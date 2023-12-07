The Best Holiday Markets in Denver and Beyond This Weekend

Running late on shopping for the perfect gifts? Hanukkah starts on December 7 this year, and Winter Solstice, Christmas, Kwanzaa and whatever the heck holidays you celebrate aren’t far behind.
Take a deep breath and visualize local, local, local…then look at the list we’ve compiled for you of the best places to find the best presents this weekend.
6501 West Colfax Avenue
Includes:
Edge Gallery: Members Small Works Show
December 8 through December 17
Opening Reception: Friday, December 8, 6 to 8 p.m.
Next Gallery: Winter Art Market
December 8 through December 31
Opening Reception: Friday, December 8, 5 to 10 p.m.
Core Art Space: Core Member Show: A Year of Artful Living
December 8 through December 24
Opening Reception: Friday, December 8, 5 to 10 p.m.
Kanon Collective: Bibelot Show
Through December 15
Friday, December 8, 6 to 9:30 p.m.
If fresh art’s your objective for this holiday shopping season, Friday night at the Art Hub in 40 West is a perfect landing spot. You’ll find small art, new art, handmade art, a happy holiday spirit, and just the gift you’ve been looking for. And what a great way to support your local artists.
Firefly 2023 Holiday Market/Denver
1000 Block of South Gaylord Street (between Tennessee and Mississippi avenues)
Saturday, December 9, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Sunday, December 10, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Firefly Handmade ends another year of quality maker markets in Boulder and Denver at Old South Gaylord Street, where the block will be decorated to the nines and cozy restaurants and bars await, just a step away. And, oh, the vendors! From hand-knit garb from Canine Cardigans to melt-in-your-mouth macarons by Sweet Almond Flower, it’s packed with gift ideas.
Tribute to the Elders/Annual Arts & Crafts Holiday Market
Four Winds American Indian Council, 201 East Fifth Avenue
Saturday, December 9, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, December 10, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The handmade hallmarks of American Indigenous culture still live, handed down through generations and expressed in both the untouched old ways and through a contemporary lens. That goes for the Indian taco, too. Find both at Four Winds this weekend and support our Native artists.
Artisan Holiday Craft Fair
Museum of Boulder, 2205 Broadway, Boulder
Saturday, December 9, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Admission: $15 (includes beverage and museum admission; members free)
Museum of Boulder has pulled together an eclectic collection of works and products by local fine artists, jewelry makers, potters, photographers and beekeepers for its annual craft fair, which also allows guests to craft their own ornaments and discover what’s new in the museum exhibits.
Denver Vegan Holiday Market
Town Hall Collaborative, 525 Santa Fe Drive
Saturday, December 9, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Join VegFest Colorado at Town Hall to shop vegan goods and goodies, as well as handmade items created in the vegan spirit, from cacti in cute pottery planters and crocheted earrings to vegan-topic tees and natural body products. Food trucks, live music, cocktails and raffles will keep spirits high throughout. The Vegan Holiday Market moves to the Avalon Ballroom in Boulder on December 16.
It's a RiNo-Ful Life Holiday Market
2900 Block of Larimer Street
Saturday, December 9, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
RiNo and Fireside at Five team up to make good use of the street closure at 29th and Larimer streets, filling it with twenty-plus local vendors hawking art, crafts, food items and all that good gifty stuff we make here in Colorado. Along with the goods comes a curated party atmosphere, with live music, a chance to make a limited-edition RiNo screen-printed tote bag (first hundred attendees only), neighborhood-defining live mural painting by artist Chelsea Lewinski, free holiday portraits and hot cocoa — and more — during the market.
WinterFest Market
Chautauqua Community Room, 301 Morning Glory Drive, Colorado Chautauqua, Boulder
Saturday, December 9, and Sunday, December 10, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Along with endless delights at Chautauqua’s WinterFest, many of them free, the weekend offers an annual WinterFest Market loaded with goods from local artists and vendors, as well as Chautauqua-branded merchandise. To see what else is on, including cottage tours, the Art in the Park bear installation and auction, and wildlife and ecology hikes, visit WinterFest online.
