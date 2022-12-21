Ten More Things to Do in Denver This Week

Yes, it will be cold tomorrow, but there are still hot times ahead! You can celebrate the solstice, catch a last holiday show or revel in Festivus.
See our list of sixteen things to do for free here, and keep reading for ten events worth the price of admission...assuming they haven't been frozen out of existence.
Rocky Mountain Revels: Les Temps des Fetes — a French-Canadian Solstice Celebration Wednesday, December 21, and Thursday, December 22, 7 p.m.; Friday, December 23, 1:30 and 6:30 p.m.
Dairy Arts Center, 2590 Walnut Street, Boulder
Do the holidays — and the solstice, too — French-Canadian style, with Rocky Mountain Revels: Les Temps des Fetes, a North Woods adventure tale set in the Québécois village of Trois-Rivières, where trappers set off to earn their fortunes and might not make it back to town in time for Christmas. A story that might be told around a campfire, with music and dance, the Revels will entertain the whole family during four performances at the Dairy; find tickets, $24 to $30, at the Dairy’s online box office.
Sie FilmCenter Holiday Screenings: White Christmas / Black Christmas
Thursday, December 22, through Saturday, December 24
Sie FilmCenter, 2510 East Colfax Avenue
The last few days before Christmas are a perfect time for a movie marathon.Through Christmas Eve, the art house is screening one holiday film for nice people and one film for horror fans. Which one will you start with? For viewers seeking squeaky-clean holiday cheer, the classic yuletide musical White Christmas will screen for three afternoons at 3:45 p.m., saving the holiday slasher, Bob Clark’s Black Christmas, for after dark, screening at 9:30 p.m. on December 22 and December 23. Admission is $14.95 per film; get tickets here.
Festivus for the Rest of Us
Friday, December 23, 6 p.m. to midnight, and Saturday, December 24, 5 to 11 p.m.
Honor Farm, 1526 Blake Street
Denver’s new haunted bar, Honor Farm, is honoring Festivus, the holiday favored by Seinfeld fans with a sense of television history. For the two-evening affair, everything Festivus — as first depicted in the Seinfeld episode "The Strike," will be resurrected, including the Festivus pole and miracles, the “Airing of Grievances” and “Feats of Strength,” with a Chinese-food topper provided by Meta Asian Kitchen on Christmas Eve. Honor Farm will kick in a special cocktail, and encourages Seinfeld-themed costumes. Food is on December 24 only. Admission is $5 nightly; get tickets and information here.
Camp Christmas
Daily through December 24, 4 to 9 p.m.
Heritage Lakewood Belmar Park, 801 South Yarrow Street, Lakewood
Everyone is a happy camper at Camp Christmas, a true winter wonderland created by Lonnie Hanzon. Wander through the historic buildings in the park, all dressed up for the holidays for a quirky, campy adventure. It has to be seen to be believed...and you'll definitely want to see this. There are three bars for adults, hot chocolate for kids, and six acres to wander. Get Camp Christmas tickets here.
Jean Renoir, The Rules of the Game
Friday, December 23, through Thursday, December 29
Sie FilmCenter, 2510 East Colfax Avenue
Meanwhile, back at the Sie, catch the newly restored 4K version of Jean Renoir’s 1939 film, The Rules of the Game, which is remembered simply as one the best works of cinema to ever hit the silver screen. The satire is palpable in this sophisticated French comedy of manners, aimed directly at the French upper class on the brink of World War II. Renoir’s severe attitude caused the film to be banned in France, where it did not return to movie screens until its reconstructed 1956 “premiere” at the Venice Film Festival. See for yourself; tickets are $14.95 here.
Ongoing:
Mean Girls
Through January 1
Buell Theatre, Denver Performing Arts Complex
Broadway’s Mean Girls came together in the hands of an all-star team topped by book writer Tina Fey, composer Jeff Richmond (“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”), lyricist Nell Benjamin (Legally Blonde) and director Casey Nicholaw (The Book of Mormon), which signals a “must-see” status for fans of the modern musical. DCPA Broadway brings the blockbuster to the Buell Theatre just in time for a holiday season night out. Get your gang of theater people together and buy tickets, $35 to $199, limited and going fast, here.
Blossoms of Light
Daily through January 7, 4:30 to 9 p.m.
Botanic Gardens, 1007 York Street
Every holiday season, the Denver Botanic Gardens brings color back to its York Street location. Blossoms of Light has been a signature event for over three decades, drawing crowds with glowing displays. Strung on branches, along walkways, and as far as the eye can see, lights illuminate the venue through January 7. When you visit, warm up with hot chocolate and a charming “breakfast for dinner” menu. Admission is $24 for adults, and online reservations are highly recommended here.
Trail of Lights
Daily through January 1, 5 to 8:30 p.m.
Chatfield Farms, 8500 West Deer Creek Canyon Road, Littleton
Chatfield Farms, the country cousin of the Denver Botanic Gardens, offers a more rustic and historical holiday lighting show than Blossoms of Light, but with technological upgrades, including synchronized light patterns, light tunnels and singing trees. While Chatfield is slowly moving into the 21st century, cool old tractors covered with lights remain intact, and the 1880s Hildebrand Ranch homestead still stands. Bring the family! Open nightly through January 1, 5 to 8:30 p.m. (closed Christmas Day). Learn more and purchase timed tickets, $10 to $16 (free for children two and under), plus an optional $5 to add on a visit with Santa, online only, here.
Luminova Holidays
Daily through January 1 (except Christmas and Christmas Eve), 5 to 9 p.m.
Elitch Gardens, 2000 Elitch Circle
Luminova Holidays has returned with more lights, more rides, immersive installations, Santa...and light-up hopscotch! Reservations are required and available every hour from 5 to 7 p.m. Tickets start at $29.99; get them here.
Zoo Lights
Daily through January 15, 5:30 to 8 p.m.
Denver Zoo, 2300 Steele Street
After evenings reserved for members, Zoo Lights at the Denver Zoo will be open to the public through January 15, and it's certainly a bright spot on the holiday schedule. Over one million lights are spread across 83 acres, decorating exhibits and forming the shapes of animated animals. Wildlife is a common theme for the ice sculptures on display, and if you’re lucky, you’ll spot a few actual elephants and tigers, too. Admission is $25 per adult, and several add-on packages are available; get hours and all the details here.
Do you know of a great event in Denver? We'll be updating this list through the weekend; send information to [email protected]