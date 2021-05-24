Ten Things to Do for Free In Denver (and Online) This Week

^ Keep Westword Free Support Us Local

A holiday weekend is coming, but there's plenty to do in and around Denver before then. For starters, you can get a job: The Stanley Marketplace is hosting a job fair today. You can also join important discussions on where Denver should spend its stimulus money and how it should change its police force. And the Black Love Mural Festival is returning to Civic Center Park, bringing positive vibes back to the site of so much action last summer.

Keep reading for a wide range of free events in and around Denver (and online) this week, and watch for our special Memorial Day Weekend list of more things to do:

Job Fair for All at Stanley

Monday, May 24, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Hangar at Stanley Marketplace, 2501 Dallas Street, Aurora

Fifteen employers from the Stanley Marketplace, representing a variety of businesses, will be on hand at this informal job fair. Remember, the Colorado Jumpstart Program is offering a $1,600 incentive for some people who find jobs this month. Find out more about that on the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment site, and learn more about the job fair here.

Denver Task Force to Reimagine Policing and Public Safety

Monday, May 24, and Tuesday, May 25

The Denver Task Force to Reimagine Policing and Public Safety released its report with 112 recommendations that would overhaul how policing, courts, jails and social services function in Denver. Now it wants to share its work with the city and public events, including a rally in front of the Denver City and County Building at 4 p.m. Monday, May 24, followed by a prayer vigil at Shorter AME Church at 8 p.m. At 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 25, Brother Jeff will host Nicholas Mitchell, the city's former Independent Monitor; Dr. Tracie Keesee, co-founder of the Center for Policing Equity; and Dr. Lisa Calderón, chief of staff for Councilwoman Candi CdeBaca, during a virtual discussion of the report.

North Denver Writers Panel

Tuesday, May 25, 6 p.m., online

Find out what’s happening on the Northside literary scene when BookBar gathers Denver authors Mario Acevedo, Manuel Aragon, Tameca Coleman, Rudy Garcia and Manuel Ramos together to talk mysteries, humor, poetry, fiction, experimental writing and whatever comes into their heads. And 2021 Whiting Award winner Steven Dunn joins the virtual panel as moderator, adding one more compelling personality to the mix. Learn more and register for the Zoom link here.

Denver Economic Recovery Investment Tele-Townhall

Wednesday, May 26, 9 a.m., online

Denver is hosting four tele-townhalls to identify priorities for economic recovery, as the city is set to receive $308 million over the next two years from the American Rescue Plan Act; it's also proposed a $400 million General Obligation Bond to fund job-creating infrastructure projects. The combined $700 million-plus in funding is intended to support residents and industries hit hardest by the pandemic, revitalize businesses, create thousands of good-paying jobs and stimulate the economy through infrastructure and workforce development. The General Obligation bond will require Denver City Council referral and voter approval — and first, the city wants citizen input. More meetings will follow in June; find out more at risetogetherdenver.org.

Camp Amache Virtual Meetings

Wednesday, May 26, 3:30 to 5:30 p.m.; Thursday, May 27, 6 to 8 p.m., online

One of the ten Japanese-American internment camps during WWII was located on the southeastern plains of Colorado, outside of the town of Granada; more than 10,000 Japanese-American citizens were incarcerated there. Now there's a movement to make Camp Amache a National Historic Site; the National Park Service will be holding virtual meetings to discuss the possibility. Find more information and links to the meetings here.

Laugh Your Craft Off: Make Your Own Booty Embroidery

Wednesday, May 26, 6 p.m., online

Getting antsy for the long weekend? MCA Denver’s virtual Laugh Your Craft Off series will help keep both your mind and hands occupied as you embroider clothing to create a sightly derriere this week with embroidery artist Steffie Notion and comedian BK Sharad, who handles the laughs; collect your own supplies or pay $12 for a pre-made craft kit you can pick up at the museum in advance. Order one or just register for the workshop here.

Black Love Mural Festival

Starting Thursday, May 27

Civic Center Park

Rob the Museum and IRL have partnered with Denver Parks and Recreation and the digital arts nonprofit Unique.One. to bring the second annual Black Love Mural Festival back to Civic Center Park. Artists will begin painting murals on May 27; they'll remain up through August 2. And every weekend until Juneteenth, the group will host live paintings, workshops and activations. Find out more here.

News Matters

Through Friday, May 28

News Matters, the documentary by local filmmaker Brian Malone that focuses on the rise of the Colorado Sun and what Alden Global has done to daily newspapers across the country, continues to make a splash around the country. You can still view it for free on Rocky Mountain PBS through May 28; get the details here.

Made by Us Market

Saturday, May 29, 6 to 9 p.m.

Fort Greene Bar, 321 East 45th Avenue

Eat, drink and be spendy: The small and edgy Made by Us Market (formerly known as Night Market) will land at Fort Greene Bar in Globeville, where you can enjoy a shopping spree on a bar patio. The vendor collective promises just the right mix of artisans, food slingers, trinket tenders and vintage vendors, while the bar provides free DJ tunes. Watch for future Made by Us pop-ups on Instagram.

Cheapskates Action Sports Bar

Sunday, May 30, noon to 6 p.m.

7501 Grandview Avenue, Arvada

This Arvada watering hole is celebrating its tenth anniversary with live music; a Maker’s Mark outdoor bar with free samples; giveaways and raffles; chalk and bubbles for kids; cornhole and more fun. Admission is free; find out more here.



