Fifteen Best Things for Gallery Lovers to Do on First Friday in October

As usual, First Friday weekend is full of surprises: Major shows open at the Boulder Museum of Contemporary Art and RedLine, with studio open houses and a student show backing them up. Saturday marks a Boulder mural celebration at the Street Wise Block Party and the beginning of artist Eriko Tsogo's October residency at Understudy. Read on for more.
Adriana Corral: Unearthed/Desenterrado
Gretchen Marie Schaefer: Folding and Thrusting
Boulder Museum of Contemporary Art, 1750 13th Street, Boulder
October 3 through January 19
Opening Reception: Thursday, October 3 6:30 to 8:30pm
Artist/Curator Talk: Sunday, October 6, 4:30 to 6 p.m.
BMoCA heads into fall with a pair of solo exhibitions curated by Black Cube’s Cortney Lane Stell. Texas-based artist Adriana Corral picks up where she left off after completing a 2018 Black Cube fellowship at Rio Vista Farm in the border town of Socorro, Texas, once home to the Bracero Center, where thousands of migrant Mexican workers were processed into U.S. work camps during and after World War II. Central to the BMoCA show, which references border-related social-justice issues, is a sixty-foot white flag created by Corral that originally flew over Rio Vista, embroidered on opposite sides with the golden and bald eagles symbolic to Mexico and the U.S., respectively. Corral adds a sculptural element at BMoCA. Local artist Gretchen Marie Schaefer, in turn, offers a large sculptural painting and photographic works addressing our relationship to the inanimate earth.
CounterART: Aesthetics of South Korean Activism
CounterART: Global Perspectives
RedLine Contemporary Art Center, 2350 Arapahoe Street
October 4 through December 15
Opening Reception: Friday, October 4, 6 to 9 p.m.
Artivism is in the spotlight of CounterART: Aesthetics of South Korean Activism and Global Perspectives, two related exhibitions curated by local artist Sammy Lee and Yang Wang, who teaches Asian Art History at the University of Colorado Denver. Both shows address how artists are speaking out via their work in tense political times, beginning with a group of South Koreans who created protest art in response to the 2016 Candlelight Revolution in South Korea, which led to the deposition of President Park Geun-hye. Notable Korean artist Oksang Lim, one of fourteen artists represented in the show, whose activism dates back to the Minjung Art Movement in the ’80s, will also be feted with a solo show at the Art Students League of Denver, beginning October 11. The companion show focuses on six artists of international origins who’ve also taken on politics in their work.
A Gentle Pause: New Work from Moe Gram
Alto Gallery, 4345 West 41st Avenue
October 4 through 26
Opening Reception: Friday, October 4, 6 to 10 p.m.
Drew Austin steps in to curate A Gentle Pause, a solo look into the practice of artist Moe Gram, who invites viewers to kick back and smell the roses with a new body of work focused on self-reflection. Chill with Gram over abstract musings, refreshments and music at the reception.
La Llorona: Weeping Woman of the Southwest
El Día de los Muertos, a Celebration of Life
Chicano Humanities and Arts Council (CHAC), 222 Santa Fe Drive
October 4 to November 22
Opening Reception and El Día de los Muertos Celebration: Friday, October 4, 6 to 9:30 p.m.
CHAC gets a head start on 2019 Día de los Muertos festivities with a pair of exhibitions designed to raise the dead: a spooky one featuring imagery of La Llorona, the ghostly “weeping woman” of Mexican folklore, and a celebratory one that calls the spirits of the ancestors in for an annual Day of the Dead party. Get your face painted for the occasion while Aztec dancers enact a traditional welcome at the opening.
Folding In: Paintings by Irene Delka McCray
ReCreative Gallery, 765 Santa Fe Drive
October 4 through 25
Opening Reception: Friday, October 4, 6 to 9 p.m.
ReCreative gives space to painter Irene Delka McCray’s signature mashups of nudes and sensually draped fabrics, which never cease to be beautiful and fresh.
Lucas Thomas, Up From the Ground
JuiceBox Gallery, 3006 Larimer Street, Unit A
October 4 through 19
Opening Reception: Friday, October 4, 6 to 10 p.m.
Up From the Ground will be a mixed-media conglomeration of paintings, objects and structures created by Lucas Thomas on site at JuiceBox for an October 4 reveal. It’s a case of turning the studio inside out to show the creation of art in motion. Enjoy this swell opportunity to visit JuiceBox while you still can, as the space will close up shop at the end of 2019.
Faith Williams: Anthropocene
Stephen Shugart: Fractures
Edge Gallery, Pasternack’s Art Hub, 6851 West Colfax Avenue, Lakewood
October 4 through 20
Opening Reception: Friday, October 11, 6 to 10 p.m.
