things I have ever seen. I just saw the comedy, and I said to myself at the time, ‘Someone needs to write a play about places like this.' And then, when I read Paul's play, I was like, ‘Oh, my God, this is perfect.’ There's such truth in it. When you see the play, you’ll see how funny Paul is — his humor is incredible but loaded with heart.
"As someone who loves to collaborate, the idea of collaborating with my buddy Paul was just so cool," Matheo adds. "When I saw it, I knew we had the local talent to do it. Some of the best talent in this town are people over fifty, and this play is chock-full of amazing roles for these actors."
Stroili praised the ensemble cast, including Dwayne Carrington, Abby Apple Boes and Chris Kendall, for their incredible talent. Although Matheo had warned him about the strength of the actors, he was still surprised by the local talent pool. "It's amazing how good the actors are in Colorado," Stroili says. "As someone living in Chicago, I have a tremendous awareness and respect for good regional theater. Then you get out here and you're just like, ‘Wow, they're just incredible!’ And I have not encountered an ego since I got here. They are very kind, generous, actors."
Arlene Hicks, one of the actors, praises the script as "the finest new work I've worked on. These characters are the most human that I've ever experienced in a new work. It's full of zingers and witty one-liners. I feel so lucky that the playwright is not only here, but also acting in the show with us."
This sentiment was shared by Matheo, who described Stroili's presence as "a gift." He's eager for audiences to check out the story about living life to the fullest, regardless of age, and he sees this production as a stepping stone for the organization.
"I want this to be the beginning of Miners Alley doing much more new work," Matheo says. "We have this new theater, so we want to bring in new work from out of town like this that has pedigree — I mean, Jeff Daniels is no slouch — to start to make this theater a regional presence. Not just a professional theater with a community feel, but a professional regional theater in the heart of the community."
A Jukebox for the Algonquin runs through Sunday, April 7, Miners Alley Performing Arts Center, 1100 Miner's Alley, Golden. Get tickets at minersalley.com.