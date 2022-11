Winter 2022: Dozens of Holiday Events in and Around Denver

Blossoms of Light has returned to the Denver Botanic Gardens. Linnea Covington

Blossoms of Light has returned to the Denver Botanic Gardens. Linnea Covington

The holidays are here, with seasonal events both simple and sensational. You can stroll decorated streets for free, or sit back in a comfortable theater seat and be entertained by a Christmas classic.See our list of holiday markets here , check our calendar for concerts , and keep reading for dozens of things to do in and around Denver this year.hrough December 2, members only; open to the public Saturday, December 3, through January 15; Sundays through Thursdays, 5:30 to 8 p.m., and Fridays and Saturdays, 5:30 to 9 p.m., $10 to $25. Denver Zoo, 2300 Steele Street, 720-337-1400, denverzoo.org Open daily and on holidays through November 14; free admission, $9 to $11 skate rental (or bring your own), $5 skate walker. Downtown Denver Rink, Skyline Park, 1601 Arapahoe Street, rink hotline: 303-825-6787, winterindenver.com Through January 31, after dusk, free. Downtown Boulder (map at website), boulderdowntown.com Now through January 8, 5 to 9 p.m. nightly except Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day; free to $12.75 at the gate; Adventure Golf and Raceway, 9650 Sheridan Boulevard, Westminster, 303-650-7587, adventuregolfandraceway.com Now through November 30, selected dates and times, and daily Dec. 1-31 (closed on Christmas); $25.95 to $35 and up (lap riders under age 3 free); Georgetown Loop Railroad, Devil’s Gate Depot, 888-456-6777, georgetownlooprr.com/winter-holiday-trains Explore a six-acre winter wonderland and rekindle your sense of yuletide cheer when Denver’s campiest, quirkiest holiday adventure returns to Heritage Lakewood Belmar Park in 2022. Through January 2, selected dates and times; $10 to $64; Heritage Lakewood Belmar Park, 801 South Yarrow Street, Lakewood, denvercenter.org : Through December 24, Steele Street to Columbine Street between First and Third avenues.Through December 24, open daily, hours vary, Fillmore Plaza, Fillmore Street between First and Second avenues.Local shopping and special deals, Friday, November 25, through Sunday, November 27, at participating CCN businesses.Saturdays, December 3 through December 17, 5 to 7 p.m., Fillmore Plaza, Fillmore Street between Second and Third avenues.Sunday, December 18, 5 p.m., Gart Plaza, 2987 East Third Avenue. Cherry Creek North, cherrycreeknorth.com America’s tallest digital tree, a seven-story, 39-foot-diameter conical structure with 60,000 programmed LED lights joins the Christkindlmarket in Civic Center Park in 2022. Through December 31, 5 to 10 p.m. nightly, Civic Center Park, 101 West 14th Avenue, denver.org/milehighholidays Through January 8, 4:30 to 9 p.m. nightly, closed on Thanksgiving and Christmas; $17 to $24 (free for children ages 2 and under); Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York Street, 720-865-3500, botanicgardens.org Christmas in Color Drive-Through Animated Light Show: Through January 1, 5:30 to 10 p.m. nightly; $35 to $55 per carload; Bandimere Speedway, 3051 South Rooney Road, Morrison; Water World, 8800 Pecos Street, Federal Heights; Arapahoe County Fairgrounds, 25690 East Quincy Avenue, Aurora; christmasincolor.net.