Also on the move is Edge Gallery, one of Denver’s longest-running co-ops, which is pulling up stakes from its temporary Lakewood space and moving a block east to Pasternack’s Art Hub, looking for safety in numbers with the resident Core, Kanon and Next co-ops. Edge members Stephen Shugart and Faith Williams have the honor of christening the brand-new space with, respectively, sculptural light art and a melange of drawings, prints, ceramics and batik addressing the natural world.
Beat Clack Snap
Foolproof Contemporary Art, 3240 Larimer Street
October 4 through November 16
Opening Reception: Friday, October 4, 7:30 to 10 p.m.
RSVP at eventbrite.com
Foolproof’s new group show makes some noise in RiNo, while opening up discourse on our speedy, overwrought, technologically driven lifestyle. The disparate artists of Foolproof invite viewers to slow down and be more human, making this a good companion to Moe Gram’s show at Alto (see above).
Olde Town Arvada Student Art Show
Historic Olde Town Arvada, multiple locations, Grandview Avenue, Arvada
October 4 to 29
Opening Receptions: Friday, October 4, 5 to 8 p.m.
Olde Town Arvada invited middle and high school art students from throughout the metro area to enter original work in any of thirteen art and craft mediums for this show, which comes with cash prizes awarded by a jury. Businesses all over Olde Town will open their doors to show the vast exhibition of nearly 100 entries on First Friday. Judges include 303 Magazine’s Cori Anderson, tourism consultant Dave Fluegge, RedLine education director John Futrell, Arvada Center gallery director Collin Parson and yours truly.
Open Studios of Boulder Preview Exhibition
Naropa University Nalanda Campus, 6287 Arapahoe Avenue, Boulder
October 4 through 20
Opening Reception: Friday, October 4, 6 to 8:30 p.m.
Boulder Open Studios Tours
Saturdays and Sundays, October 5 to 6, 12 to 13 and 19 to 20, noon to 6 p.m. daily
Free
Open Studios is back for another three weekends of self-guided artist studio tours all over Boulder County, offering an opportunity to meet the makers and maybe buy some artwork straight from the source. The free October event, which runs for the next three weekends, kicks off with a reception for a stationary preview exhibition at Naropa’s Nalanda Campus on Friday, with tours to follow on Saturdays and Sundays, through October 20; find artist and tour guides online.
Eriko Tsogo, H.O.T: Haus of Trauma
Understudy, 890 C 14th Street
October 5 through 29
Opening Reception: Friday October 18, 6 to 11 p.m.
Haus of Trauma was devised by Mongolian-American artist Eriko Tsogo as an antidote to personal trauma, whatever the source, and turned into a morphing performance of sheltering ideas and activities. You can join in with Tsogo, who will be in residence creating a “Uterus Altar” installation in the Understudy Space adjacent to the Colorado Convention Center; Tsogo will also lead “Fallopian Egg”-making workshops three times weekly and is hosting a silent crying workshop from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, October 10. These events tie into Tsogo’s “Healing Yurt Project,” which will go on display in January as part of the annual Women’s March, so you’re also invited to donate personal objects symbolic of overcoming adversity to add to the installation. Find a complete calendar of H.O.T. events online.
Zarape Open Studios
Zarape Studios, 2900 Marion Street, #2
Saturday, October 5, noon to 6 p.m.
Max Kauffman and the other artists of Zarape studios (including Eric Anderson, Anna Charney, RumTum, Mike Strescino and Paul Owen Weiner) want to show off their new work space with a community open house. See what this street-oriented crew has been up to over the past few months.
Ten Toes Down: The Evolution of the Cortez
Fice Gallery, 2654 Walnut Street
Saturday, October 5, 3 to 9 p.m.
Sneakers and photography meet halfway for an in-store exhibition at the RiNo fancy-footwear emporium Fice Gallery, where hard-hitting camera wielder Theyshootn shows Fice-style footwear (and other street life) in its neighborhood milieu.
West by West
Gallery 1261, 1412 Wazee Street
October 5 through 26
Opening Reception: Saturday, October 5, 6 to 8 p.m.
Teresa Elliott and Jill Soukup, two painters who bring the West to life through landscapes and in-your-face animal portraits, hang together this month at 1261. Come by and see where the buffalo roam.
Four Person Show: Mark Bailey, Jacob Dhein, Kim English and Nicolas Martin
Ryan Morse, Interaction
Abend Gallery, 1412 Wazee Street
October 5 through 26
Opening Reception: Saturday, October 5, 6 to 8 p.m.
Gallery 1261’s building-mate Abend Gallery presents a representational tour de force, with a quartet of artists working in cityscapes, still life and portraits, among other subjects. Ryan Morse follows suit with a portrait-heavy solo exhibition featuring beautiful brushwork.
