Twenty Things to Do for Free in Denver This Week

Then mark your calendars so that you won't miss some of the great free events these organizations present around town. Here are twenty of the best things to do in Denver this week:
Artist Talks: Coors Western Art Show and Sale
Monday, December 6, noon to 1 p.m., online
Before the National Western Stock Show rides back into town next month, artists featured in the Coors Western Art Show are talking about their work. Neil Sherman, Nancy Bass and Israel Holloway kick off this week's programs, which also include Luke Anderson, David Carmack Lewis, Ken Spencer at noon December 7; Kim Lordier, Laurie Kersey, Jared Brady at 6 p.m. December 8; and Diana Woods and Rick Stevens at noon December 9. Find out more, including how you can watch past talks, here.
Speechless: Controlling Words, Controlling Minds
Monday, December 6, 7:30 p.m.
Colorado Christian University, Anschutz Great Hall, 8787 West Alameda, Lakewood
CCU's Distinguished Lecture Series continues with Michael Knowles, Daily Wire contributor and author of the book Speechless: Controlling Words, Controlling Minds. This event is hosted in partnership with the Young America’s Foundation, and will include a book signing following Knowles's discussion of "how the control over words and ideas leads to direct control on the minds of our fellow citizens. In a time where something you post on social media creates fear of retribution and 'cancellation.'” Knowles will discuss how to fight — and win — the war of ideas. Admission is free, and there's also an online option; find out more here.
Super FUN(draiser): Celebration of Mortality, Liminality, and the Imminent Darkest Days
Tuesday, December 7, 4 to 9 p.m.
Local 46, 4586 Tennyson Street
It’s not like Control Group Productions — known for experimental performances that tell stories through movement and expeditions — has ever done things the easy way. And like all performance groups, it had a rough go after the pandemic hit. But as restrictions lightened, it found new performance avenues — from an outdoor show on the shores of the South Platte, to another set in a parking lot and a school bus. To celebrate Colorado Gives Day, Control Group is throwing a party at Local 46, complete with merch giveaways and the premiere screening of its documentary Immateriality. It’s free to attend; find more information here.
Justice: In our Hands and He(Art)
Tuesday, December 7, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Whittier Community Center, 2900 Downing Street
Creative Strategies for Change, a multicultural nonprofit following a model of work through social justice frameworks, arts engagement and restorative practices, will also fete Colorado Gives Day in its own way, with guest artists and poets, refreshments and a preview of the organization’s 2022 Social Imagination show, The Process Begins, a theatrical blend of pan-African music and dance and personal narratives. There is a suggested donation of $10 to $20 (or pay what you can), but no one will be turned away. Learn more at Eventbrite.
Toyota U.S. Grand Prix
Wednesday, December 8, through Saturday, December 11
Center Village, Copper Mountain
With the Beijing Winter Olympics only a couple of months away, it's time to get back in the game as a winter-sports spectator. Head up I-70 to Copper Mountain this week, where the Toyota U.S. Grand Prix will welcome some of the world’s best free-skiers and snowboarders for four days as they hone their tricks in the season’s first Olympic qualifying rounds. Spectating at Copper is free at the resort’s 22-foot Superpipe setup in Center Village, or tune in to the NBC Sports Network evenings for same-day delayed broadcasts. Find details here.
Indigenous Film: From Earth to Sky
Wednesday, December 8, 7 to 8 p.m., online via Zoom
Do tenets of Indigenous culture inform Indigenous architecture? From Earth to Sky, a documentary by Toronto filmmaker Ron Chapman, goes in-depth with seven Indigenous architects who address similar historical traditions, spiritual connections and sustainability while remaining unique in their design practices. Stream the film at home anytime starting December 6, then tune in for a discussion between architects Daniel Glenn and Tammy Eagle Bull (the first Indigenous woman to be licensed as an architect in North America) and moderator Mervyn Tano of the International Institute for Indigenous Resource Management. Learn more and register here.
Emily Armstrong and Pat Ivers, Go Nightclubbing
Thursday, December 9, 6 to 8 p.m.
Tivoli Comcast Theater, 900 Auraria Parkway
People who experienced the New York punk/new wave scene of the ’70s and early ’80s would agree that there hasn’t been anything to match its intensity in the past forty years. Emily Armstrong and Pat Ivers, two women with skills in early videotaping, not only observed that scene unfolding with cameras in hand at clubs like CBGB, Danceteria and Max’s Kansas City, but were a part of it, rubbing elbows with the punk elite. Meet them at the Tivoli, where they’ll screen some of those recently digitized and historic performance captures in conjunction with an exhibition at CU Denver’s Emmanuel Gallery. Learn more here.
The Big HoliGay Bazaar
Saturday, December 11, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Denver Milk Market, 1800 Wazee Street
The Big HoliGay Bazaar is a real party — the kind where you happen to shop, too. Hosted by Out Front, this edition has the theme "Dress like a Butch Qween or Lumber Bear." There will be BOGO drink specials, custom drink menus and live entertainment. And the vendors are to die for: You won’t see the same items you'll see at any other market in town, not even at the final HoliGay events on December 17. Admission is free; find out more here.
