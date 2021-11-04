Ten More Things to Do in Denver This Weekend

Keep reading for ten of the best ticketed events in metro Denver this weekend.
Dan Egan: Thirty Years in a White Haze
Thursday, November 4, 6:30 p.m.
Boulder Book Store, 1107 Pearl Street, Boulder
In Thirty Years in a White Haze, Dan Egan, the world-renowned pioneer of extreme skiing, takes the story of his youth growing up in New England and artfully creates the stage for the simultaneous evolution of big mountain skiing and his personal journey on snow and sea. He'll be reading from and signing his book at this event; tickets are $5. Find out more here.
Conservation of the Uncharismatic
Thursday, November 4, 7 p.m.
Ricketson Auditorium, Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Boulevard
The DMNS is bringing in Denver Zoo expert Dr. Amy Levine to explain why animal conservation isn’t always about gorillas, rhinos and jaguars; some of the creatures saved are a little less glamorous. After her talk, Levine will take guests on an informal safari through the museum’s current exhibit, Survival of the Slowest, to look for examples. Find tickets, $12 to $15, and information here.
Jackie Tohn
Thursday, November 4, 7 p.m.
JCC Elaine Wolf Theatre, 350 South Dahlia Street and online
JAAMM Festival continues with a show with Jackie Tohn, an actress, comic, writer, singer-songwriter and show creator who's currently hosting the new Netflix cooking competition series, Best Leftovers Ever. Tickets are $36 in person or $18 online; get them here.
JustUs: Stories From the Frontlines of the Criminal Justice System
Thursday, November 4, 7:15 p.m.
Longmont Museum, 400 Quail Street, Longmont
Motus continues the JustUs series with monologists Juaquin Mobley, Dereck Bell and Daniel Guillory, along with two special readers: Boulder County Commissioner Marta Loachamin and Boulder County NAACP leader Madelyn Strong Woodley. The performance will feature musical responses by jazz great Robert Johnson and pianist Victor Mestas. Tickets are $18; get them here.
American Son
Thursday, November 4, and Friday, November 5, 7:30 p.m. (previews); opening Saturday, November 6, with a run through December 11
Curious Theatre Company, 1080 Acoma Street
If you're already familiar with Christopher Demos-Brown’s American Son through the Netflix film based on the play, you know how hard it can be to sit through without flinching. But the difficulty is written into the play, which involves an estranged interracial couple meeting at a police station, desperate to find their son, who’s been involved in an altercation with police. Racism, interracial dynamics and police violence all come into play as the story unfolds. Curious Theatre Company, already familiar with that contentious territory, is opening the season with some tough material. Admission is $20 for previews, $28 to $50 regular run, which continues Thursdays through Sundays through December 11; get tickets and more information here.
Mortified: Five-Year Anniversary Show
Thursday, November 4, 8 p.m.
Oriental Theater, 4335 West 44th Avenue
This is the fifth anniversary of Mortified in the Mile High City, and fan favorites are back sharing their most angst-ridden teenage diary entries, love letters, artwork and more. Tickets are $20; get yours here.
Colorado Country Christmas Gift Show
Friday, November 5, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Saturday, November 6, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Sunday, November 7, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Colorado Convention Center, 700 14th Street
It’s hard to get in the spirit when the temperature is in the 70s and snow’s been scarce. But ready or not, here the holidays come, bringing with them holiday markets. Put some jingle in your step and start your shopping at the annual Colorado Country Christmas Gift Show. Get tickets, $16.95 (free for children ages 13 and under), at AXS, and find vendor previews and information here.
Black Sheep Fridays: Potter Puffs: Harry Potter Trivia & Nostalgic Cereal Tasting
Friday, November 5, 6 p.m.
MCA Denver, 1485 Delgany Street
Another sign that the holiday season is here: Black Sheep Friday is back at MCA Denver. This round goes all-out nerdy with classic-cereal eating and Harry Potter trivia with Geeks Who Drink. Groups of five are recommended for the trivia competition, and costumes, wands and other wizardly paraphernalia are more than welcome. Admission is $15 to $20 online in advance.
Liminal
Friday, November 5, 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.
Mercury Cafe, 2199 California Street
The fifth Liminal event will celebrate the time between the "what was" and the "next." Artists and storytellers have been working together for three months to build six fifteen-minute performances from the ground up, incorporating everything from shadow puppetry to film and dance. The storytellers and artists: Liza Sparks and Adrienne Thomas; Eric McNeil and Esther Hz; Kriste Peoples and Emma Kimball; Ahja Fox and Jesse Lee Pachecol; Brice Maiurro and Franklin Cruz; and Marthè Ndongala and Shelsea Ochoa. The show repeats next weekend, and tickets are $15. Get them here.
Rocky Mountain Con 2021
Embassy Suites by Hilton Denver Central Park, 4444 Havana Street
Saturday and Sunday, November 6-7, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily
Admission: $10 daily, online or at the door; $20 weekend tickets
Geek out this weekend at Rocky Mountain Con, a small, affordable pop-culture con with guesting comic artists, cosplay, gaming, and vendors of art, toys, collectibles and comic books. It’s ten bucks a day for all this and more; come as you are — or aren’t. Learn more and buy tickets in advance here.
Eddie and Dave
Saturday, November 6, 8 p.m., and Sunday, November 7, 4 p.m., with a run through November 28
People’s Building, 9995 East Colfax Avenue, Aurora
Amy Staats had a funny idea when she sat down to write the comedy Eddie and Dave. What if Eddie Van Halen and David Lee Roth of the band Van Halen were portrayed by women actors? Candace Joice and Missy Moore bend genders to play Eddie and Dave, in the third gender-switching show that Catamounts has has mounted. Tickets are $30 or $50 for the November 7 Community Meal Night (there will be another on closing night, November 28). Get tickets here.