Holiday Open House at the Zone
Zone Marketplace, 725 Santa Fe Drive
Saturday, December 9, noon to 6 p.m.
NEWSED’s Zone Marketplace business support center and artist incubator in the Art District on Santa Fe helps women create their own startup retail and service businesses. On Saturday, the doors will be wide open for an open house showcasing ten local businesses filled with gift items to shop while enjoying drinks, special deals and giveaways.
MCA Denver Holiday Makers Market
MCA Denver at the Holiday Theater, 2644 West 32nd Avenue
Saturday, December 9, noon to 7 p.m., free, RSVP at Eventbrite.
MCA Denver takes over its Holiday Theater satellite Saturday to host a long afternoon of gift shopping with perks — clever cocktails, holiday music, fun activities and gift wrapping, for instance — and select local artists and vendors.
Evans School Holiday Market
neü folk gallery, Closing Reception for Topia
Julie Puma, “Banana, I love you,” performance
Evans School, 1115 Acoma Street
Saturday, December 9, 1 to 6 p.m.
The entire Evans School Building maze of artist studios is hosting an open house and holiday market Saturday afternoon, offering a variety of out-of-the-ordinary gifts and artwork for someone you love — or for yourself! It’s also a chance to meet the artists and explore the building itself, with classrooms converted into affordable satellite studio spaces overseen by RedLine Contemporary Art Center. In addition to the studios opening their doors to the public, there are some extracurricular events, including a closing reception for neü folk gallery’s inaugural group exhibition, Topia, and a special performance, “Banana, I love you,” by artist Julie Puma. The place will be hopping!
Holiday Krampus Market
Rocky Mountain Punk Nature Art & Oddities, 2099 Wadsworth Boulevard, Suite C, Lakewood
Saturday, December 9, 3 to 9 p.m.
Followers of Krampus and other creatures of legend can find selective gift shopping Saturday (and anytime) at Rocky Mountain Punk Nature Art & Oddities, where more than twenty in-house artists and vendors will set up additional tables outside during the Krampus Market for even more alternative alternatives. Krampus will be there, of course, mugging for selfies, which might look fine on this year’s holiday card.
Art Gym Holiday Fine Arts Festival
Art Gym, 1460 Leyden Street
Saturday, December 9, 4 to 8 p.m.
The Art Gym family of co-working artists will host a one-day-only Holiday Fine Arts Festival spectacular this weekend peopled by works by more than forty talented artists who share equipment in the building. The shopping will be phenomenal, but there are other incentives to be there: There will be live demos all evening and an opportunity to dabble yourself in mixed media, painting or printmaking.
Yule Night Market
Saturday, December 9, 4 to 9 p.m.
RitualCravt, 7700 West 44th Avenue, Wheat Ridge
RitualCravt, an emporium of all things Victorian, witchy, occult and metaphysical, offers an entirely different kind of shopping experience at this evening market showcasing select local artists, vendors and artisans. Expect the unusual from such vendors as Mad Tatters artist Ellie Rusinova or Jess Ellis of Atropos Curios, who creates insect curioscapes in bell jars. Andrea Carla will be reading Tarot, and the ink masters next door at All Sacred Tattoo will be offering flash tattoos, first come, first served.
Georgetown Christmas Market
Strousse Park, Rose Street, Georgetown
Saturday and Sunday, December 9-10, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Still going strong after more than sixty years, Georgetown’s Christmas market feels as old-fashioned as the town, with horse-drawn wagon rides, roasted chestnuts, Victorian carolers, a magnificent St. Nicholas and a Santa Lucia children’s procession. Expect artisan wares made with care and love in the European-style market in Strousse Park.
