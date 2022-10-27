Ten More Things to Do in Denver This Weekend, October 27 to 30

The last weekend in October is packed with activities, only some of which are related to Halloween. You can also catch the last Untitled of the year, as well as theatrical debuts. There's so much going on, it's downright scary!
Find a full roster of art shows in Art Attack, as well as more free things to do here. Now keep reading for ten events all worth the price of admission:
Adulting with the Animals: Monster Masquerade
Thursday, October 27, 5 to 8 p.m.
Denver Zoo, 2350 Steele Street
Adults usually get the short end of the stick at the Denver Zoo, where they end up schlepping kids, getting lost in the gift shop or wiping ketchup off baby faces. But Adulting With the Animals actually lets grownups have some fun, without little distractions. This last event in the series for the year is all about hanging with the zoo’s creepiest, crawliest creatures (we’re not talking about the guests, mind you), and dressing up for a Monster Masquerade and costume contest. Reserve tickets before they’re eaten by a goat, $35 ($15 members) here.
BETC, The Royale
Previews Thursday, October 27, and Friday, October 28, 7:30 p.m.; opening Saturday, October 29, 2 and 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, 2 p.m.
Dairy Arts Center, 2590 Walnut Street, Boulder
BETC continues the new season with Marco Ramirez’s boxing drama The Royale, inspired by the rise of prizefighter Jack Johnson, who battled Jim Crow attitudes to become the first Black heavyweight world champion of boxing in 1905. The Johnson character, here named Jay “The Sport” Jackson, needs to win only one more fight to earn the title, but has reason to fear repercussions for beating a white man in the ring. The Royale opens with two previews and runs through November 19; admission ranges from $15 to $51 at the Dairy Center’s online box office.
Untitled: Creative Fusions With Cal Duran and Sarah Fukami
Friday, October 28, 6 to 10 p.m.
Denver Art Museum, 100 West 14th Avenue Parkway
Cal Duran and Sarah Fukami, two local artists unique in how they present personal cultural influences, will lead Untitled: Creative Fusions, which bounces off the new exhibition Saints, Sinners, Lovers, and Fools: 300 Years of Flemish Masterworks. The multicultural programming for the evening — a mix of Día de los Muertos, Halloween and the Japanese aesthetic — might not seem related, but the overarching idea is to recognize modern celebrations that draw from ancient traditions. Door admission, free to $19, will get you inside; but a $20 combo ticket also includes Saints, Sinners, Lovers, and Fools, which is some kinda deal (use code UNTITLEDSSLF).
Graveyard Groove: Halloween Silent Disco
Friday, October 28, 8 to 11 p.m.
McGregor Square, 1901 Wazee Street
No reason to be all dressed up with nowhere to go — slip on your go-go boots and something scary or sparkly and head down to McGregor Square to dance the Halloween weekend night away at Milepost Zero and in the square. A $50 pass gets you a headset, snacks from the food stalls, a Creepy Welcome cocktail, bar games, a costume contest and a boomerang photo booth; pick your partner or simply dance to your own beat. Find info and reserve tickets at Eventbrite.
A Halloween Haunt
Saturday, October 29, 4:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Four Mile Historic Park, 715 South Forest Street
Four Mile House tops its Halloween season with A Halloween Haunt, a mostly kid-friendly event with all the right family stuff, like face painting, creepy crafts, pumpkin or cookie decorating and house tours. The refreshments are for all ages, as well. Only a special Tim Burton-ish performance by the LuneAseas multimedia storytelling group is billed as best for kids eight years and up, but even that is up to your discretion. Admission is $16 to $20 at Eventbrite.
Rock ’n’ Roll Wizarding Art Pop-up Gallery/The Party That Must Not Be Named
Saturday, October 29, 7 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Modis in the City and Luci’s Shambles & Provisions, 1553 Platte Street
The BRDG Project, still in search of a new gallery space, is collaborating once more with its old neighbor, Modis in the City, for a Harry Potter-themed party and a pop-up show of Potter-inspired art on the walls of the bar and eatery. It starts out at Modis as a casual reception over cocktails; later, things will move down to Luci’s Shambles for more upbeat Hallow’s Eve fun. Somewhere in the middle, there will be a costume contest, so don’t hold back on your favorite wizarding wear. The party has a $15 cover at the door. Not into parties? BRDG Project is hosting a day-before gallery preview from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, October 28.
Catamounts, Small Ball
Opening Saturday, October 29, 7:30 p.m.
Buntport Theater, 717 Lipan Street
Small Ball is a new play that should bounce lightly in the hands of Boulder’s Catamounts as they volley the story — about a sad professional basketball league in Jonathan Swift’s Lilliput — across the court for a slam dunk. The run continues through November 19, and Cats will perform Small Ball at Buntport Theater, which means they’ll adhere to the Buntport practice of pay-what-you-can pricing every Thursday and on Monday, November 14. Meanwhile, tickets range from $30 to $35 most nights to $55 on closing night, which includes an after-party. Get yours here.
Neustadt JAAMM Series: Ari Melber
Saturday, October 29, 7:30 p.m.
Elaine Wolf Theatre, Mizel Arts and Culture Center, 350 South Dahlia Street
Ari Melber does it all as a journalist with a law degree: The Emmy-winner anchors his own show, MSNBC’s The Beat With Ari Melber, and serves as NBC’s chief legal correspondent across platforms, but he can also always pull the right rap lyrics out of his pocket to explain a political situation. Melber will speak as part of the Denver Jewish Community Center’s 2022 Neustadt JAAMM Series on Saturday, addressing current events, the upcoming election and other nail-biting business. Maybe he’ll share a rap, too. Tickets are $54 here.
Raised on Ronstadt
Saturday, October 29, 7:30 p.m. (with a discussion following); Sunday, October 30, 2 and 7:30 p.m.
eTown Hall, 1535 Spruce Street, Boulder
Boulder’s Local Theater starts the season with a one-woman tour-de-force from a local favorite, entertainer GerRee Hinshaw, who also wrote the original script. But when Pesha Rudnick of Local Theater stepped in to help get the play — called Raised on Ronstadt — staged, she guided Hinshaw in turning the focus away from Linda Ronstadt’s memoir to instead draw from stories from the performer's own life. For the record, Hinshaw was really inspired by Ronstadt as a young girl, and the singer’s hits are scattered throughout the show. The run continues the first weekend of November; learn more and get tickets, $12 to $40, here.
gogoLab Celebrates Samhain
Saturday, October 29, 8 p.m.
Dairy Arts Center, 2590 Walnut Street, Boulder
What’s gogoLab? The local trio is improvisational, jazzy, funky, talented, danceable, tech-friendly and up for anything. And it apparently likes Samhain, the pagan version of Halloween with roots in Irish lore and Wiccan ceremony, because the act will be providing soundscapes, visuals and good-old getting down in its name. Dress for the evening; admission is $17 to $20 in advance at the Dairy’s online box office.
And plan ahead:
Denver Film Festival
Wednesday, November 2, through November 13
Venues throughout Denver
The Denver Film Festival returns on November 2, with opening night at the Ellie Caulkins Opera House. After that, there will be events all over the city, with film screenings, immersive and virtual reality programming, events, panels and parties with industry guests. Get the full schedule here.
Do you know of a great event in metro Denver? We'll be updating this list through the week; send information to [email protected]