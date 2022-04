Art Attack: Find Nature, Ecology and New Pathways in Art This Weekend

click to enlarge Enter the metaverse in this new exhibit. Courtesy of Verse

click to enlarge Martha Hughes, “Untitled 1277,” 2022, oil on canvas. Courtesy of Rule Gallery

click to enlarge Noelle Phares, “Batholith.” Courtesy of Space Gallery

click to enlarge Craig Rouse, “Boxes#1,” acrylic on cradle. Craig Rouse

click to enlarge Nicholas Kremske, “The Way Home.” Nicholas Kremske

click to enlarge Detail of a still life by Laura Green. Laura Green

click to enlarge Vicki Conley, "Golden Canyon." Alicia Thompson, "Sky Pond." Topher Straus, "Blue Colorado." Courtesy of Lincoln Center

Kalliopi Monoyios, “Gyre,” 2019, single-use plastic packaging. Kalliopi Monoyios

click to enlarge MV, "Chick Pic," for Failure Lab's Hazard and Order. Courtesy of MV

Feeling outdoorsy? This weekend, galleries are leaning toward landscape exhibitions, nature and Earth Day goals, graduating art students and the slow rise of another summer in Colorado. That sounds to us like a breath of fresh air, whether found in wildly expressive paintings or sharp geometrics.Follow this path and breathe it all in:CPAC’s goal of expanding into the former Art Institute building on Lincoln Street in early 2023 is beginning to gain speed and urgency. Here’s a way to help the growing photography center and its Framing the Future fundraising campaign: Bid on something beautiful or, if you’re a photographer, something useful. Along with thirty donated photographic works by established artists, auction items include curated book bundles and portfolio reviews with industry professionals. Bidding starts online at Clickbid at midnight on April 20 and continues through May 4, when CPAC hosts a virtual live auction. In the meantime, visit the pop-up exhibition in person. Register at separate links here for the Clickbid site and Zoom auction Austin Slominski, an MFA candidate in the University of Denver’s Emergent Digital Practices program whose time there intersected with the pandemic, will host his thesis exhibition in the hallowed hall of Leon Gallery for a four-day run.is a grab-bag of work inspired in the moment by isolation and remote communications forced by COVID, created across a spectrum of performance, sound, printmaking, installation, video and augmented reality.NFTs are breaking out in the art world, and it was only a matter of time before a big walk-through exhibition made its way to town. It’s here:, an attraction one views through a Microsoft HoloLens 2 mixed-reality headset (smartphones and tablets can also connect you to the metaverse), is ready to be experienced at the Denver Pavilions. Otherwise, you don’t have to know beans about the art and science behind the concept in order to be entertained by imagery that seems to appear magically out of nowhere with the right apparatus. The indoor experience is a perfect way to kill an hour once the hot weather returns; tickets are currently on sale through June 26.Martha Hughes’s recent works are big and imposing, but despite their hard, color-blocked angles, these paintings are dappled with textural brushstrokes — a human touch wandering through the geometric compositions. That makes for a beautiful, color-heavy show with an accessible heart.Talk Gallery breaks for wolves, and specifically for H.O.W.L. (Help Our Wolves Live), a group art show raising awareness about the plight of wolves in the wild. Are they friend or foe? This exhibition, which raises funds for two nonprofits, Mission Wolf Sanctuary and Jailbreak Husky Rescue, will show the positive side at a timely moment in Colorado, where citizens voted for a wolf reintroduction that begins this year.A pair of landscape artists, Noelle Phares and Philip Tarlow, take different views when it comes to painting nature: Phares focuses on the architectural structure behind her pristine natural scenes, while Tarlow is obsessed with the intricate motions of flowing water and leaves in the wind, rendered freely in calligraphic strokes.At a certain time and space in Denver art history, artist Bill Gian was king of his own empire, where he created zingy sculptures, abstract paintings and pop-art T-shirts, not to mention "Squiggles," the giant outdoor “sea-saurus” sculpture/play structure gracing the grounds at the Arvada Center. Later, he migrated to California, but his lifelong friends and fans never forgot his inimitable sense of color and whimsy. Gian, who passed away in February, will be remembered by Denver family and followers at a memorial event at the Arvada Center. Mourners are encouraged to wear Gian-wear and bring Gian stories; the event will also be shared virtually on Facebook Pirate’s performance series continues with an evening of live music, snacks and yet another opportunity to see work by the CU Denver Sculpture Club and Janine Thornton before the shows close on April 24. While you’re there, have a peek in the window at the new second outpost of ABC Framing, which has moved in next door.Core hosts the third iteration of, an annual exhibition curated by painter Jude Barton, who includes the practice of architectural art and angles in her own work. The versatility of the participating artists will shine this year, with lots of hard-edged geometric paintings; clay shapes by Jean Smith; wall sculptures in wood, metal and Plexiglass by Leo Franco; quilted textiles by J. Bruce Wilcox and more.Next presents a round of new works by Nicholas Kremske, whose abstract paintings channel feelings about finding one’s way home, and Terra Marks, who recycles cloth scrap to create mixed-media collages. The group showcontinues. Meanwhile, if you can’t make the opening, come back over the weekend for Marks’s Plantstravaganza Pop-up, where she’ll peddle home-propagated houseplants potted up in the same recycled textiles she uses in her artworks. It’s free, but RSVP in advance at Eventbrite , so she won’t be overwhelmed!Painters Laura Green and Anne Marie Kratz, who share a love for painting still lifes and florals, show together for a month at Gallery 931.The annual Colorado Governor's Art Show and Sale returns to the Loveland Museum for its 31st year, bringing with it a bonanza of representational painting and sculpture, as well as a philanthropic reason-to-be. Sixty Colorado-based artist are represented in the exhibition, which benefits the Thompson Education Foundation and scholarships for local art students. If that’s your bag, it’s a good excuse to visit Loveland, also home of the Benson Sculpture Garden.ABC Custom Framing invites the public downstairs into its secret Hideout Gallery, where the MSU Denver student show Community/Unity will show off their skills.A group of thirty artists of east Boulder County, mainly spread throughout Longmont and environs, will open sixteen studios to the public over the weekend for a behind-the-scenes look and middleman-free art sales. Take a drive, enjoy the view and meet some artists; it’s free. Find a map and artist previews online Four Colorado artists — Shannon Conley, Vicki Conley, Topher Straus and Alicia Thompson — share mountain landscapes in four singular styles, including dye sublimation on aluminum, fiber art and painting, with results covering a gamut from abstracted to naturalistic renditions.Evergreen artist, craftsman and musician Ron Isaacson greets spring with a new collection of his rare, handmade Amazar Avians, a breed of fantastical bird, who are migrating through the region long enough for buyers to snap them up at Sweet Hayden Boutique. The birds are fashioned from found objects and upcycled materials, thereby earning the title of EcoArt; each sale helps raise funds for environmental nonprofits.The Littleton Museum and artist Kalliopi Monoyios, whose ecology-conscious exhibitionis currently on view, are throwing a late Earth Day plastic party designed to familiarize people with the show and its cause, while recycling materials to create their own artworks, including handmade notebooks, origami and found poems. Monoyios will also give tours of the show, and the event is adults-only (21+), with wine and snacks.The latest group of Failure Lab teen interns at MCA are hosting, a culminating show examining the art of living through times both chaotic and ascetic. Prizes will be announced at the reception, and the talented teens will sell their artwork and wares at a pop-up market. Yay, younger generation!