Tiny Art Big Ideas
Spectra Gallery, 1836 S Broadway
December 9 through December 31
Opening Reception: Saturday, December 9, 6 to 11 p.m.; RSVP at Eventbrite
More affordable small art — by a whopping 250 artists — is on the wall for Tiny Art Big Ideas, a holiday exhibition at Spectra Gallery begging to be purchased. Open daily except Tuesdays (and Christmas and Boxing days) through December 31,Tiny Art will also donate a portion of proceeds to the Second Wind Fund, an organization for suicide awareness and prevention. Admission is free, or choose various options with perks, for $10 to $30, at Eventbrite.
Vintage Holiday Market
Baby Face Skin Care at Spa Weilele, 1895 Youngfield Street, Golden
Sunday, December 10, 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
For folks who are all about everything vintage, this Vintage Holiday Market in Golden is a treasure chest of the very best around, showcasing some of the area’s most thorough pickers and their wares, as well as makers who create in the vintage style. Prosecco and treats are part of the deal.
RedLine Holiday Art Market
RedLine Contemporary Art Center, 2350 Arapahoe Street
Sunday, December 10, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
RedLine, as usual, offers opportunities for local artists who are vending items you might not see anywhere else, at its annual Holiday Art Market. Some fine artists vending will show off their crafty hobbies, while others stick with affordable pottery and ceramics, paintings, jewelry, sculpture, beadwork, prints and cards. The lineup also includes several artists and vendors from the Colorado Native Organization.
Night Sweats Straight Bourbon Release and Housemade Holiday Market
Block Distilling Co., 2990 Larimer Street
Sunday, December 10, noon to 5 p.m.
Be the first on your block to sample the fourth batch of Block Distilling’s two-year Night Sweats Straight Bourbon — and get some holiday shopping off the docket — at the Housemade Holiday Market and Bourbon Release on Sunday. The multifaceted market offers fresh oysters, a tooth gem pop-up, Peruvian cuisine and tintype photo sittings — not your usual fare — along with goods from gift vendors.
Ongoing:
Holiday Art Market 2023 (HART)
Foothills Art Center, 809 15th Street, Golden
Daily through December 30
Besides being one of the best of its kind for nearly fifty years, the Foothills Art Center’s annual holiday market has a lot to celebrate in 2023. After a long closure of the galleries for construction and improvements, Foothills reopens just in time to set out the quality handmade goods — pottery, jewelry, glass, fiber, leather, metal, wood, food items, ornaments and greeting cards —that it reliably consigns for the market year after year. With the exception of December 24 and 25, the market is open daily through December 30. All you have to do is show up and shop. Find out more here.
Christkindlmarket
Civic Center Park
Daily through December 23
All things are merry and bright at Christkindlmarket, a German holiday market that will roll out adjacent to the Mile High Tree in Civic Center Park. Charming wooden stalls serve mugs of Glühwein and plates of hearty European fare — think Bavarian pretzels, pierogi, schnitzel, speck and blinchiki crepes. Other vendors feature hand-painted ornaments, traditional beer steins and more giftable trinkets. Get your polka dancing on for the full experience. The market and its live entertainment are free through December 23. Christkindlmarket will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday, and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday through Saturday; the festival hall is open Thursday through Saturday until 10 p.m. Get more details here.
Cherry Creek Holiday Market
Fillmore Plaza, Fillmore Street between First and Second avenues
Daily through December
The fourth annual Cherry Creek Holiday Market will feature over fifty local vendors selling home decor, wellness products, accessories and artisan eats, plus beverages from top Colorado distiller the Family Jones and coffee pop-up Sustain & Able, among others. Purchase gifts from the eclectic selection and enjoy drinks and live entertainment in the Mistletoe Lounge. The market appears on Fillmore Street between First and Second avenues from noon to 7 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday, and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. Admission is free, and other Winter Wanderland experiences are happening throughout Cherry Creek North. Get the details here.
What have we missed? Send information to [email protected].