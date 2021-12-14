The Two-Punch Bang Miniature Art of Mister Christmas

It all began, appropriately enough for a guy who goes by the moniker “Mister Christmas,” with a present for his girlfriend. “I had this idea to build this little Christmas village,” says Denver miniatures artist Scott Hildebrandt. “I put it under glass, under this little cake dome. I have a little bit of electrical engineering background — just enough to be dangerous — and lit the thing up. She loved it.” That gift from 2008 was the beginning of an artistic journey that’s led to a successful career and now a whole room display at Denver’s Meow Wolf.
He isn’t called Mister Christmas for his miniatures work, though. That name pre-dates his artistic career by quite a few years. “I’ve had a super-elaborate light display that I do at my house every year,” he says. “I started that in the early 2000s. It’s computer-controlled and syncopates certain songs to the light display. If you hook an FM transmitter up to it, you can broadcast it. I just put a sign up in the front yard — tune in to 88.3, and you can catch the Mister Christmas show if you drive by.”
Hildebrandt says that the transition from vintage Christmas displays for family and friends was not immediate. He had a 25-year career in IT before a garage sale inspired him to go in a new direction. “I bought an old wooden radio, and it came with a donor radio so you could use it for spare parts to restore the first one, which is what I did," he says. "When I was done, I had an empty shell of this beautiful old tombstone radio, and the lightbulb came on: I could repurpose this. That’s what started me down the path I’m on now, taking old things like radios or clocks or televisions that didn’t work and clearing them out to make room for my love for miniatures and electronics. It became a challenge for me, making these old things something new.”
Hildebrandt has no interest in putting people in his landscapes. “The streetlight’s on, or there might be a light on in that store, but there’s nobody in it," he says. "There might be a little dog in the window, but that was it. It drew people in; it made them ask questions like, 'Why is the light on in that store?' Or, 'I wonder if that dog wants to go home?' Or, 'Is it about to rain?' Miniatures do that to people. You’re able to step into it yourself, create your own narrative, like you did when you were a child."
The nostalgia element became central to Hildebrandt’s work. “I’m a kid of the ’80s, so I’d use boomboxes and Walkmans and Game Boys and things like that,” he says. He also challenged himself in other ways, using more intricate and unique LED lighting, like the pinhole night skies he’s employed, or robotics that allow for movement in a display — sometimes in subtle ways, sometimes in ways that make up the personality of a piece.
The whole thing was really just a hobby until Hildebrandt displayed his work at the 2015 Holiday ManCraft fair put on by the Ink Lounge screen-printing studio in southwest Denver. “These were craft fairs just for guys — fifty of us making stuff like ceramics and leather belts and hot sauce and T-shirts," he says. "That was where I met the director of the Cherry Creek Arts Festival. She came down to check things out, and she stopped at my booth. She asked me why I wasn’t applying for a booth at CCAF, and I laughed and said, ‘Because I'm at a craft fair…and this is silly stuff, but I love doing it.’ And she said that this was art, and that I really needed to apply.” Hildebrandt followed CCAF director Tara Brickell's suggestion, applied for the 2016 fest and was awarded one of five spots for emerging artists. That year, he won Best of Show.
“That was validation. This was art,” says Hildebrandt. He quit his day job and threw himself into the art world full-time. “I gave myself twelve months to see what would happen. Seven years later, I’m still here, still doing this.”
And then came Meow Wolf. “It was the end of 2017; I got this random email,” recalls Hildebrandt. “It was someone saying they were from Meow Wolf, asking if I wanted to submit a proposal for the Denver location. I thought it was totally fake. I’d been getting all these emails from so-called galleries saying they loved my work and would love to show it if I wanted to pay them $2,500.” He showed these emails to his contacts at CCAF, who confirmed that they were scams and warned him to stay away. “So I was pretty skeptical, and I sort of blew off the Meow Wolf thing until the very last day. And that day I remember thinking, 'It would really suck if this were real and I’m ignoring it.' So I took the day and all the way up to midnight when it was due, and sent them a proposal, and they loved it.”
With the Meow Wolf installation behind him, Hildebrandt is back to working on smaller projects to sell on his website or on Instagram. But his reputation is anything but miniature in scale, and Mister Christmas is finding it harder and harder to keep up with demand for his unique appeal to nostalgia.
“It humbles me to hear how the pieces move people,” he says. “There’s nothing in the world like it.”
Check out Scott Hildebrandt’s work on his website or on his Instagram.