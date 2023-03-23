Ten More Things to Do in Denver This Weekend

The last weekend of March is going out like a lion, with special music, dance and theater performances roaring across local stages. And yes, you can also eat lots of pozole. For free activities, see "Ten Things to Do for Free in Denver This Week" as well as the latest Art Attack.
Now keep reading for ten events worth the price of admission:
LA Samuelson, Telegraph Valley: Almost Transmission
Thursday, March 23, 7 p.m.
MCA Denver at the Holiday, 2644 West 32nd Avenue
Former RedLine resident LA Samuelson has long been exploring the outer reaches of dance theater, but it’s safe to say their experimentation with multimedia and the positioning of a body in space has gone far beyond anything so easily defined. Now working through the stages of a major work, Telegraph Valley, set to premiere a year from now at RedLine, Samuelson will perform the segment “Almost Transmission” at the Holiday tonight. Set in a sculptural sound installation, this chapter views the body moving in and out of the corporal and into the metaphysical just to see where it goes. Visit MCA’s website for tickets, $15, and find out for yourself.
Sommer Browning, Good Actors
Thursday, March 23, through Sunday, March 26, 7 p.m. nightly
Buntport Theater, 717 Lipan Street
Sommer Browning dips her toes into a multitude of creative practices, and she'll put more than one to work in Good Actors, a one-woman reading/monologue/performance based on her poetry volume of the same name. It promises to be funny and relatable, examining the ordinary challenges a single mother might experience in life. Filmmaker Kelly Sears adds bold animation to Browning’s presentation, riffing on the book’s text. Remaining true to Buntport Theater’s practice of offering pay-what-you-can admission, admission ranges from free to a suggested donation of $20. Learn more here.
Local Theater, Undone: The Lady M Project
Thursday, March 23, Friday, March 24, and Saturday, March 25, 7:30 p.m., Sunday, March 26, 2 p.m.
Savoy Denver, 2700 Arapahoe Street
Meet Lady Macbeth as you’ve never seen her before at Local Theater’s original Macbeth adaptation, Undone: The Lady M Project, a collaboration between Hadley Kamminga-Peck, Anne Penner and Mare Trevathan. You don’t have to be knowledgeable about Shakespearean lore to know what’s going on, but you will be expected to play the game when conniving Lady M is judged in court and the audience, including you, forms the jury. There will be pre-show Shakespeare trivia before the Thursday and Saturday shows, and a talkback after Friday's. Tickets are $40 here.
Festival del Pozole
Friday, March 24, 5 to 9 p.m., and Saturday, March 25, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Rise Westwood Campus, 3738 Morrison Road
The scent of pozole, a hearty Mexican pork, chile and hominy soup, will linger in the air on Morrison Road this weekend, when Westwood’s Festival del Pozole returns to feed folks numerous homemade versions of the dish, including traditional red or green, mixteca (an Oaxacan variety made with mole paste) or vegan. Sample sizes range from 4 ounces to a full quart, depending on the vendor; taste tickets are $3.50 each or $30 for a ten-ticket bundle, pre-purchased here. Or place a to-go order in advance here and pick it up Sunday.
Ciudad Reina, Una Historia de la Cumbia
Friday, March 24, 7 to 9 p.m.
RedLine Contemporary Art Center, 2350 Arapahoe Street
Cumbia, the propulsive beat claimed by many countries across Latin America, has colliding roots from African, Indigenous and European traditions, where its rhythms first accompanied folk dances and funeral processions. Now, cumbia’s been contemporized for the dance floor, but those same rhythms still drive the music. Learn more when KUVO’s La Molly and El Jaguar dish an interactive history of cumbia, courtesy of the arts collective Ciudad Reina. After the introduction, take a dance class with Magally Rizo Luna, leading into a full-blown Latin dance party. Admission is $5 at the door (members free); RSVP here.
Sound of the Rockies: Acappellooza
Saturday, March 25, 7:30 p.m.
Newman Center, University of Denver
Some of the best a cappella groups in Colorado will go head-to-head in a vocal battle during Acappellooza, a one-night-only spectacle where these acts go before celebrity judges and compete for cash prizes. Enjoy a performance by the hosts — the Sound of the Rockies and the Timberliners — and cheer on your favorite competitors. Get tickets, $24 to $37, here.
Mavens of Movies series: Jurassic World Dominion
Sunday, March 26, 6 p.m.
Windsor Room, Maven Hotel
Revel in the cinematic magic of the big screen at the Mavens of Movies Series. Tickets are $10 for a showing of Jurassic World Dominion, and that includes popcorn and candy; signature cocktails from Poka Lola Social Club and small plates from Kachina Kitchen will be available for purchase. Sign up here.
Do you know of a great event in Denver? We'll be updating this list through the week; send information to [email protected]