Twelve More Things to Do in Denver This Weekend

This last weekend of March is full of action, as some theaters close the curtains on current shows, while others make their debut. Along the way, you've got a chance to see puppets and fashion...and just have fun.
See our list of free things to do here; we've wrapped up art openings here. Now keep reading for a dozen events around town all worth the price of admission.
Now or Never Theater: Tales From the Tipping Point
Thursday, March 24, through Saturday, March 26, 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, March 27, 4 p.m.
Dairy Center for the Arts, 2590 Walnut Street, Boulder
Betsy Tobin’s work is not a puppet show. While the Boulder multimedia performer is an artist who does wield a variety of puppets, depending on the effect she wants, they are simply magical props. Her latest show, Tales From the Tipping Point, is a cautionary tale about the importance of slowing down consumer-driven waste by recycling and upcycling used items and materials —which she does, along with musician Janet Feder, who uses homemade instruments to perform music alongside Tobin. See what happens over a four-day run at the Dairy; get info and tickets, $12 to $20, here.
Papi, Me and César Chávez
Thursday, March 24, through Saturday, March 26, 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, March 27, 2 p.m.
Su Teatro, 721 Santa Fe Drive
As part of Su Teatro's fiftieth anniversary season, it's revived Papi, Me and César Chávez, a play written and directed by Anthony Garcia, Su Teatro resident playwright and artistic director; the show coincides with the sixtieth anniversary of the founding of the United Farmworkers. This is the final weekend of the musical that started as a school touring production in 2003, then grew into a full-fledged production. Tickets are $17 to $20; get them here.
INbox: Theatre Artibus
Thursday, March 24, through Sunday, March 27, 8 p.m.; 2 p.m. matinee March 27
Savoy Denver, 2700 Arapahoe Street
The Savoy in Curtis Park, now owned by physical-theater specialists Meghan Frank and Buba Basishvili of Theatre Artibus, went quiet during the pandemic and then closed for renovations. Now the Savoy’s new improvements are being unveiled with a side of INbox, a droll sci-fi comedy played out silent-movie-style, right down to the overstated movements and framed titles used in the silver-screen era. The work is tied to a true story of an unlikely project in Tasmania and closes this weekend. Tickets are $19 to $48 at Eventbrite.
Wandering Wetplates With Jessica Rowell
Friday, March 25, Saturday, March 26, and Sunday, March 27
RitualCravt, 7700 West 44th Avenue, Wheat Ridge
If you’ve never sat for a tintype — a vintage form of photography made on a metal plate coated with lacquer or an emulsion, using an enormous, box-like camera — you can go back in time at RitualCravt. Wandering Wetplates will be preparing and shooting the images after each subject is done up in Victorian gear by costumer and stylist Jessica Rowell. The cost for a tintype and styling ranges from $150 to $180; appointments are scheduled on the hour only, until 7 p.m. Choose a time slot and a picture size here.
Bear Grease!
Friday, March 25, and Saturday, March 26, 8 p.m.; Sunday, March 27, 4 p.m.
Dairy Center for the Arts, 2590 Walnut Street, Boulder
Bear Grease!, a fringe-style reimagining of the musical Grease by an all-Indigenous troupe, is coming to the Dairy Arts Center in Boulder for three shows unlike anything you’ve ever seen on stage before. Led by masterminds Crystle Lightning and MC RedCloud, the company takes on issues that no cast of Grease ever imagined existed, with a good helping of Indigenous character, humor and cultural pride. Learn more and reserve tickets, $20 to $25, here.
Art of Cultura: Colcha with Necha
Saturday, March 26, 12:30 to 2 p.m.
Museo de las Americas, 861 Santa Fe Drive
In conjunction with the new exhibit Malinalli on the Rocks, the Museo de las Americas is hosting artist Vanessa Vasquez, a specialist in the Spanish Colonial tradition of colcha, a beautiful style of embroidery practiced a few centuries ago in the Southwest and especially in southern Colorado and northern New Mexico. Learn about the technique’s use of imagery from the natural and religious worlds from Vasquez, who is a fixture at the Spanish Colonial Market in Santa Fe. Tickets are $10 to $15 here.
