Get Outside: The Best Secondhand Outdoor Shops In and Around Denver

Though the great outdoors may largely be free, let’s be honest: Mountain sports are costly. Say you want to get into climbing. You buy quickdraws, a climbing rope and uncomfortable shoes — and then find that you’re actually terrified of heights. Then what? There's also the environmental impact of buying new gear.
Thankfully, these secondhand outdoor shops in and around Denver have solved these conundrums:
Feral
3936 Tennyson Street
1630 Miner Street, Idaho Springs
An independent, locally-owned shop, Feral offers one of the best outdoor gear selections in the Denver area. According to owner Jimmy Funkhouser, roughly half of sales come from pre-owned products. Both locations retail secondhand goods, though you can only sell your gently-used gear and apparel to its Tennyson store. Get cash for accepted items, or opt for an in-store gift card to receive a 50 percent buyback bonus.
MER | Mountain Equipment Recyclers
2222 Bott Avenue, Colorado Springs
Mountain Equipment Recyclers has donated more than $680,000 to local charities since opening in 2010. One-hundred percent of net profits go to non-profit organizations including Kids on Bikes, Blackpackers, and Trails & Open Space Coalition, among several others. Within their 11,000-foot store, patrons will find new and lightly-used gear for backpacking, climbing, water and winter sports, and more. Shop, donate, or sell your items on consignment to help support their mission.
Outdoors Geek
4220 Broadway
Tourists looking to camp near Denver often turn to Outdoors Geek, a local retailer known for its rental services. When those rentals are ready for retirement, they’re made available for purchase at a rate 40 to 60 percent below retail. Get a great deal on Osprey backpacks, Marmot tents, sleeping bags by North Face and more brand-name gear. New items round out the wide selection.
REI
1416 Platte Street
5375 South Wadsworth Boulevard, Lakewood
9000 East Peakview Avenue, Greenwood Village
1789 28th Street, Boulder
REI is recognized by many as the best outdoor gear store, but shopping used here comes with a caveat: you have to be an REI co-op member. Joining the club is simple with a $30 one-time fee, which comes with a variety of other perks, too, such as free shipping. Once a member, get access to pre-owned gear for camping, hiking, running and cycling.
Mountain Side Gear Rental
15985 South Golden Road, Unit A, Golden
Realizing that costs hindered access to the outdoors, John Hildebrandt opened Mountain Side Gear Rental in 2010. It has a rental program, but this full-service shop also cleans and repairs gear, hosts free guided hikes and sells lightly-used, high quality products. These include brand-name camping gear, including ready-to-go kits, plus goods like pack rafts and paddle boards for peaceful Colorado floats.
Boulder Sports Recycler
4949 Broadway, Boulder
Since the early ‘90s, Boulder Sports Recycler has been committed to sustainability and accessibility. The garage-like establishment overflows with countless gear racks, stacks of snowboards and bicycles hanging from beams above. All of this and more are priced 30 to 40 percent below retail with the shop’s consignment program. Bring in your brand-name gear and once sold, collect your check or choose in-store credit for an extra 10 percent off future purchases.
The Outdoorsman’s Attic
2650 West Hampden Avenue, Sheridan
If you have plans to camp, hunt or fish in Colorado, a trip to the Outdoorsman’s Attic is a must. Explore two floors of new and consignment goods ranging from live bait to firearms, apparel and more. Patty Paddock and her family own and operate the establishment, praised for its customer service and unbeatable prices — don’t be shy to negotiate!
Wilderness Exchange Unlimited
2401 15th Street
Since establishing itself in 2000, Wilderness Exchange Unlimited has grown into a comprehensive retail and rental shop. Clothing, footwear and gear for camping, climbing, biking and winter sports are available in-store and online. Though new items make up the majority, owner Don Bushey estimates that 20 percent of sales are from pre-owned goods. For any gear accepted for cash or consignment, sellers get a 10 percent bonus when choosing store credit.
Sports Plus
1055 South Gaylord Street
For more than forty years, Sports Plus in Wash Park has sold pre-owned gear, splitting profits 50/50 with consignors. The selection is stellar, covering a huge range of sports. At this time, wanted items are somewhat limited but come late October, ski and snowboard gear will be in high demand. While you’re here, take advantage of its professional services, including bike adjustments, ice skate sharpening and soon, tune-ups to winter gear.
Gearonimo Sports
1401 South Eighth Street, Colorado Springs
Claiming fame as the “largest used mountain sporting goods store in the country,” Gearonimo Sports specializes in new and gently-used gear for climbing, kayaking, snow sports and more. Swing by to be greeted by its shop pups, take advantage of the deals and have a beer to celebrate your savings.