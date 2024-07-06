Reader: Lakeside Is Our Legit Old-School Location, but It's a Dump

"Just like your car, you can drive it home one day and it runs perfectly fine, but the next morning it doesn't start," says Brenda Fishman, who runs the place with her mother, Rhoda Krasner, the daughter of Ben Krasner, who bought the park from its founders in the ’30s.
"A lot of people say that we never paint, we never do anything, never whatever, and that really isn't the case," Fishman says, adding that people just don't see the upkeep work. The park is a registered amusement ride operator with the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment, and its license must be renewed every year after a third-party inspection of each ride.
In their comments on the Westword Facebook post of Jack Spiegel's look at Lakeside, readers offer a wild ride of takes on the amusement park, Says Carolyn:
I love it!! My mother rode the Cyclone as a girl in the '40s. I have ridden it, as has my daughter and a raft of friends. LOVED the end of school nights set aside for elementary school kids.Adds Bonnie:
One of the rites of passage growing up in Colorado - especially riding the Wild Chipmunk!Recalls Ayn:
Oh, the knee bruises from being slammed into the sides of the car on the Wild Chipmunk!Offers Kindra:
We just went with a group of friends and we had a blast! We go every year! I went as a kid and it brings back so many great memories! Lakeside is unique, but I'm glad it's different than other amusement parks. I won't argue: It needs some work and I really hope they get the Cyclone running again. It's still Lakeside! I hope it always feels like a step back in time and a part of Denver history and future.Suggests Art:
Lakeside is our legit old-school location!! Elitch's used to be the place; the original will never be replaced! But it is a dump! Put some funds and time into Lakeside. Bring back the old-school vibe. Make that place the beautiful place it was. There's a lot of memories and more to make. Just make that place whole.Responds Jordan:
At least do something with everything that faces Sheridan! It's an eyesore! I would be able to appreciate the park more if I could go there and everything worked. I mean, that's what people go there for, to ride rides. Am I wrong? It's hard to be positive when driving down Sheridan the place looks so rundown, like it's nearly closed.Adds Rob:
Ah, Lakeside. Where the fear is actually real.Responds Joe:
The only safe ride at Lakeside is your trip down memory lane!
Concludes Dina:
This is a wonderful article about a beautiful, historic place with tons of nostalgia. Some things work, some things don't, but it's still a great place to spend a summer evening. Some of these comments make me sad: Life isn't shiny and perfect, so why hold this beloved park to those standards? Elitch's exists still - go there if you want a fancy, fast, expensive, crowded commercial experience. I'll take this slower-paced, affordable, family-run gem of a place any day.When were you last at Lakeside Amusement Park? What did you think? Post a comment or share your thoughts at [email protected].