A Dozen Things to Do for Free in Denver This Week

Online and in person, you can explore areas as different as Antarctica and Lafayette, talk like a pirate in Northglenn and celebrate a big birthday in Centennial. Keep reading for a dozen free things to do this week:
The New American Arts Festival: Cultures on the Margins
Monday, September 13, through September 18
Vintage Theatre, 1468 Dayton Street; Aurora Fletcher Plaza, 9898 East Colfax Avenue, Aurora
In its second year, the New American Arts Festival in Aurora might be the most inclusive cultural event you’ve ever encountered. That’s the way fest director and founder Deepali Lindblom wants it — representing people from every niche, from recent immigrants and senior citizens to young breakdancers and performers from a coterie of international cultures. The fest mixes daily live and virtual arts performances, all free; today's events include "Going Solo," with Phamaly, as well as more spoken-word performances. Find a detailed schedule and more information here.
The Modernization of McMurdo Station, Antarctica
Tuesday, September 14, 7 p.m., online
OZ Architecture principal Rick Petersen discusses the firm's redesign of McMurdo Station in Antarctica, a scientific research center at the bottom of the world that's now 65 years old. The goal of the rehab is to improve resource efficiency and support up to 1,200 researchers living and working in the driest, coldest, windiest place on Earth. This lecture is presented in conjunction with Antarctica: More Than Meets the Eye, a new exhibit at the CU Museum of Natural History; it's moderated by Dr. Leanne Elder, Antarctic researcher and collections manager of Invertebrate Zoology at the CU Museum of Natural History. Find out more here.
Soul Stories
Wednesday, September 15, 6:30 p.m.
Mercury Cafe, 2199 California Street
Soul Stories has few rules, but its open-ended structure encouraging personal storytelling, community engagement and dialogue remains solid. Founder Danny Mazur has brought Soul Stories back home to the Mercury Cafe after a long haul online; the schedule calls for live events every first and second Wednesday of the month. Admission is free, or a donation of $5 to $10; learn more here.
Project Hopscotch
Wednesday, September 15, through October 15
Old Town Lafayette, Public Road corridor between Baseline and South Boulder roads, Lafayette
The Old Town Lafayette Association came up with a free and delightful way to introduce the small businesses, attractions and eateries along Public Road: It hired artists to create ten hopscotch courses around the Old Town district, giving visitors and townies alike a month to hunt them down, take a hop and discover what else there is to see and do around each location. Each artful hopscotch course sports a QR code; for every scan, $1 will be donated by the Lafayette Urban Renewal Authority to a scholarship fund for young artists. Find a map here, and info here.
ConnectArte: Curator & Artist Talk
Thursday, September 16, 6 p.m.
Museo de las Americas, 861 Santa Fe Drive
Join the Biennial of the Americas and Museo de las Americas for a discussion of the Americas COVID-19 Memorial exhibition, which includes work by 21 commissioned artists and award winners of the memorial project. Artists Ana María Hernando and Jave Yoshimoto, curatorial advisor Derrick Velasquez and Museo de las Americas director Claudia Moran will discuss the role of art in communicating and processing grief and their personal contributions to this collective memorial project. RSVP for a free ticket to the program; the show is up through September 25, and you can get a free, timed ticket here.
Oktoberfest AF Fall Market
Friday, September 17, and Saturday, September 18, 1 to 7 p.m., Sunday, September 19, noon to 5 p.m.
Dairy Block Alley, 1800 Wazee Street
American Field is back for four weekends in the Dairy Block Alley with a curated, all-local group of vendors with a fall-ish theme: think warming infused body oils, boots, sturdy pottery, baseball-themed gift items for World Series season, streetwear and more. And yes, Oktoberfest will be celebrated with live music and food and drink specials, as well as pop-up bars. The fun continues weekends through October 10, and admission is free; get more information here.
Northglenn Pirate Fest
Pirate Night (for adults): Friday, September 17, 6 to 10 p.m.
Pirate Festival (family-friendly): Saturday, September 18, noon to 6 p.m.
