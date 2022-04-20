Art Attack: Find Nature, Ecology and New Pathways in Art This Weekend

Feeling outdoorsy? This weekend, galleries are leaning toward landscape exhibitions, nature and Earth Day goals, graduating art students and the slow rise of another summer in Colorado. That sounds to us like a breath of fresh air, whether found in wildly expressive paintings or sharp geometrics.
Follow this path and breathe it all in:
2022 Framing the Future Virtual Print Auction
Colorado Photographic Arts Center, 1070 Bannock Street
Framing the Future Print Pop-Up Show and Virtual Auction
Pop-Up Show: Thursday, April 21, through Wednesday, May 4
CPAC’s goal of expanding into the former Art Institute building on Lincoln Street in early 2023 is beginning to gain speed and urgency. Here’s a way to help the growing photography center and its Framing the Future fundraising campaign: Bid on something beautiful or, if you’re a photographer, something useful. Along with thirty donated photographic works by established artists, auction items include curated book bundles and portfolio reviews with industry professionals. Bidding starts online at Clickbid at midnight on April 20 and continues through May 4, when CPAC hosts a virtual live auction. In the meantime, visit the pop-up exhibition in person. Register at separate links here for the Clickbid site and Zoom auction.
Austin Slominski, Perennial
Leon Gallery, 1112 East 17th Avenue
Thursday, April 21, through April 24
Opening Reception: Thursday, April 21, 5 to 9 p.m. (performance at 8 p.m.)
Austin Slominski, an MFA candidate in the University of Denver’s Emergent Digital Practices program whose time there intersected with the pandemic, will host his thesis exhibition in the hallowed hall of Leon Gallery for a four-day run. Perennial is a grab-bag of work inspired in the moment by isolation and remote communications forced by COVID, created across a spectrum of performance, sound, printmaking, installation, video and augmented reality.
Verse: The Art of the Future
Denver Pavilions, 500 16th Street
Friday, April 22, through June 26 (or later)
Wednesdays and Thursdays, noon to 10 p.m.; Fridays and Saturdays, 12:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.; Sundays, 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Admission starts at $20; reserve online in advance
NFTs are breaking out in the art world, and it was only a matter of time before a big walk-through exhibition made its way to town. It’s here: Verse: The Art of the Future, an attraction one views through a Microsoft HoloLens 2 mixed-reality headset (smartphones and tablets can also connect you to the metaverse), is ready to be experienced at the Denver Pavilions. Otherwise, you don’t have to know beans about the art and science behind the concept in order to be entertained by imagery that seems to appear magically out of nowhere with the right apparatus. The indoor experience is a perfect way to kill an hour once the hot weather returns; tickets are currently on sale through June 26.
Martha Hughes, Above Beyond
Rule Gallery, 808 Santa Fe Drive
Friday, April 22, through June 4
Opening Reception: Friday, April 22, 6 to 8 p.m.
Martha Hughes’s recent works are big and imposing, but despite their hard, color-blocked angles, these paintings are dappled with textural brushstrokes — a human touch wandering through the geometric compositions. That makes for a beautiful, color-heavy show with an accessible heart.
H.O.W.L. Art Show
Talk Gallery, 4382 South Broadway
Opening Reception: Friday, April 22, 7 to 10 p.m.
Talk Gallery breaks for wolves, and specifically for H.O.W.L. (Help Our Wolves Live), a group art show raising awareness about the plight of wolves in the wild. Are they friend or foe? This exhibition, which raises funds for two nonprofits, Mission Wolf Sanctuary and Jailbreak Husky Rescue, will show the positive side at a timely moment in Colorado, where citizens voted for a wolf reintroduction that begins this year.
Noelle Phares and Philip Tarlow
Space Gallery, 400 Santa Fe Drive
Friday, April 22 through May 28
Opening Reception: Friday, April 22, 6 to 9 p.m.
A pair of landscape artists, Noelle Phares and Philip Tarlow, take different views when it comes to painting nature: Phares focuses on the architectural structure behind her pristine natural scenes, while Tarlow is obsessed with the intricate motions of flowing water and leaves in the wind, rendered freely in calligraphic strokes.
A Memorial/Tribute to the Life and Art of Bill Gian
Saturday, April 23, 3 to 7 p.m.
Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities, 6901 Wadsworth Boulevard, Arvada
At a certain time and space in Denver art history, artist Bill Gian was king of his own empire, where he created zingy sculptures, abstract paintings and pop-art T-shirts, not to mention "Squiggles," the giant outdoor “sea-saurus” sculpture/play structure gracing the grounds at the Arvada Center. Later, he migrated to California, but his lifelong friends and fans never forgot his inimitable sense of color and whimsy. Gian, who passed away in February, will be remembered by Denver family and followers at a memorial event at the Arvada Center. Mourners are encouraged to wear Gian-wear and bring Gian stories; the event will also be shared virtually on Facebook.
Pirate Performance Series: Melissa K. Jones and Uma’s Thermos (Abby Gregg)
Pirate: Contemporary Art, 7130 West 16th Avenue, Lakewood
Friday, April 22, 7:30 p.m.
Pirate’s performance series continues with an evening of live music, snacks and yet another opportunity to see work by the CU Denver Sculpture Club and Janine Thornton before the shows close on April 24. While you’re there, have a peek in the window at the new second outpost of ABC Framing, which has moved in next door.
