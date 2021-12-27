Twenty Things to Do for Free in Denver This Week

Keep reading for twenty of the best free events in and around Denver (and online) over the next week.
Holiday Art Market
Monday, December 27, through Wednesday, December 29, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Foothills Art Center, 809 15th Street, Golden
The Foothills Art Center’s Holiday Art Market is the perfect excuse for a drive to downtown Golden, where merchants, restaurants and businesses on the main drag radiate with holiday spirit. Nearly fifty years old, HART offers high-quality artisan crafts, including pottery, jewelry, glass, fiber, leather, metal, wood, food items, ornaments and greeting cards. In these last days, everything left is on sale; get free tickets here.
Celebrate Kwanzaa
Monday, December 27, through Thursday, December 30, 1 to 2 p.m., online
The Denver Public Library branches will be celebrating Kwanzaa with a series of events highlighting the seven principles of Kwanzaa: Umoja (Unity), Kujichagulia (Self-Determination), Ujima (Collective Work and Responsibility), Ujamaa (Cooperative Economics), Nia (Purpose), Kuumba (Creativity), Imani (Faith). First up: a celebration of Self-Determination. Friends of Joda will provide an introduction to Kwanzaa, and graphic novelist R. Alan Brooks will talk about writing and drawing comic books, and how self-determination can help us all accomplish our creative goals; a Q&A will follow. Programs continue at the same time through December 30; find out more here.
Merry & Bright Lights Show
December 27, 5 to 10 p.m. daily
Denver Union Station, 1701 Wynkoop Street
Union Station is all decked out for the holidays, with the Miracle Bar open in the evenings ($2 to secure a reservation). But this is the last night for the Merry & Bright Lights Show, with interactive visual imagery created by local Denver artists projected across the historic facade while classic holiday music plays. Find all you need to know here.
Without a Home in Aurora
Tuesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
15051 East Alameda Parkway, Aurora
The Aurora History Museum just opened Without a Home in Aurora, an exhibit based on an oral history project that captured the personal challenges, trials and resilience of Aurorans experiencing homelessness. Much of the photography in the display was provided by local street photographer Amy Forestieri; more than twenty people shared their stories. The show runs through May, and admission is free; find out more here.
ARTcade
Wednesday, December 28, through Friday, December 31, and Sunday, January 2, noon to 8 p.m.
Understudy, 890 C 14th Street
If you’re downtown checking out the holiday lights, don’t miss the Denver Theatre District’s cozy arts incubator space, Understudy, which is currently hosting ARTcade. It has all the fixings of a traditional arcade — except that they’ve been souped up by a long list of participating local artists. Even the prizes are artist-made: Grab a masterpiece from a claw machine, or redeem coupons for enamel pins, coloring books, miniature paintings, jewelry, tea towels, art prints, small sculptures and more. ARTcade will be open Wednesdays through Sundays through the end of January to accommodate Stock Show visitors, but it will close on New Year's Day. Find out more here.
New Year’s Eve Day Party
Friday, December 31, 1 to 4 p.m.
Epic Brewing Company, 3001 Walnut Street
Not ready for drunken crowds in close quarters? Do it your way on the afternoon of New Year’s Eve at Epic Brewing. Before the rambunctious NYE crowd comes out to revel after dark in RiNo, you can quaff a Big Boy Hoppy Brown Ale in the taproom while a Something Vinyl Club DJ slings both live tunes and albums to buy. A portion of all record sales will benefit the nonprofit Youth on Record. The afternoon delight is free (not the beer, of course). Learn more about what’s brewing at Epic here.
New Year’s Eve Copper Mountain
Friday, December 31, 1:30 to 10:30 p.m.
Eagle's Landing, Center Village, Copper Mountain
Now that there’s finally some real snow in the high country, Copper Mountain is an inviting spot for New Year’s fun at altitude. In the afternoon, live music by Split Window and Kind Hearted Strangers will set the crowd up at Eagle’s Landing, with a spectacular torchlight parade down Copper’s Main Vein beginning at 6 p.m. Then DJ Landry will take over, spinning tunes until 10 p.m., when fireworks over the halfpipe will light up the night. Find more information here.
New Year's Eve Fireworks
Friday, December 31, 9 p.m. and midnight
16th Street Mall
Yes, this Denver tradition is back, with free fireworks lighting up the night at 9 p.m. and midnight. DJs will offer music along the 16th Street Mall from 8 p.m. until midnight, and the identical shows will be set off to a musical playlist. Find out more here.
First Day Hikes
Saturday, January 1, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Barr Lake Nature Center, 13401 Picadilly Road, Brighton
Do New Year’s Day the Colorado way by taking a hike instead of nursing a hangover: Colorado Parks and Wildlife has scheduled free First Day Hikes (and even a First Day Bike) at state parks across the state, including Barr Lake State Park, where folks of all ages are invited to test the park’s network of trails, looking for wildlife and, in particular, the bald eagles that winter over and sometimes raise families at the lake. To aid in that pursuit, the park will have spotting scopes available, as well as refreshments, kids’ crafts and giveaways. Learn more and register in advance here.