Come on a journey to find a grandmother who is lost in a supernatural realm of Japanese spirits and demons. Through December 11, Thursdays through Sundays, selected dates with timed-entry starts, $45, [email protected] Sakura Square, 1905 Lawrence Street, zottofolk.com Regional premiere of a holiday comedy by Colman Domingo. Through December 18, dates and times vary, $20 to $35. Vintage Theatre, 1468 Dayton Street, Aurora, vintagetheatre.org Holiday lighting continues through January 1. Fourth Street, downtown Loveland, downtownloveland.org Through December 23, selected dates, shows at 5, 6:30 and 8 p.m. (arrive a half-hour before showtime); $80 to $100 (lap riders under age 2 free); Colorado Railroad Museum, 17155 West 44th Avenue, Golden, 720- 779-1209, coloradorailroadmuseum.org , $19.99 to $35.99., $35 to $45., $11.99., $19.99 to $32.99. Discounted ticket bundles available, Through January 1. Gaylord Rockies, 6700 North Gaylord Rockies Boulevard, Aurora, 720-452-6900, christmasatgaylordrockies.marriott.com Through January 1, selected dates, shows usually at 5:15, 6:50 and 8:25; $29 to $93; Durango & Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad, 877-872-4607, 479 Main Avenue, Durango, durangotrain.com Public recreational skating, drop-in hockey, youth hockey program and classes, through March 9 (daily, times vary), $6 to $8 ($4 skate rental, $11 skate sharpening), 725 8th Avenue, Longmont, 303-774-4777, longmontcolorado.gov Through January 29, hours vary, $7 to $10 (includes skate rental). Olde Town Square, 5700 Olde Wadsworth Boulevard, Arvada, facebook.com Through December 24, daily except Mondays, Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day, $10 to $125; Wolf Theatre, Denver Performing Arts Complex, 303-893-4100, denvercenter.org Through January 2, 5 to 9 p.m.; Winter Wonderlights LIVE! CelebrationsDecember 3 and December 10, admission free. Chapungu Sculpture Park at Centerra, Sky Pond Drive, Loveland, visitlovelandco.org Holiday exhibit of more than 120 decorated trees all dressed up in stories and spread out at all Douglas County Library locations, through January 7, during library operating hours, free. Douglas County Libraries, locations and itinerary listed at dcl.org/forest-of-stories Artist James Turrell’s one-of-a-kind experiential art experience, which begins and concludes with an exhilarating hike through the Red Butte Recreational Area in Green Mountain Falls. Open to the public Thursdays through Sundays year-round, weather permitting. Currently taking reservations through January, 2023: tickets $5; Skyspace is also available to visit without a ticket in its natural state, after sunrise and before sunset on days the Skyspace is open, unless the trail system is closed for weather or maintenance. Access: Joyland/Pittman Trailhead: 10605 Ute Pass Avenue, Green Mountain Falls, or Lower Turrell Trailhead: 10392 El Paso Avenue, Green Mountain Falls, greenboxarts.org/skyspace An eight-minute choreographed light and music holiday show, Wednesday, November 23, through January 23, 5:45 and 6:45 p.m. nightly, free.Mayor Hancock switches on the holiday lights at the Denver City and County Building, Wednesday, November 23, 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. 1437 Bannock Street, denver.org : Cast your vote for the World's Best Chocolate Chip Cookie, Wednesday, November 23, 1 to 3 p.m., free. Beaver Creek Village, Beaver Creek, beavercreek.com Friday, November 25, 3 to 8:30 p.m.; free. Hotel Colorado, 526 Pine Street, Glenwood Springs, 970-945-6511, hotelcolorado.com Fridays through Sundays, November 25 through December 12, various evenings, 5 to 8:30 p.m., $12 to $16. Visits with Santa add-on, Friday, December 16, through December 24, $5. Chatfield Farms, 8500 West Deer Creek Canyon Road, Littleton, 720-865-3500, botanicgardens.org Community parade with handcrafted floats from the Town of Estes Park and nonprofits, plus marching bands, fire trucks and other specialty vehicles, Friday, November 25, 5:30 p.m. Downtown Estes Park, estesparkeventscomplex.com Performances by the Denver Dolls and the Sound of the Rockies, a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus, and the lighting of Union Station’s outdoor forty-foot-tall Christmas tree with more than 7,000 holiday lights, Friday, November 25, 5 to 7 p.m. Merry & Bright Lights Show: November 25 through December 27, 5 to 10 p.m. nightly; both events free. Union Station, 1701 Wynkoop Street, 303-592-6712, unionstationindenver.com Larger-than-life holiday displays and immersive experiences, Friday, November 25, through Sunday, January 1, 5 to 10 p.m.; $24.99 to $34.99. Elitch Gardens, 2000 Elitch Circle, luminovaholidays.com Shop and taste varieties of wassail at Main Street businesses to earn a free commemorative Frisco Wassail Days mug, Saturday, November 26, through December 4. 