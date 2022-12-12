Get Outside: Ten Enchanting Winter Sleigh Rides in Colorado

Oh, what fun it is to ride through the stunning, snowy mountains of Colorado! There’s a certain holiday magic when you embark on sleigh ride tours, and you'll find yourself enchanted by the scenery and sounds of jingle bells. It's a great way to take your loved one on a memorable experience that can turn into a yearly tradition. Browse the various offerings from the following ten winter sleigh rides a scenic drive away from Denver:
Two Below Zero
616 Recreation Way, Frisco
Two Below Zero hosts some of the more popular Colorado sleigh rides given its prime location in Summit County. Rather than horses, these old-fashioned sleighs are drawn by teams of draft mules, which take you on a twenty-minute ride to a cozy, lantern-lit dinner tent. Inside the heated space, guests enjoy a three-course home-cooked meal and live music entertainment. The experience, which ends with a ride back under starry night skies, is $89 for adults and $65 for children ages four to twelve. Guests under three are complimentary. Reservations and gift cards are available online.
Keystone Resort
0172 Argentine Court, Keystone
Known as a family-friendly destination, Keystone Resort is home to one of Colorado’s best ice rinks and places to snow tube. Plus, it offers winter sleigh rides that will delight all ages. Now through April 2, you can ride to an original homestead in the picturesque Soda Creek Valley. Built in the late 1800s, the property's cabins make for the perfect place to enjoy dinner, music and cowboy cocktails. Dinner tours start at $120 per adult, $60 per child ages four to twelve and $12 for children ages three and under. Scenic tours without dinner start at $60 per adult, $50 per child ages three to eleven and $10 per child ages two and under. Prices increase during peak holiday season; make your reservations here.
Golden Horseshoe Sleigh Rides
6061 Tiger Road, Breckenridge
Glide across snowy trails in the White River National Forest with Golden Horseshoe Sleigh Rides. A variety of experiences are available, including scenic rides ($65 for adults and $50 for children ages three to twelve) and romantic tours on private, one-horse open sleighs ($365). There are also mining camp dinner theater tours, with hearty meals cooked over authentic wooden stoves ($150 for adults, $120 for children ages eleven to fifteen and $80 for children ages three to ten). Book online, and note that gift cards are available, too.
Breckenridge Stables
620 Village Road, Breckenridge
200 Clubhouse Drive, Breckenridge
Breckenridge Stables hosts one of the best horseback riding tours in Colorado during the summer, and continues to impress guests into the winter season. Sleigh rides are available at two locations: Peak 9 (620 Village Road) and the Breckenridge Gold Nordic Center (200 Clubhouse Drive). Pricing is the same from both outposts, costing $89 for adults and $69 for children ages four to twelve. Guests three and under ride free.
However, scenery from these locations differ, with Peak 9 overlooking Breckenridge and the Nordic Center offering sweeping views of the Ten Mile Range. Also, unlike Peak 9, the Nordic Center location has dinner sleigh rides available for $119 per adult and $79 per child ages four to twelve. All reservations can be made online.
Dashing Thru the Snow
85 County Road 5101, Fraser
At Dashing Thru the Snow, draft horses pull old-fashioned sleighs, and guests are given warm wool blankets during rides, which are available to large and private groups. Standard pricing is $40 for adults, $35 for children ages five to eleven, and $5 for those ages four and under. Private ride pricing varies based on group size. Tours depart four times daily starting at 12:30 p.m., with additional availability during the holidays. Call 970-389-2977 to make a reservation or purchase a gift card.
Devil’s Thumb Ranch Resort & Spa
3530 County Road 83, Tabernash
Encompassing 6,500 acres, Devil’s Thumb Ranch Resort & Spa offers a range of winter activities, including horse-drawn sleigh rides. Take in glistening views and then warm up with hot beverages and s’mores. Tours are included in Ranch Relax & Play Getaway stays, while standard lodging guests are priced at $45 per adult and $35 per child ages six to twelve. Those five and under are complimentary. Book your stay and purchase gift cards online.
Rocky Mountain Stables
1101 County Road 53, Granby
Listen to the sounds of jingle bells as you dash through YMCA of the Rockies’ Snow Mountain Ranch. Operating from this site, Rocky Mountain Stables offers one-hour tours daily. The experience includes a stop for photos and treats, including steaming hot chocolate and roasted marshmallows. Pricing is $60 for adults, $50 for children ages five to eleven, and $5 for those ages four and under. Book reservations online.
Bearcat Stables
2701 Squaw Creek Road, Edwards
Set in the Squaw Creek Valley just west of Beaver Creek Resort, Bearcat Stables hosts two sleigh ride experiences through the winter season. Après-ski sleigh rides include happy hour drink specials and free s’mores kits for kids, and are priced at $40 per person. Children ages two and under ride for free. Dinner tours are also available for $110 per adult, $80 per child ages six to twelve, and $40 per child ages three to five. Reservations are required and are available online.
Winding River Resort
1447 County Road 491, Grand Lake
Now through mid-January, Winding River Resort offers two styles of sleigh ride tours. Pulled by a team of Percherons, large groups of up to ten people can enjoy a sleigh ride for $600. Groups of up to four can opt for a more intimate $300 experience, with a smaller sleigh and a pair of Norwegian Fjords. Both tours offer stunning views of the Continental Divide, plus warm blankets and hot cocoa to keep you toasty. Make reservations online at least 24 hours in advance.
Haymaker Sleigh Rides
34855 US-40, Steamboat Springs
With one of Colorado’s top ski resorts and several must-visit hot springs, Steamboat Springs is a favorite winter destination, and Haymaker sleigh ride dinners are yet another reason to plan a road trip. The evening experience begins with two draft horses pulling up your sleigh, followed by a sunset ride and a four-course dinner at the quaint Haymaker Patio Grill. Pricing is $125 per adult, $65 per child ages five to twelve, and $45 for those ages four and under. Reservations are required and can be made on OpenTable.