Tattoos for Toys
Sunday, December 12, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Fallen Owl Tattoo, 1420 Garrison Street
Fallen Owl Tattoo is hosting its eleventh annual toy drive, again in partnership with the Jeffco Action Center. And for the first time ever, Santa Claus will come to the shop to collect the toys and pose for photo ops at an outdoor event that includes a face painter, warm beverages and a food truck. Bring toys then, or you can drop toys off in advance or contribute via Venmo. Find out more here.
Ongoing:
Night Lights Denver: 3D Holiday Projection Program
Through December 31, 5 to 11:59 p.m. daily
Daniels & Fisher Tower, 1601 Arapahoe Street
The Denver Theatre District’s Night Lights Denver is showing new, 3D-compatible artwork this month, with work by Chris Bagley, Kim Shively, Koko Bayer, Eileen Roscina, Estee Fox and Meow Wolf, all displayed on the Arapahoe Street side of the Daniels & Fisher Tower. Thanks to Meow Wolf, 20,000 pairs of ChromaDepth glasses will allow you to see the work in 3D (it works without the glasses, too); afterward, take the glasses to Meow Wolf's Convergence Station for more 3D viewing. While supplies last, the glasses will be available at Understudy, at the Colorado Convention Center, and the Downtown Denver Rink, in Skyline Park. Find more information here.
Merry & Bright Lights Show
Through December 27, 5 to 10 p.m. daily
Denver Union Station, 1701 Wynkoop Street
Union Station is all decked out for the holidays, with Santa dropping in from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sundays, the Miracle Bar now open in the evenings ($2 to secure a reservation), and the Merry & Bright Lights Show every evening, with interactive visual imagery created by local Denver artists projected across the historic facade while classic holiday music plays. Find all you need to know here.
Holiday Art Market
Through December 29, daily
Foothills Art Center, 809 15th Street, Golden
The Foothills Art Center’s Holiday Art Market is the perfect excuse for a drive to downtown Golden, where merchants, restaurants and businesses on the main drag radiate with holiday spirit. Nearly fifty years old, HART offers high-quality artisan crafts, including pottery, jewelry, glass, fiber, leather, metal, wood, food items, ornaments and greeting cards, which could ostensibly take care of everyone on your list. The market is also one of the few that stay open for a few days after Christmas — when folks can shop for themselves! Get the details on hours and ticketed admission here.
Cherry Creek North Winter Wanderland and Holiday Market
Through December 24, daily
Fillmore Street between First and Second Avenues
Cherry Creek Winter Wanderland returns, filling sixteen blocks with holiday decor and interactive art installations; there will be special events on Saturday nights. And after the inaugural event last year, the free Cherry Creek Holiday Market is back on Fillmore Street, with thirty local makers (including one that does baby fire pits!), designers and creators. Produced by Fetch Concepts, it will also offer food, a full bar and live music Friday through Sunday. Find more information here.
Denver Christkindlmarket
Through December 24, daily
Civic Center Park, 101 West 14th Avenue
For a magical holiday shopping experience, you can’t beat the old-world Christkindlmarket, a light-filled tradition in downtown Denver for twenty years and counting. The market is returning to Civic Center Park in 2021 after moving there last year mid-pandemic, for a more roomy stroll from one charming wooden hut to the next, as shoppers search for hand-blown glass ornaments, Russian nesting dolls, hand-knit mufflers, hot pretzels and pastries, German bier and mulled glühwein, to name a fraction of what’s available. Adding to the spirit of the market are polka bands, old-world characters and other entertainers. Admission is free; find info (including schedule changes) here.
Downtown Denver Rink
Through February 20, daily
Skyline Park, 1601 Arapahoe Street
There’s nothing quite like winter ice skating in the frosty outdoors, somewhere like the Downtown Denver Rink, a big-city experience that’s perfect for families, greenhorns, romantic couples and outdoorsy folks of all ages. Admission is free when you bring your own skates; if you don’t, skate rentals are $7 to $9. Find a schedule and learn more here.
Light the Lights
Through January 23, 4:45 and 5:45 p.m., daily
City and County Building, 1437 Bannock Street
The Denver City and County Building got lit on November 24, and while the lights will stay on through the National Western Stock Show, it will put on its own show at 4:45 and 5:45 p.m. daily. Find details here.
And anytime bonus:
L’Esprit de Noël, Central City Opera
Anytime, online
For decades, L’Esprit de Noël has raised funds to help support Central City Opera, including education and community engagement programs serving more than 40,000 people each year. For the second year in a row, the event is virtual, and comprises an online tour of a historic Denver property — this time, the McCourt Mansion. Once the home of Peter McCourt, a younger brother to the infamous Baby Doe Tabor and a theatrical manager, today the mansion sits on the National Register of Historic Places and is back to being a single-family home after decades of mixed-use. Watch it here.