300 Main Street, Frisco, 800-424-1554, townoffrisco.com Holiday march to Olde Town Square for a 7 p.m. tree lighting, Saturday, November 26, 5 to 8:30 p.m. Starts at Carly’s Boutique, 7401 Grandview Avenue, oldetownarvada.org Saturday, November 26, through December 31, twelve select nights, 5 to 9 p.m.; $17 to $20 (children three and under free). Hudson Gardens, 6115 South Santa Fe Drive, Littleton, 303-797-8565, hudsongardens.org Everybody’s favorite Christmas tale with a boozy twist: Join a drunken cast for a beer as they teach Scrooge a lesson about Christmas. Friday and Saturday, November 25-26, River North Brewery, 3400 Blake Street. Friday and Saturday, December 2-3, Fiction Beer Company,7101 East Colfax Avenue. Friday and Saturday, December 9-10, Epic Brewing, 3001 Walnut Street. Friday and Saturday, December 16-17, Left Hand Brewing Company, 4180 Wynkoop Street, Suite 140. All shows at 8 p.m., $15. audacioustheatre.wellattended.com Take a stroll through the core of historic downtown Littleton and hear about the myriad artists who’ve painted the town. Saturday and Sunday, November 26-27, 1 to 3 p.m., $28. City of Littleton parking lot, 2255 West Berry Avenue, Littleton, tellmemoretours.com Enjoy the Lionshead holiday tree lighting, with a free 15-minute exhibition of champion figure skaters on the Arrabelle Ice Rink, live music and a special appearance by Santa. Saturday, November 26, 6 to 7 p.m. Sunbird Park, Lionshead, Vail, discovervail.com Holiday performances by the Denver Dolls, the Brothers of Brass and Showtime on Ice, followed by a countdown to the lighting finale and fireworks show. Friday, November 25, 5 to 7 p.m., free. Beaver Creek Village, Beaver Creek, beavercreek.com Saturday, November 26, through January 1, open weekends (and nightly between Christmas Eve and New Year’s Day), free. Cripple Creek, stcfg.com ; find a map here [image-13]Saturday, November 26, through December 24, select dates and times; $40 to $175. Ellie Caulkins Opera House, Denver Performing Arts Complex, 303-837-8888, tickets.coloradoballet.org Saturday, November 26, and Sunday, November 28, 1 and 4 p.m.; $50 to $65, optional add-ons available. Xilinx Summit Retreat Center, 3100 Logic Drive, Longmont, centennialstateballet.secure.force.com Sundays, November 28, December 5 and 12, and Saturday, December 19; free. Union Station, 1701 Wynkoop Street, 303-592-6712, unionstationindenver.com Music and laughs with ’Shells Hoffman. Previews: Wednesday, November 30, and Thursday, December 1, $12 to $30; Opening Night: Saturday, December 3; Regular Run: Tuesday, December 6; Thursdays, December 8 and 15; Friday, December 9; and Saturday, December 17, $35 to $55. All shows at 7:30 p.m., Savoy Denver, 2700 Arapahoe Street, localtheaterco.org With Talia Tucker, Jessica L'Whor and friends, Wednesday and Thursday, November 30 and December 1, 7 p.m., $30. Convergence Station, 1338 First Street, tickets.meowwolf.com Thursday, December 1, 1:30 p.m.: Children’s parade on Main Street and party with Father Christmas. Friday, December 2, 6:30 p.m.: Lighting of the city tree and Candle & Carol walk, followed by a community potluck and Ugly Sweater Contest at 7 p.m. Saturday, December 3, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Sunday, December 4, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Holiday Bazaar at the Teller House. Teller House, 120 Eureka Street, Central City, facebook.com Tree lighting ceremony, with live holiday tunes from the Beverly Belles, pop-up merchants selling local art and goods, holiday projection mapping from Deep Space Drive-In, crêpes from Captain Crêpe and seasonal drinks from participating Larimer Square bars and restaurants. Friday, December 2, 6 to 8 p.m., Larimer Square, 1430 Larimer Street, larimersquare.com Saturday, December 3, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Sunday, December 4, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Historic Stonehocker Farmhouse, 10950 Fox Run Parkway, Northglenn, northglenn.org Friday, December 2, 6:30 p.m., free (2022 commemorative candles available for a $2 cash donation beginning November 26 at Earth Sweet Botanicals and the Golden Visitors and Information Center). Foothills Art Center, 809 15th Street, Golden, visitgolden.com Beaver Creek Mountain is home to the formidable Birds of Prey race course, challenging an international roster of top athletes for three days of racing featuring Men’s Alpine Super G and Downhill competitions, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, December 