A Dozen Things to Do for Free in Denver This Week

click to enlarge Aargh! Northglenn Pirate Fest













click to enlarge Denver Digerati

This is the last full week of summer, and fall is in the air. But so are the sounds of live music and laughter, as well as the smell of roasting chiles and spilled grog.Online and in person, you can explore areas as different as Antarctica and Lafayette, talk like a pirate in Northglenn and celebrate a big birthday in Centennial. Keep reading for a dozen free things to do this week:



The New American Arts Festival: Cultures on the Margins In its second year, the New American Arts Festival in Aurora might be the most inclusive cultural event you’ve ever encountered. That’s the way fest director and founder Deepali Lindblom wants it — representing people from every niche, from recent immigrants and senior citizens to young breakdancers and performers from a coterie of international cultures. The fest mixes daily live and virtual arts performances, all free; today's events include "Going Solo," with Phamaly, as well as more spoken-word performances. Find a detailed schedule and more information here OZ Architecture principal Rick Petersen discusses the firm's redesign of McMurdo Station in Antarctica, a scientific research center at the bottom of the world that's now 65 years old. The goal of the rehab is to improve resource efficiency and support up to 1,200 researchers living and working in the driest, coldest, windiest place on Earth. This lecture is presented in conjunction with, a new exhibit at the CU Museum of Natural History; it's moderated by Dr. Leanne Elder, Antarctic researcher and collections manager of Invertebrate Zoology at the CU Museum of Natural History. Find out more here Soul Stories has few rules, but its open-ended structure encouraging personal storytelling, community engagement and dialogue remains solid. Founder Danny Mazur has brought Soul Stories back home to the Mercury Cafe after a long haul online; the schedule calls for live events every first and second Wednesday of the month. Admission is free, or a donation of $5 to $10; learn more here The Old Town Lafayette Association came up with a free and delightful way to introduce the small businesses, attractions and eateries along Public Road: It hired artists to create ten hopscotch courses around the Old Town district, giving visitors and townies alike a month to hunt them down, take a hop and discover what else there is to see and do around each location. Each artful hopscotch course sports a QR code; for every scan, $1 will be donated by the Lafayette Urban Renewal Authority to a scholarship fund for young artists. Find a map here , and info here Join the Biennial of the Americas and Museo de las Americas for a discussion of theexhibition, which includes work by 21 commissioned artists and award winners of the memorial project. Artists Ana María Hernando and Jave Yoshimoto, curatorial advisor Derrick Velasquez and Museo de las Americas director Claudia Moran will discuss the role of art in communicating and processing grief and their personal contributions to this collective memorial project. RSVP for a free ticket to the program; the show is up through September 25, and you can get a free, timed ticket here American Field is back for four weekends in the Dairy Block Alley with a curated, all-local group of vendors with a fall-ish theme: think warming infused body oils, boots, sturdy pottery, baseball-themed gift items for World Series season, streetwear and more. And yes, Oktoberfest will be celebrated with live music and food and drink specials, as well as pop-up bars. The fun continues weekends through October 10, and admission is free; get more information here Want to prime yourself for Talk Like a Pirate Day on September 19? Strap on your peg leg and eyepatch, seat a parrot on your shoulder and head to Northglenn’s annual Pirate Fest, where you can practice exclaiming “Arrrh…” to your heart’s delight. Friday is adult costume night, with live sea chanteys, mermaids, fire arts and a bottle o’ rum; on Saturday, it’s all-ages, with more mermaids, kids’ crafts, bounce houses and a homemade Cardboard Regatta competition. Admission is free (except for a $20 registration fee to participate in the regatta ); find the rest of the straight poop here The popular Jackalope artisan market will be camping outdoors in Olde Town Arvada’s Olde Town Square this weekend, bringing a big selection of more than 100 indie vendors selling exactly what you need for the coming holiday season, from hostess gifts to one-of-a-kind autumn garb. Entry is free, and Olde Town is crowded with spots to grab a bite or a wake-up cup of coffee. Learn more here The City of Centennial is celebrating its twentieth anniversary this year, with a big free bash at the Streets of SouthGlenn, complete with a free pancake breakfast from 10 a.m. to noon, a classic car show, chalk art by local artists, Arapahoe High School's annual homecoming parade at 10:30, and live music starting at 11 a.m., with Jenny Shawhan, the Voodoo Kings and Groovealicious. Visit centennialco.gov/events for more information.The Supernova Digital Animation Festival: Re-Generation is back with online programming through September 30. But you can also see digital animation in person, with an amazing new array of Denver Night Lights projections on the Clocktower Building downtown from dusk to midnight Tuesdays through Sundays, and there will also be a Silent Screen Walking Tour through the district on September 18. This Denver Digerati project shows how digital animation and motion art can be integrated with LED display technology; Silent Screen will feature animations by 29 individual artists from around the world, including eight based in Colorado — one project by East High students in collaboration with instructor Estee Fox. Get all the details here Mikailhuitl — a forerunner to Modern Mexico’s Día de los Muertos — dates back to Aztec civilization, when the celebration was observed in late summer as an appeasement to Mictlantecuhtli and Mictecacíhuatl, the god and goddess of the underworld. In the spirit of the Mexica, RISE Westwood is hosting a two-part Mikailhuitl festival in the new Plaza de Mexica, under artist Santiago Jaramillo’s mural inspired by his Aztec heritage. This weekend’s free event showcases Mexico City’s Grupo Tribu, which will play Mexica music in the spirit of the Aztecs; a week later, there will be a ticketed sit-down feast night (tickets start at $35 here) One of Boulder’s prettiest neighborhoods, Mapleton Hill is a Victorian anachronism of stately homes both sprawling and compact with wraparound porches, Queen Anne gingerbread, towers and gables, surrounded by huge trees, including the 200 silver maples and cottonwoods planted by developers over a century ago. The free annual PorchFest might be the best way to see them, as people walk and bike through the September streets to catch musicians playing on several sun-dappled blocks’ worth of porches and verandas. Get more info here