Fashion West: Ephemera
Sunday, March 27, 5 p.m. to 2 a.m.
ReelWorks Denver, 1399 35th Street
What have Charlie Price and his Fashion West crew dreamed up for Ephemera, their spring 2022 fashion show? The best of the West, as far as local designers go, including Matilda Marginal handling the avant-garde edge on the runway, and Mona Lucero capturing the Southwest with a new, lightweight round of Clint-Eastwood-worthy ponchos in fabulous fabrics that you will be able to buy on the spot at a pre-show pop-up market with fifteen vendors. And that’s just the tease. Snap up your tickets, $25 to $240, here, and don’t miss the afterparty at Tracks.
Coffee & Cold Reads: Puerto Rican Nocturne
Sunday, March 27, 6:30 p.m.
Bug Theatre, 3654 Navajo Street
Think of Coffee & Cold Reads as the street-level version of the DCPA’s Colorado New Play Festival. Part of Higher Ground, a new BIPOC play-development program launched by the Bug Theatre with support from IDEA Stages, Sasquatch Productions and Control Group Productions, it’s a first chance to see and weigh in at a dramatic reading of Puerto Rican Nocturne, a no-holds-barred work-in-progress by Denver-based Puerto-Rican author Jonathan Marcantoni. If all goes well, the finished drama — based on events surrounding the 1978 Cerro Maravilla murders, in which two Puerto Rican activists were ambushed and shot by police officers — will be fully staged in August. Admission is $10 for the reading only, or $25, which includes the August performance. Learn more here.
Ongoing theater:
Refuge
Through April 9
Curious Theatre, 1080 Acoma Street
Curious Theatre Company addresses the border situation in folkloric fashion with Refuge, a play by Satya Jnani Chávez and Andrew Rosendorf that tells the bilingual story of a young Honduran immigrant heading north into Texas. The production has a lilt of magic realism, traditional music and puppetry; Curious commissioned and developed the work, an Edgerton Foundation New Play Award recipient, with help from transcreator Mari Meza-Burgos, who helped mold the script’s shifting languages to make sense between two cultures. Reserve tickets, $35 to $50, here.
Hurricane Diane
Through April 10
Aurora Fox Art Center, 9900 East Colfax Avenue, Aurora
In Hurricane Diane, Madeleine George’s Obie-winning comedy, a spunky permaculture gardener provides cover for her real identity: the Greek god Dionysus, whose objective is to set the world straight, righting the wrongs of climate change and out-of-control civilization to return Earth to its pristine beginnings. What’s funny about that? It all goes down in suburbia, where a quartet of New Jersey housewives catch the fire. Janae Burris is the leading lady, making everything perfect for a swell night out at the Aurora Fox. Get info and tickets here.
plan ahead:
Nashville Ballet, Lucy Negro Redux
Tuesday, March 29, and Wednesday, March 30, 7:30 p.m.
Gates Concert Hall, Newman Center for the Performing Arts, 2344 East Iliff Avenue
Denver is the lucky winner of a two-night stand by the Nashville Ballet, with that magnificent chameleon Rhiannon Giddens, a MacArthur Fellowship awardee, providing and performing the score for the centerpiece of the evening, Lucy Negro Redux. The Nashville original is based on the poetry of Caroline Randall William, who theorized that Shakespeare’s love sonnets spoke of a male “Fair Youth” and a “Dark Lady”: the black Lucy Negro. Giddens, whose repertoire as a vocalist and musician is an encyclopedia of American music, brings the dance to life in a beautiful interdisciplinary production. Find information and tickets, $27 to $63, here.
Do you know of a great event in metro Denver? We'll be updating this list through the weekend; send information to [email protected]