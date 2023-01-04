Get Outside: Ten Places to Go Ice Fishing in Colorado

From rushing rivers to alpine lakes, Colorado is home to countless fishing destinations that continue to draw anglers into the winter for ice fishing. The sport comes with its unique challenges: An auger is required to dig holes into the ice, and other fishing and safety equipment is required. Of course, a bit of know-how increases your chances of success, too. Find ten great places to go ice fishing in Colorado below, with options for every experience level:
Evergreen Lake
Evergreen
Not too far of a drive from downtown Denver, Evergreen Lake is easy to access and full of winter recreation. It’s one of the best nearby places to ice skate, play pond hockey and go ice fishing. The lake is stocked with rainbow trout and surrounded by snowy peaks, but expect to share the scenery with crowds, especially on weekends. Note that ice thickness is inconsistent; contact 720-880-1000 for current conditions.
Chatfield Reservoir
Littleton
Chatfield Reservoir draws visitors in all seasons, as it’s a prime destination for summer boaters and winter anglers. The state park is also home to one of the top Denver-area campgrounds, with C Loop sites 103 through 153 remaining open year-round. Take a day trip or weekend getaway for ample opportunities to catch smallmouth bass, rainbow trout, walleye and catfish. Contact 303-791-7275 for current ice conditions and plan to purchase a $10 daily vehicle pass.
Georgetown Lake
Georgetown
From I-70, you’ll often see parked trucks and pitched tents across the frozen surface of Georgetown Lake. Even in frigid temperatures, it’s a popular pick given its proximity to the city and such nearby attractions as snowshoeing trails and the Georgetown Loop Railroad. Of course, the fishing quality is also a major draw, with many lucky anglers pulling in impressive trout. If new to ice fishing, book a two- or four-hour tour through nearby Lawson Adventure Park & Resort. Pricing starts at $99 per person.
Lake Granby
Granby
Located around two hours from Denver, Granby is another mountain town worth visiting this winter. Here you’ll find Snow Mountain Ranch, one of the best places for sleigh rides and cross-country skiing in Colorado. Fifteen miles north of this attraction lies Lake Granby, the state’s second-largest lake and a local favorite for ice fishing. Given the expansive area, novices are likely to benefit from a guided experience. Book a four-hour “catch big fish” or “catch your limit” tour through Fishing With Bernie, starting at $400.
Antero Reservoir
Hartsel
FishExplorer.com is a great resource for trip reports, and according to a recent Antero Reservoir visitor, ice conditions are solid around the perimeter of the reservoir. The Antero Reservoir is stocked with a large variety of trout, including hybrids like “cutbow,” a cross between a cutthroat and rainbow trout. In fact, Colorado’s record-breaking cutbow was caught here, weighing in at a whopping 18.5 pounds!
Twin Lakes
Twin Lakes
In the summer, Twin Lakes is home to one of the state’s best mountain beaches and peaceful places to paddleboard. Come winter, it’s an ideal spot to experience ice fishing — but consider waiting another couple of weeks, as a recent visitor reported thin ice conditions. Once the ice reaches at least four inches thick, anglers will be thrilled by the chance at trophy lake trout. The surrounding views are another reason to visit, as 14,439-foot Mount Elbert creates a dramatic backdrop.
Eleven Mile Reservoir
Lake George
Eleven Mile State Park is famed as one of the best fishing destinations in Colorado. Namely, it’s known for producing large trout, with the average rainbow trout catch measuring between seventeen and 21 inches. Given its reputation and location about one hour west of Colorado Springs, it’s often busy on weekends. But still, with 3,400 surface acres, the reservoir allows all visitors to claim a spot. Just be careful — conditions are thin in areas; call 719-748-3401 for more information. Note that a $10 daily vehicle pass is required.
Chambers Lake
Bellvue
Chambers Lake is roughly three hours from Denver and lies directly west of Fort Collins. It’s a lengthy day trip, but those willing to make the journey will be treated to fewer crowds and plenty of fish. Cast a line from the inlet bay for a chance at rainbow trout, or from the eastern steep slopes, where large lake trout are often reported. Chambers Lake is also stocked with kokanee salmon, which occasionally bite for the luckiest ice anglers.
Crawford Reservoir
Crawford
Located four and a half hours from Denver, Crawford State Park is best suited for a weekend getaway. The drive is long but incredibly scenic, passing by some of the most iconic ski resorts and hot springs in Colorado. Unlike other destinations on this list, yellow perch are the most common catches here. Crappie, northern pike, catfish and bass also swim below the ice. Contact 970-921-5721 for current conditions, and expect to pay $10 for a daily vehicle pass.
Taylor Park Reservoir
Almont
Set one hour east of Crested Butte, Taylor Park Reservoir is highly popular in the summer. But given its remote location, it’s visited less in the winter months. Enjoy solitude and unbeatable mountain views while ice fishing for northern pike and a variety of trout — including mighty trophy fish that reach lengths of more than two feet! To experience Taylor Park Reservoir with an expert, book a six-hour tour with Ice Fish Colorado. Pricing varies by group size, and all equipment, including snowmobiles and ice huts, is included.