Northglenn Recreation Center and EB Rains Jr. Memorial Park, 11701 Community Center Drive, Northglenn
Want to prime yourself for Talk Like a Pirate Day on September 19? Strap on your peg leg and eyepatch, seat a parrot on your shoulder and head to Northglenn’s annual Pirate Fest, where you can practice exclaiming “Arrrh…” to your heart’s delight. Friday is adult costume night, with live sea chanteys, mermaids, fire arts and a bottle o’ rum; on Saturday, it’s all-ages, with more mermaids, kids’ crafts, bounce houses and a homemade Cardboard Regatta competition. Admission is free (except for a $20 registration fee to participate in the regatta); find the rest of the straight poop here.
Jackalope Denver
Saturday, September 18, and Sunday, September 19, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Olde Town Square, 5700 Olde Wadsworth Boulevard, Arvada
The popular Jackalope artisan market will be camping outdoors in Olde Town Arvada’s Olde Town Square this weekend, bringing a big selection of more than 100 indie vendors selling exactly what you need for the coming holiday season, from hostess gifts to one-of-a-kind autumn garb. Entry is free, and Olde Town is crowded with spots to grab a bite or a wake-up cup of coffee. Learn more here.
Centennial 20-Year Celebration
Saturday, September 18, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The Streets at SouthGlenn, 6851 South Vine Street
The City of Centennial is celebrating its twentieth anniversary this year, with a big free bash at the Streets of SouthGlenn, complete with a free pancake breakfast from 10 a.m. to noon, a classic car show, chalk art by local artists, Arapahoe High School's annual homecoming parade at 10:30, and live music starting at 11 a.m., with Jenny Shawhan, the Voodoo Kings and Groovealicious. Visit centennialco.gov/events for more information.
Silent Screen Walking Tour
Saturday, September 18, noon to 8 p.m.
Downtown
The Supernova Digital Animation Festival: Re-Generation is back with online programming through September 30. But you can also see digital animation in person, with an amazing new array of Denver Night Lights projections on the Clocktower Building downtown from dusk to midnight Tuesdays through Sundays, and there will also be a Silent Screen Walking Tour through the district on September 18. This Denver Digerati project shows how digital animation and motion art can be integrated with LED display technology; Silent Screen will feature animations by 29 individual artists from around the world, including eight based in Colorado — one project by East High students in collaboration with instructor Estee Fox. Get all the details here.
Mikailhuitl (Small Festival of the Dead)
Saturday, September 18, 5 to 9 p.m.
RISE Westwood Campus, 3738 Morrison Road
Mikailhuitl — a forerunner to Modern Mexico’s Día de los Muertos — dates back to Aztec civilization, when the celebration was observed in late summer as an appeasement to Mictlantecuhtli and Mictecacíhuatl, the god and goddess of the underworld. In the spirit of the Mexica, RISE Westwood is hosting a two-part Mikailhuitl festival in the new Plaza de Mexica, under artist Santiago Jaramillo’s mural inspired by his Aztec heritage. This weekend’s free event showcases Mexico City’s Grupo Tribu, which will play Mexica music in the spirit of the Aztecs; a week later, there will be a ticketed sit-down feast night (tickets start at $35 here). Find details for September 18 here.
Mapleton Hill PorchFest
Sunday, September 19, 1 to 4:30 p.m.
Mapleton Hill Neighborhood, west of Broadway from Spruce to Concord streets, between 4th and 9th streets, Boulder
One of Boulder’s prettiest neighborhoods, Mapleton Hill is a Victorian anachronism of stately homes both sprawling and compact with wraparound porches, Queen Anne gingerbread, towers and gables, surrounded by huge trees, including the 200 silver maples and cottonwoods planted by developers over a century ago. The free annual PorchFest might be the best way to see them, as people walk and bike through the September streets to catch musicians playing on several sun-dappled blocks’ worth of porches and verandas. Get more info here.
Know of a great free event around town? We'll be updating this list through the week; send information to editorial@westword.com.