New Year's Day Open House
Saturday, January 1, noon to 5 p.m.
D’art Gallery, 900 Santa Fe Drive
The artists of D’art Gallery are proud of their current show, D'art & Friends, a year-end members' show with an extra element: Each member is displaying work next to that of an invited friend. If you missed the opening, a New Year’s Day Open House at the gallery offers a second chance to see a trove of works by local artists you know — and some you might not. Seeing fresh art is always a great way to welcome a new year. Details here.
Mile-High MFA Winter Residency Readings
January 1,2, 3, 4 and 6, 5 to 6 p.m. nightly, online
Mile-High MFA Book Celebration Reading
January 7, 5 to 6 p.m., online
Regis University’s low-residency Mile-High MFA program, which boasts a diverse and pro-local faculty, is turning out polished and professional writers with nuts-and-bolts know-how. Find out just how great they are when the department jump-starts 2022 with a week of free virtual readings by current students, faculty and alumni. Find Zoom links, a complete schedule and reading rosters here and here.
IV Día de los Reyes Family Day
January 2, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Museum of Boulder, 2205 Broadway, Boulder
Día de los Reyes, the Hispanic counterpart to Epiphany, commemorates the day the Magi brought gifts to the baby Jesus, traditionally on January 6. In Mexico, it’s a day of parades, festivities and food, specifically tamales, King’s Cake and champurrado, a variety of spiced hot chocolate that’s thickened with pinole, a maize flour. The Museum of Boulder will replicate the holiday on a smaller scale on January 2 for live and virtual audiences alike, with free dance and music performances, artists and filmmakers, hands-on crafts and workshops. The show will be available online anytime from January 2 through 6; learn more here.
ongoing holiday events:
L’Esprit de Noël, Central City Opera
Anytime, online
For decades, L’Esprit de Noël has raised funds to help support Central City Opera, including education and community engagement programs serving more than 40,000 people each year. For the second year in a row, the event is virtual, and comprises an online tour of a historic Denver property — this time, the McCourt Mansion. Once the home of Peter McCourt, a younger brother to the infamous Baby Doe Tabor and a theatrical manager, today the mansion sits on the National Register of Historic Places and is back to being a single-family home after decades of mixed-use. Watch it here.
Winter Wanderland
Through December 31, daily
Cherry Creek North
Cherry Creek Winter Wanderland returns, filling sixteen blocks with holiday decor and interactive art installations through the end of the month. Find more information here.
Franktown Festival of Lights
Through December 31, 5 to 10 p.m. daily
575 North White Tail Drive, Franktown
This annual display at a private home open to the public features approximately 200,000+ Christmas lights across 2.5 acres of property that you drive through. You can also get out of the car to enjoy a fifteen-foot Ferris wheel featuring favorite Disney characters, Frosty’s Forest Trail, a ten-foot airplane suspended in the air, and a 65-foot-tall Christmas tree with a five-foot angel on top. There are shows every twenty minutes; get information and the set list here.
Night Lights Denver: 3D Holiday Projection Program
Through December 31, 5 to 11:59 p.m. daily
Daniels & Fisher Tower, 1601 Arapahoe Street
The Denver Theatre District’s Night Lights Denver is showing new, 3D-compatible artwork this month, with work by Chris Bagley, Kim Shively, Koko Bayer, Eileen Roscina, Estee Fox and Meow Wolf, all displayed on the Arapahoe Street side of the Daniels & Fisher Tower. Thanks to Meow Wolf, 20,000 pairs of ChromaDepth glasses will allow you to see the work in 3D (it works without the glasses, too); afterward, take the glasses to Meow Wolf's Convergence Station for more 3D viewing. While supplies last, the glasses will be available at Understudy, at the Colorado Convention Center, and the Downtown Denver Rink, in Skyline Park. Find more information here.
Mile High Tree
Through January 1, 5 to 10 p.m. daily
16th Street Mall at Welton Street
The Mile High Tree is back on the mall; the tallest digital tree in the country, it's 110 feet high and has 60,000 digital lights. The tree offers free nightly light shows choreographed to multicultural holiday music programs, and there are also activations in the space surrounding the tree, including selfie lighting displays and musical interludes between each program recorded by the Colorado Symphony. Find out more here.
Light the Lights
Through January 23, 4:45 and 5:45 p.m., daily
City and County Building, 1437 Bannock Street
The Denver City and County Building got lit on November 24, and while the lights will stay on through the National Western Stock Show, it will put on its own show at 4:45 and 5:45 p.m. daily. Find details here.
Downtown Denver Rink
Through February 20, daily
Skyline Park, 1601 Arapahoe Street
There’s nothing quite like winter ice skating in the frosty outdoors, somewhere like the Downtown Denver Rink, a big-city experience that’s perfect for families, greenhorns, romantic couples and outdoorsy folks of all ages. Admission is free when you bring your own skates; if you don’t, skate rentals are $7 to $9. Find a schedule and learn more here.
Know of a great free event around town? Send information to [email protected]