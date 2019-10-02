Fifteen Best Things for Gallery Lovers to Do on First Friday in October

As usual, First Friday weekend is full of surprises: Major shows open at the Boulder Museum of Contemporary Art and RedLine, with studio open houses and a student show backing them up. Saturday marks a Boulder mural celebration at the Street Wise Block Party and the beginning of artist Eriko Tsogo's October residency at Understudy. Read on for more.

EXPAND Gretchen Marie Schaefer, "Folding," (detail), 2019. Gretchen Marie Schaefer

Adriana Corral: Unearthed/Desenterrado

Gretchen Marie Schaefer: Folding and Thrusting

Boulder Museum of Contemporary Art, 1750 13th Street, Boulder

October 3 through January 19

Opening Reception: Thursday, October 3 6:30 to 8:30pm

Artist/Curator Talk: Sunday, October 6, 4:30 to 6 p.m.

BMoCA heads into fall with a pair of solo exhibitions curated by Black Cube’s Cortney Lane Stell. Texas-based artist Adriana Corral picks up where she left off after completing a 2018 Black Cube fellowship at Rio Vista Farm in the border town of Socorro, Texas, once home to the Bracero Center, where thousands of migrant Mexican workers were processed into U.S. work camps during and after World War II. Central to the BMoCA show, which references border-related social-justice issues, is a sixty-foot white flag created by Corral that originally flew over Rio Vista, embroidered on opposite sides with the golden and bald eagles symbolic to Mexico and the U.S., respectively. Corral adds a sculptural element at BMoCA. Local artist Gretchen Marie Schaefer, in turn, offers a large sculptural painting and photographic works addressing our relationship to the inanimate earth.

EXPAND CounterART looks at artivist works from South Korea and the world. RedLine Contemporary Art Center

CounterART: Aesthetics of South Korean Activism

CounterART: Global Perspectives

RedLine Contemporary Art Center, 2350 Arapahoe Street

October 4 through December 15

Opening Reception: Friday, October 4, 6 to 9 p.m.

Artivism is in the spotlight of CounterART: Aesthetics of South Korean Activism and Global Perspectives, two related exhibitions curated by local artist Sammy Lee and Yang Wang, who teaches Asian Art History at the University of Colorado Denver. Both shows address how artists are speaking out via their work in tense political times, beginning with a group of South Koreans who created protest art in response to the 2016 Candlelight Revolution in South Korea, which led to the deposition of President Park Geun-hye. Notable Korean artist Oksang Lim, one of fourteen artists represented in the show, whose activism dates back to the Minjung Art Movement in the ’80s, will also be feted with a solo show at the Art Students League of Denver, beginning October 11. The companion show focuses on six artists of international origins who’ve also taken on politics in their work.



A Gentle Pause: New Work from Moe Gram

Alto Gallery, 4345 West 41st Avenue

October 4 through 26

Opening Reception: Friday, October 4, 6 to 10 p.m.

Drew Austin steps in to curate A Gentle Pause, a solo look into the practice of artist Moe Gram, who invites viewers to kick back and smell the roses with a new body of work focused on self-reflection. Chill with Gram over abstract musings, refreshments and music at the reception.

Get a head start on Day of the Dead celebrations at CHAC. Courtesy of CHAC

La Llorona: Weeping Woman of the Southwest

El Día de los Muertos, a Celebration of Life

Chicano Humanities and Arts Council (CHAC), 222 Santa Fe Drive

October 4 to November 22

Opening Reception and El Día de los Muertos Celebration: Friday, October 4, 6 to 9:30 p.m.

CHAC gets a head start on 2019 Día de los Muertos festivities with a pair of exhibitions designed to raise the dead: a spooky one featuring imagery of La Llorona, the ghostly “weeping woman” of Mexican folklore, and a celebratory one that calls the spirits of the ancestors in for an annual Day of the Dead party. Get your face painted for the occasion while Aztec dancers enact a traditional welcome at the opening.

Irene Delka McCray, ”Rose Marie,” oil. Irene Delka McCray

Folding In: Paintings by Irene Delka McCray

ReCreative Gallery, 765 Santa Fe Drive

October 4 through 25

Opening Reception: Friday, October 4, 6 to 9 p.m.

ReCreative gives space to painter Irene Delka McCray’s signature mashups of nudes and sensually draped fabrics, which never cease to be beautiful and fresh.

EXPAND Lucas Thomas builds a show in the studio at Juicebox Gallery. Lucas Thomas

Lucas Thomas, Up From the Ground

JuiceBox Gallery, 3006 Larimer Street, Unit A

October 4 through 19

Opening Reception: Friday, October 4, 6 to 10 p.m.

Up From the Ground will be a mixed-media conglomeration of paintings, objects and structures created by Lucas Thomas on site at JuiceBox for an October 4 reveal. It’s a case of turning the studio inside out to show the creation of art in motion. Enjoy this swell opportunity to visit JuiceBox while you still can, as the space will close up shop at the end of 2019.

EXPAND Stephen Shugart, “Bullet,” detail, light sculpture. Stephen Shugart

Faith Williams: Anthropocene

Stephen Shugart: Fractures

Edge Gallery, Pasternack’s Art Hub, 6851 West Colfax Avenue, Lakewood

October 4 through 20

Opening Reception: Friday, October 11, 6 to 10 p.m.

Also on the move is Edge Gallery, one of Denver’s longest-running co-ops, which is pulling up stakes from its temporary Lakewood space and moving a block east to Pasternack’s Art Hub, looking for safety in numbers with the resident Core, Kanon and Next co-ops. Edge members Stephen Shugart and Faith Williams have the honor of christening the brand-new space with, respectively, sculptural light art and a melange of drawings, prints, ceramics and batik addressing the natural world.

Slow down long enough to enjoy Beat Clack Snap at Foolproof. Photomontage by Laura Phelps Rogers

Beat Clack Snap

Foolproof Contemporary Art, 3240 Larimer Street

October 4 through November 16

Opening Reception: Friday, October 4, 7:30 to 10 p.m.

RSVP at eventbrite.com

Foolproof’s new group show makes some noise in RiNo, while opening up discourse on our speedy, overwrought, technologically driven lifestyle. The disparate artists of Foolproof invite viewers to slow down and be more human, making this a good companion to Moe Gram’s show at Alto (see above).

EXPAND Marvel at student artwork in Olde Town Arvada. Olde Town Arvada

Olde Town Arvada Student Art Show

Historic Olde Town Arvada, multiple locations, Grandview Avenue, Arvada

October 4 to 29

Opening Receptions: Friday, October 4, 5 to 8 p.m.

Olde Town Arvada invited middle and high school art students from throughout the metro area to enter original work in any of thirteen art and craft mediums for this show, which comes with cash prizes awarded by a jury. Businesses all over Olde Town will open their doors to show the vast exhibition of nearly 100 entries on First Friday. Judges include 303 Magazine’s Cori Anderson, tourism consultant Dave Fluegge, RedLine education director John Futrell, Arvada Center gallery director Collin Parson and yours truly.

Altoid tin paintings by @remingtonrobinson: Just one stop on the Boulder Open Studios tour. @remingtonrobinson

Open Studios of Boulder Preview Exhibition

Naropa University Nalanda Campus, 6287 Arapahoe Avenue, Boulder

October 4 through 20

Opening Reception: Friday, October 4, 6 to 8:30 p.m.

Boulder Open Studios Tours

Saturdays and Sundays, October 5 to 6, 12 to 13 and 19 to 20, noon to 6 p.m. daily

Free

Open Studios is back for another three weekends of self-guided artist studio tours all over Boulder County, offering an opportunity to meet the makers and maybe buy some artwork straight from the source. The free October event, which runs for the next three weekends, kicks off with a reception for a stationary preview exhibition at Naropa’s Nalanda Campus on Friday, with tours to follow on Saturdays and Sundays, through October 20; find artist and tour guides online.

EXPAND Heal your traumas with Eriko Tsogo at Understudy. Eriko Tsogo

Eriko Tsogo, H.O.T: Haus of Trauma

Understudy, 890 C 14th Street

October 5 through 29

Opening Reception: Friday October 18, 6 to 11 p.m.

Haus of Trauma was devised by Mongolian-American artist Eriko Tsogo as an antidote to personal trauma, whatever the source, and turned into a morphing performance of sheltering ideas and activities. You can join in with Tsogo, who will be in residence creating a “Uterus Altar” installation in the Understudy Space adjacent to the Colorado Convention Center; Tsogo will also lead “Fallopian Egg”-making workshops three times weekly and is hosting a silent crying workshop from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, October 10. These events tie into Tsogo’s “Healing Yurt Project,” which will go on display in January as part of the annual Women’s March, so you’re also invited to donate personal objects symbolic of overcoming adversity to add to the installation. Find a complete calendar of H.O.T. events online.

EXPAND See what's up at Zarape Studios. Max Kauffman

Zarape Open Studios

Zarape Studios, 2900 Marion Street, #2

Saturday, October 5, noon to 6 p.m.

Max Kauffman and the other artists of Zarape studios (including Eric Anderson, Anna Charney, RumTum, Mike Strescino and Paul Owen Weiner) want to show off their new work space with a community open house. See what this street-oriented crew has been up to over the past few months.

EXPAND Theyshootn captures footwear in the frame. Theyshootn

Ten Toes Down: The Evolution of the Cortez

Fice Gallery, 2654 Walnut Street

Saturday, October 5, 3 to 9 p.m.

Sneakers and photography meet halfway for an in-store exhibition at the RiNo fancy-footwear emporium Fice Gallery, where hard-hitting camera wielder Theyshootn shows Fice-style footwear (and other street life) in its neighborhood milieu.

The buffalo roam at Gallery 1261 in October. Jill Soukoup

West by West

Gallery 1261, 1412 Wazee Street

October 5 through 26

Opening Reception: Saturday, October 5, 6 to 8 p.m.

Teresa Elliott and Jill Soukup, two painters who bring the West to life through landscapes and in-your-face animal portraits, hang together this month at 1261. Come by and see where the buffalo roam.

Kim English, "Colfax Avenue." Kim English

Four Person Show: Mark Bailey, Jacob Dhein, Kim English and Nicolas Martin

Ryan Morse, Interaction

Abend Gallery, 1412 Wazee Street

October 5 through 26

Opening Reception: Saturday, October 5, 6 to 8 p.m.

Gallery 1261’s building-mate Abend Gallery presents a representational tour de force, with a quartet of artists working in cityscapes, still life and portraits, among other subjects. Ryan Morse follows suit with a portrait-heavy solo exhibition featuring beautiful brushwork.

