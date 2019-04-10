 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
    Herban Planet
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/denverwestword
4
Jaune Marion stenciled these workers along Brighton Boulevard.EXPAND
Jaune Marion stenciled these workers along Brighton Boulevard.
Kyle Harris

Size Matters: Why Tiny Workers Won Best New Public Art

Kyle Harris | April 10, 2019 | 7:51am
AA

Denver has a size problem: The city likes its art big. Threateningly big, dangerously big, awkwardly big.

There’s the Big Blue Bear, the Big Red Chair With the Horse on Top (a horse that occasionally goes missing), the Big White Dancers and the Big Blue Mustang With Light-up Red Eyes (an artwork so big that it killed Luis Jiménez, the artist who created it). With an onslaught of murals — some funded by the city, others by corporations — even painters are going big, having broken free from the constraints of the canvas to take over the sides of massive buildings.

It’s almost as though Denver were trying to compensate for something. The palette needs a cleanse.

Related Stories

That's why we love the tiniest art we’re aware of that came out of Crush Walls 2018 — those elfin workers, climbing, dangling and playing on bricks, stenciled up and down Brighton Boulevard — and gave the piece our Best New Street Art award in the Best of Denver.

Most street art is designed for billboard-gawking drivers zipping by; in contrast, the tiny workers, painted by the Belgian artist Jaune, target pedestrians.

They remind passersby that the city doesn’t just magically rise from the ground up. Real people do the work, mostly in the shadows.

Viewers can decide for themselves whether the images show the workers playing like children or dangling precariously, struggling to survive. That tension between joy and peril makes these pieces worth savoring.

 
Kyle Harris quit making documentaries and started writing when he realized that he could tell hundreds of stories in the same amount of time it takes to make one movie. Now, hooked on the written word, he's Westword’s Culture Editor and writes about music and the arts.

Trending Arts & Culture

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >