Six Things for Art Lovers to See and Do This Weekend in Denver

It’s holiday ground zero from until the end of the year, but not before a few new and notable gallery shows and events slip through the cracks late in the season. Think of it as a gift in disguise, and a moment away from the relentless haze of ho-ho-ho that we call Christmas cheer. Be challenged, and in return, support your local artists at these six art events.

Calibration

PlatteForum, 2400 Curtis Street

December 14 through January 26

Opening Reception: Thursday, December 13, 6 to 8 p.m.

Brooklyn-based artist Alex Branch arrived at PlatteForum earlier this fall ready to get down to the hammer-and-nails basics of building sound sculptures with the nonprofit’s ArtLab interns and armed with information about the power of music therapy. Branch’s work with the students culminated in a variety of “instruments” held together by a common building block—old metal crutches and found medical supplies—and the metaphor of rehabilitation. She’ll lead them in a concert and show off a few of her own sculptures, keeping to that theme, at the opening reception for Calibration.

Artwork by Joshua Ware. Joshua Ware

Tedious

Understudy, 890 C 14th Street

Thursday, December 13, 6 to 8 p.m.

In conjunction with Joshua Ware’s December installation Urban Aggregate at Understudy, a gang of five women artists—Moe Gram, Robyn Frances, Susan Sahab, Kaitlyn Tucek and Eriko Tsogo—will bounce off the exhibition’s general theme of creative societies within the larger societal structure for Tedious, a performance about the steps we take in engendering self-awareness and creativity. It’s a one-night-only event, but the show remains on view through December 31.

Elaine Ricklin, "Sunday Afternoon, Madison Avenue." Elaine Ricklin

This is Spark!

Spark Gallery, 900 Santa Fe Drive

December 13 through January 13

Opening Reception: Friday, December 14, 6 to 9 p.m.

Spark co-op artists end the year—and start a new one—on a high note with their annual members’ show, with a wild variety of styles and mediums on view. You’ll see sculpture, paintings, art books, photography, botanical illustration and more, all of it ready and giftable for the holiday season.

Laura Ball, "Tree of Knowledge," 2018, watercolor, graphite. Laura Ball, David B. Smith Gallery

Laura Ball, Chimera

David B. Smith Gallery, 1543 Wazee Street

December 14 through January 26

Opening Reception: Friday December 14, 6 to 8 p.m.

Longtime David B. Smith artist Laura Ball brings another round of her fantastical flora and fauna in subtle pastel watercolors to the gallery on a dreamy theme of the double-sided beast. There’s an under-theme of modern and folkloric contexts in the work, and in addition, they’re fascinating to look at.

Kevin Sloan, "The Frozen Hare,” acrylic on canvas. Kevin Sloan, gallery@kcontemporaryart.com

As Of Now

K Contemporary,1412 Wazee Street

December 15 through 29

Opening Reception: Saturday, December 15, 6 to 9 p.m.

K Contemporary celebrates its first anniversary with a group show from the gallery’s outstanding stable of artists. It’s a look back over a great year of exhibitions and a peek forward at what’s to come from a young gallery with great artists.

Installation shot of Fool’s Journey, with work by Kim Anderson and Lisa Luree. Valkarie Gallery

Lisa Luree and Kim Anderson, Fool’s Journey

Valkarie Gallery, 445 South Saulsbury Street, Lakewood

Through January 6

Opening Reception, Saturday, January 15, 5 to 8:30 p.m.

Fantasy and the tarot intertwine in Fool’s Journey, a pairing of Kim Anderson’s ceramic and mixed-media wall sculptures and Lisa Luree’s Tarot Major Arcana, a series of embellished giclée prints. Take a side trip through wonderland at the opening, where Danny Masters will entertain on Spanish guitar and Kris Rosenblum will offer tarot readings.

Interested in having your event appear in this calendar? Send the details to editorial@westword.com. For more events this weekend, see our 21 Best Things to Do in Denver.