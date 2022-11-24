Ten More Things to Do in Denver This Weekend...With Three Today!

Earn that Thanksgiving feast by joining in a turkey trot this morning. Later, when the unexpected exercise and the expected dinner render you immobile, keep looking through this list and plan the rest of your weekend, or get up and get out and enjoy a free activity in town.
If you're ready to fill the calendar through the season, see our roster of dozens of more events through the end of the year. But for now, here are ten events worth the price of admission over the next four days:
49th Annual Mile High United Way Turkey Trot
Thursday, November 24, 9 a.m.
Washington Park,1700 East Louisiana Avenue
Get up and get out at this holiday tradition. The 49th annual Turkey Trot also marks the 135th anniversary of Mile High United Way. It draws nearly 9,000 people to Washington Park each year for a four-mile run/walk and community celebration, complete with a Little Gobbler fun run. Registration starts at 7:30 this morning and ranges from $40 to $45. Find out more here.
Avista Adventist Hospital Louisville Turkey Trot 5K
Thursday, November 24, 9 a.m.
Old Town Louisville, 951 Spruce Street, Louisville
The Thanksgiving morning 5K has become almost as traditional as a Thanksgiving turkey dinner with all the trimmings. For people in Boulder County, Louisville’s Turkey Trot, a fundraiser for Community Food Share (a good cause to support on a day when many of us eat like pigs), is just the ticket: a sweet run in Old Town that’s not super-expensive and will help offset the calories to come. Get out your turkey cap and have a good run. Get info and register for $25 here.
Turkey Trot
Thursday, November 24, 10 a.m.
Luvin' Arms, 3470 County Road 7, Erie
The animal sanctuary is hosting its first-ever turkey trot, a benefit for the nonprofit. Admission is $40; find out more here.
Trail of Lights
Opening Friday, November 25
Chatfield Farms, 8500 West Deer Creek Canyon Road, Littleton
Chatfield Farms, the country cousin of the Denver Botanic Gardens, offers a more rustic and historical holiday lighting show than Blossoms of Light, but with technological upgrades, including synchronized light patterns, light tunnels and singing trees. While Chatfield is slowly moving into the 21st century, cool old tractors covered with lights remain intact, and the 1880s Hildebrand Ranch homestead still stands. Bring the family! Open Friday through Sunday, November 25 through December 11, and nightly December 16 through January 1, 5 to 8:30 p.m. (closed Christmas Day) Learn more and purchase timed tickets, $10 to $16 (free for children two and under), plus an optional $5 to add on a visit with Santa, online only, here.
The Jedi Handbook
Opening Friday, November 25
Aurora Fox Arts Center, 9900 East Colfax Avenue, Aurora
While many theater companies turn to holiday fare this time of year, the Aurora Fox is celebrating nostalgia for a galaxy far, far away by staging Stephen Massicotte’s The Jedi Handbook. It’s a rite-of-passage tale about best friends who first came together as boys under the power of the Force, but now find themselves challenged with the inevitability of growing up. Like Peter Pan’s Wendy, they can’t help leaving their shared fantasy world behind. See it through December 18, Thursdays through Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., and Sundays at 2 p.m. Find details and tickets, $20 to $40, here.
The Upstart Crow, Bury the Dead
Opening Friday, November 25
Dairy Arts Center, 2590 Walnut Street, Boulder
Boulder’s Upstart Crow company mines Irwin Shaw’s 1936 drama Bury the Dead, an anti-war tract that’s still relevant in a world where war crimes are committed daily. Shaw raises buried soldiers from the dead to fight back against the futility of killing, ignoring generals, priests and rabbis who try to convince them to lie back down in endless slumber rather than get on with their wasted lives. What would you choose? Through December 4: Fridays and Saturdays, 7:30 p.m., and Sundays, 2 p.m.; Name-Your-Price Night: Thursday, December 1, 7:30 p.m.Tickets are $21 to $25; learn more and reserve your seats here.
Audacious Theater, Drunk Christmas
Friday, November 25, and Saturday, November 26, 8 p.m.
River North Brewery, 3400 Blake Street
On the lighter side, Audacious Theatre will travel to four different brewpubs over four weekends to perform the raucously silly Drunk Christmas, a booze-powered, interactive, minimized rewrite of A Christmas Carol with drinking games and other shenanigans that will likely have Charles Dickens turning in his grave. And even Scrooge will like the price: It’s only $15, plus beer. After this weekend, it moves to Fiction Beer Company, 7101 East Colfax Avenue, then Epic Brewing Company, 3001Walnut Street, and finally Left Hand Brewing Company, 4180 Wynkoop Street. Find more info and get tickets here.
Reflections on Thanksgiving: The Native Perspective
Saturday, November 26, 8 p.m.
Dairy Arts Center, 2590 Walnut Street, Boulder
There will be lots of food for thought and no turkey and mashed potatoes at the Dairy’s Reflections on Thanksgiving: The Native Perspective, a night of spoken word from Indigenous poets considering what Thanksgiving means to them. Hosted in the Dairy’s new Creative Nations Sacred Space, this event will top off Native American Heritage Month by giving voice to the first Americans. Admission is $5 to $10 at the Dairy’s online box office.
Colorado Ballet, The Nutcracker
Opening Saturday, November 26, through December 24
Ellie Caulkins Opera House, Denver Performing Arts Complex
If you see just one Nutcracker this holiday season, this is it. A reprise of the Colorado Ballet’s revitalized version from last year, with new sets and costumes, it raises the familiar holiday spectacle to a level befitting Tchaikovsky’s score, played by a live orchestra. Seats are already disappearing quickly, so act fast: Tickets start at $40 here.
The Last Five Years
Saturday, November 26, 7:30 p.m.
People’s Building, 9995 East Colfax Avenue
Get a taste of off-Broadway-grade musical theater during a single night’s performance of Tony Award-winning playwright, lyricist and composer Jason Robert Brown’s The Last Five Years at the People’s Building in Aurora. A two-person musical about a relationship that sours after five years, the show is performed and sung by actors Dayna Geiger and Drew Horwitz, with musicians Hank Troy (piano) and Erik Fellenstein (violin) to back them up. Tickets are $20 at Eventbrite.
Do you know of a great event in Denver? We'll be updating this list through the weekend; send information to [email protected]