2-4, races daily at 10 a.m., live spectating free. Beaver Creek Resort, bcworldcup.com Telluride’s annual gathering of flame-inspired art. Friday, December 2, through Sunday, December 4. Resurrection 2022, festival finale: an artistic, outdoor, mid-winter, COVID-safe display of fire art and performance and revelry, with cash bar, snacks and DJ. Saturday, December 3, 5 p.m., $35 to $40. Programming schedule for other events TBD. Telluride, telluridefirefestival.org Live music, giveaways and more, details TBD, Saturday, December 3, Copper Mountain, coppercolorado.com Community run and costume contest preceding downtown Denver’s annual Parade of Lights, Saturday, December 3, 4:15 p.m., registration $35 to $40, McNichols Building, 144 West Colfax Avenue, winterindenver.com/jingle-jog Saturday, December 3, 6 to 9 p.m.; viewing free (VIP seating, $ 40 at Eventbrite ). Route: Bannock Street at Civic Center, Tremont Place, 17th Street, Arapahoe Street, 15th Street, Glenarm Place, 13th Street; winterindenver.com/parade With Colorado Symphony musicians, Saturday, December 3, 10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.; $7.50; Pinnacle Performing Arts Center, 1001 West 84th Avenue, Federal Heights, ccdance.org/performances Saturday, December 3, 2 to 6 p.m. Englewood City Center Circle, 1000 Englewood Parkway, Englewood, englewoodco.gov Holiday Dog Parade, Moose March and Race of the Santas precede Santa flipping the switch on 250,000 holiday lights at 5 p.m., Saturday, December 3, 2:30 to 5 p.m. Main Street, Breckenridge, gobreck.com Enjoy craft vendors, free self-guided tours of the Highlands Ranch Mansion, free games with prizes, live entertainment and visits with Santa. Saturday, December 3, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., free. Highlands Ranch Mansion, 9950 East Gateway Drive, highlandsranchmansion.com Wednesday, December 7, through December 30, select dates, 7 p.m.; $25 to $40. Breckenridge Theater, 121 South Ridge Street, Breckenridge, 970-547-3100, backstagetheatre.org invites locals and visitors of all ages to praise Ullr, the Norse god of snow, in hopes of a powder-filled ski season. Thursday, December 8, through December 11. Main Street and East Sawmill Parking Lot, Breckenridge, gobreck.com A 21-and-up evening event with samplings of food, beer, wine and spirits; live local musicians; a chance to visit Santa Claus; and more than 85 light sculptures. Thursday, December 8, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., $69.75; Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, 4250 Cheyenne Mountain Zoo Road, Colorado Springs, 719-633-9925, cmzoo.org Open Mic Nights: December 8 and 29, January 12 and 26, February 9 and 23, March 30; 6-9 p.m., participating artists get a free pint. Retro Video Game Nights: December 7 and 21, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Trivia Night With Trevonious Monk: last Monday of every month, 7-9 p.m. Sanitas Brewing, 3550 Frontier Avenue, Boulder, 303-442-4130, facebook.com/sanitasbrewing/events Friday, December 9, 4:30 p.m., $17 to $20, Community House.Two days of family activities, Saturday, December 10, and Sunday, December 11, noon to 5 p.m., daily WinterFest pass, $25 to $95 (free for kids 2 and under). Colorado Chautauqua, 900 Baseline Rd. Boulder, 303-952-1611, chautauqua.com Friday, December 9, 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, December 10, 2:30 and 6 p.m.; Sunday, December 12, 1 p.m.; $15 to $98. Boettcher Concert Hall, Denver Performing Arts Complex, 303-623-7876, tickets.coloradosymphony.org Friday Festival: With Santa, costumed characters, hot cocoa, holiday music and fireworks, Friday, December 9, 5 to 8 p.m., Roosevelt Park, 700 Longs Peak Avenue, Longmont. Saturday Lights Parade: Saturday, December 10, 5 to 8 p.m., beginning and ending at Longs Peak Avenue and Coffman Street, via Coffman and Main streets, free, longmontcolorado.gov A snowman extravaganza with free train rides, visits with Santa and reindeer, games, crafts and other activities. Saturday, December 10, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., free. Pearl Street Mall, Boulder, boulderdowntown.com Explore Victorian holiday traditions at an immersive experience at Four Mile House. Saturdays and Sundays, Dec. 10-18, 4:30 to 8:30 p.m., $19 to $32. Four Mile House Historic Park, 715 South Forest Street, 720-865-0800, fourmilepark.org Saturday, December 10, 4 and 8 p.m., and Sunday, December 11, 3 p.m., $45 to $100. Buell Theatre, Denver Performing Arts Complex, denvercenter.org Saturday, December 10, 10:30 a.m., free. Washington Avenue from 10th Street to 13th Street, Downtown Golden, 