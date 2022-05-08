Are You Ready for Summer? Send Event Listings Now!

Are you ready for Summer?
Summer, our annual guide to all the cool events during Colorado's hottest season, will be inserted in the June 2 issue of Westword, and we're collecting information right now for our comprehensive listings section.
Is your organization hosting a big outdoor market? Dishing up a tasty culinary festival? Are you ready to announce a series of concerts? A public party in a park?
We want to hear from you! Send all the details (when, where, why and how much, as well as a photo if you have one) to [email protected] We'll include events scheduled from June 3 through Labor Day...and beyond; you can look at our Summer 2021 issue to see what kind of listings we'll include.
The deadline for information is 9 a.m. Thursday, May 19, at [email protected]
See you this Summer!