Architecture of Form 3
Core New Art Space, 6851 West Colfax Avenue, Lakewood
Friday, April 22, through May 8
Opening Reception: April 22, 5 to 10 p.m.
Core hosts the third iteration of Architecture of Form, an annual exhibition curated by painter Jude Barton, who includes the practice of architectural art and angles in her own work. The versatility of the participating artists will shine this year, with lots of hard-edged geometric paintings; clay shapes by Jean Smith; wall sculptures in wood, metal and Plexiglass by Leo Franco; quilted textiles by J. Bruce Wilcox and more.
Nicholas Kremske, The Way Home
Terra Marks, Worn
Next Gallery, 6851 West Colfax Avenue, Lakewood
Friday, April 22, through May 7
Opening Reception: Friday, April 22, 6 to 9 p.m.
Plantstravaganza Pop-up 2022: Saturday and Sunday, April 23-24, noon to 5 p.m.
Next presents a round of new works by Nicholas Kremske, whose abstract paintings channel feelings about finding one’s way home, and Terra Marks, who recycles cloth scrap to create mixed-media collages. The group show Mixed Emotions continues. Meanwhile, if you can’t make the opening, come back over the weekend for Marks’s Plantstravaganza Pop-up, where she’ll peddle home-propagated houseplants potted up in the same recycled textiles she uses in her artworks. It’s free, but RSVP in advance at Eventbrite, so she won’t be overwhelmed!
Laura Green and Anne Marie Kratz, Duet
Gallery 931, 931 Santa Fe Drive
Friday, April 22, through May 22
Opening Reception: Friday, April 22, 5 to 9 p.m.
Closing Reception: Friday, May 20, 5 to 9 p.m.
Painters Laura Green and Anne Marie Kratz, who share a love for painting still lifes and florals, show together for a month at Gallery 931.
2022 Colorado Governor's Art Show and Sale
Loveland Museum, 503 North Lincoln Avenue, Loveland
Saturday, April 23, through May 22
Opening Night Gala: Friday, April 22, 5 to 8 p.m.; $75, RSVP in advance here
Artist Meet and Greet Events: Saturdays, April 23 through May 21, 2 to 4 p.m.; see schedule here
The annual Colorado Governor's Art Show and Sale returns to the Loveland Museum for its 31st year, bringing with it a bonanza of representational painting and sculpture, as well as a philanthropic reason-to-be. Sixty Colorado-based artist are represented in the exhibition, which benefits the Thompson Education Foundation and scholarships for local art students. If that’s your bag, it’s a good excuse to visit Loveland, also home of the Benson Sculpture Garden.
Community/Unity
Hideout Gallery, ABC Custom Framing, 2550 South Colorado Boulevard
Saturday, April 23, through May 6
Opening Reception: Saturday, April 23, 7 to 10 p.m.
ABC Custom Framing invites the public downstairs into its secret Hideout Gallery, where the MSU Denver student show Community/Unity will show off their skills.
East Boulder County Artists Studio Tour and Sale
Throughout East Boulder County
Saturday, April 23, and Sunday, April 24, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
A group of thirty artists of east Boulder County, mainly spread throughout Longmont and environs, will open sixteen studios to the public over the weekend for a behind-the-scenes look and middleman-free art sales. Take a drive, enjoy the view and meet some artists; it’s free. Find a map and artist previews online.
Slopes, Shapes, Landscapes
Lincoln Center, 417 West Magnolia Street, Fort Collins
Saturday, April 23, through June 26
Four Colorado artists — Shannon Conley, Vicki Conley, Topher Straus and Alicia Thompson — share mountain landscapes in four singular styles, including dye sublimation on aluminum, fiber art and painting, with results covering a gamut from abstracted to naturalistic renditions.
Amazar Avians Sighting: An EcoArt Event
Sweet Hayden Boutique, 28265 CO-74, Evergreen
Saturday, April 23, 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Evergreen artist, craftsman and musician Ron Isaacson greets spring with a new collection of his rare, handmade Amazar Avians, a breed of fantastical bird, who are migrating through the region long enough for buyers to snap them up at Sweet Hayden Boutique. The birds are fashioned from found objects and upcycled materials, thereby earning the title of EcoArt; each sale helps raise funds for environmental nonprofits.
pARTy: Plastics
Littleton Museum, 6028 South Gallup Street, Littleton
Wednesday, April 27, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Admission: $15 ($25 couple) at Eventbrite
The Littleton Museum and artist Kalliopi Monoyios, whose ecology-conscious exhibition Patterns of Consumption is currently on view, are throwing a late Earth Day plastic party designed to familiarize people with the show and its cause, while recycling materials to create their own artworks, including handmade notebooks, origami and found poems. Monoyios will also give tours of the show, and the event is adults-only (21+), with wine and snacks.
Failure Lab, Hazard and Order
MCA Denver, 1485 Delgany Street
Opening Reception: Wednesday, April 27, 5:30 to 7 p.m.
$7 to $10, Teens free
The latest group of Failure Lab teen interns at MCA are hosting Hazard and Order, a culminating show examining the art of living through times both chaotic and ascetic. Prizes will be announced at the reception, and the talented teens will sell their artwork and wares at a pop-up market. Yay, younger generation!
