When co-owner Paul Tamburello (the man behind the Little Man ice cream shops and plenty more) brought the Family Jones to LoHi in 2017, it was with the idea of creating a stunning space where guests could try the distillery's locally made spirits. And those are stunning, too: Master distiller Rob Masters has created Annika Jones vodka, Juniper Jones gin, Mo Jones rum and Atticus Jones rye, but he hasn't stopped there. He's always working on new spirits, such as the recently released Earl Grey Juniper Jones and Ella Jones bourbon, as well as concocting collaborations with breweries and other institutions around town. All of the liquor is made using local purveyors — grain from the Whiskey Sisters, malted grain from Root Shoot Malting and potatoes from Jones Family Organics — and Masters also creates the mixers used in the bar's unique cocktail program. As a result, this is one family you definitely want to join.