303-279-3113, visitgolden.com Saturday, December 10, through December 23; Saturdays and Sundays, December 10 through December 18, 2 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, December 16-17, 7 p.m.; Thursday and Friday, December 22-23, 2 p.m.; $25 to $40. Lakewood Cultural Center, 470 South Allison Parkway, Lakewood, 303-987-7845, balletariel.org A parade on Mainstreet, from Victorian Drive to Parker Station, and then east on Mainstreet. Saturday, December 10, 10 a.m. (viewers can arrive beginning at 9 a.m.), free, downtown Parker, parkerchristmasparade.com Matinees: December 11, 12, 18 and 19, 2 p.m.; evenings: December 11, 16, 17 and 18, 7:30 p.m.; $30 to $45. Cleo Parker Robinson Dance, 119 Park Avenue West, cleoparkerdance.org Costumed interpreters will bring the past to life by demonstrating or teaching about what life was like in Littleton in the 1800s. Sunday, December 11, 5:30 to 8 p.m., $3 to $10 in advance. Littleton Museum, 6028 South Gallup Street, Littleton, littletongov.org This annual snowboard and freeski halfpipe competition brings the best athletes in the world to debut their latest tricks, Monday, December 12, through December 17, spectating free. Superpipe, Center Village, Copper Mountain, coppercolorado.com Monday, December 12, through December 17, spectating free. Eagle’s Landing, Center Village, Copper Mountain, coppercolorado.com Pet photos with Santa, Thursday, December 15, 4 to 6 p.m., free. Main Street Plaza, The Shops at Northfield, 8340 Northfield Boulevard, 303-375-5475, shopsatnorthfield.com Hot chocolate, live caroling, pop-up Santa appearances and more, Thursday, discovervail.com. Thursday, December 15, 6 to 7 p.m. Slifer Square, Vail Village, discovervail.com Celebrate with unique offerings of events both on the mountain and in town, Thursday, December 15, through December 17, details TBD, discovervail.com Friday, December 16, 11 a.m. and 7 p.m.; Saturday, December 17, 11 a.m., 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.; Sunday, December 18, 2 p.m.; $20 to $80. Buell Theatre, Denver Performing Arts Complex, denvercenter.org Spend a day in downtown Golden meeting and mingling with family-favorite holiday characters, Saturday, December 17, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. 1010 Washington Avenue, Golden, 303-279-2282, visitgolden.com Saturday, December 17, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Number Thirty Eight, 3560 Chestnut Place, 303-493-6651, nmbr38.com Celebrate the light of Hanukkah by nourishing your inner creative spark with mystical Hanukkah texts, making art, lighting the menorah and savoring sufganiyot. Sunday, December 18, 4 to 5:30 p.m., free (suggested donation per family: $18). JCC Denver, 350 South Dahlia Street, judaismyourway.org Menorah lighting and holiday treats, Monday, December 19, 5:30 to 7 p.m.; 1300 Block Pearl Street Mall, boulderjcc.org Monday and Tuesday, December 19-20, 6:30 p.m., $45 to $75. Canadian Brass with Kantorei: Friday, December 23, 7 p.m., $40 to $85. 68 Avondale Lane, Beaver Creek, 970-845-8497, vvf.org/arts Live music by the Dickens Carolers and projection mapping from Deep Space Drive-In. Tuesday, December 20, and Friday, December 23, 6 to 8 p.m., free. Larimer Square, 1430 Larimer Street, larimersquare.com Guided night hike with a marshmallow roast and yule log. Wednesday, December 21, 6 to 8 p.m., $5 registration fee. Bear Creek Lake Park, 15600 West Morrison Road, Lakewood, 303-697-6159, lakewood.org Celebrate with a torchlight parade followed by fireworks over the halfpipe, Saturday, December 24, 4 to 7 p.m. Eagle's Landing, Center Village, Copper Mountain, coppercolorado.com Skiers dressed in traditional 10th Mountain Division Ski Trooper uniforms perform a Torchlight Ski Down to the base of Gondola One, followed by a parade of military veterans. 7:30 p.m. Friday, December 30; Friday, January 13; and Sunday, February 26. Base of Gondola One, Vail Village, discovervail.com Celebrate the New Year with a DJ set, torchlight parade, fireworks, and dinner and drinks. Saturday, December 31, 5 to 10:30 p.m., Eagle's Landing, Center Village, Copper Mountain, coppercolorado.com Sunday, January 1, through January 31, details TBD, International Bridge, Willow Bridge Road, Vail Village, discovervail.com 100 of the world’s best action sports athletes return to Buttermilk Mountain to compete in fourteen disciplines (live event coverage will be broadcast on ESPN and ABC. Follow @Xgames across digital and social media platforms for up-to-date information); Friday, January 27, through Sunday, January 29, full schedule TBD, live spectating free. Buttermilk Mountain, Aspen, aspenchamber.org