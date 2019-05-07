Eleven Things to Do for Mother's Day in Denver

For all those moms and mother figures in your life, do something a little different this year. Or add to the celebration by tacking on an awesome experience to go with those flowers and chocolate. From an annual comedy show all about being a mom to free plants to a movie party straight from the ’80s, make Mother's Day 2019 a winner.

EXPAND Flowers on the Vine and Temper Chocolates team up this Mother's Day. Flowers On the Vine

Temper Chocolates Pop-Up at Flowers on the Vine

May 10 to 11, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Denver Central Market

2669 Larimer Street

Most women are happy to get flowers and chocolate, and on May 10 and 11 you can source both at this special pop-up shop inside Denver Central Market. Give that lady in your life something special: a $40 bouquet of blossoms and a box of six artisan, French-style bonbons. Visit the RiNo venue from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to pick up a bundle, and stop for a bite to eat while you're there.

EXPAND Some of the succulents sold by the Fresh Herb Co. at the Union Station Farmers' Market. Linnea Covington

Free Succulents for Mom

Saturday, May 11, 9 a.m.

Union Station

1701 Wynkoop Street

Free

When the Union Station Farmers' Market starts at 9 a.m. on Saturday, May 11, it will not only celebrate the start of the season, but mothers, as well. Be one of the first 100 moms to visit the grand opening and get a potted succulent to take home. While you're there, pick up all the local fixings to make a Mother's Day feast, from pasta to vegetables to meat. And if you miss the 100-moms mark, fear not: There will be other stalls there with plants to purchase for her.

The Pump & Dump

Pump and Dump's Annual Mother's Day Eve Show

May 11, 7:30 p.m.

Paramount Theatre

1621 Glenarm Place

$29.50 and up

For seven years, Denver's own Tracey Tee and Shayna Ferm have celebrated moms with their annual comedy show the night before Mother's Day. “There’s nothing we love more than performing in our home town, especially for such a special event," says Tee. "There’s no better way to ring in Mother’s Day than laughing with your mom friends, listening to hilarious music and dancing hard after the show at our once-a-year special dance party, and we’re proud this has become a yearly tradition for Denver moms.” Get tickets, starting at $29.50, at altitudetickets.com for the May 11 performance at the Paramount Theatre, 1621 Glenarm Place.

EXPAND Go have Mother's Day brunch at Spanky's Roadhouse. Lauren DeFilippo

Homemade Cards

Sunday, May 12

Spanky's Roadhouse

1800 East Evans Avenue

Have your brunch and get a homemade card for mom at the same time at this south Denver staple. For every mother who enters the door, the general manager will make a festive card that you can take home along with your doggy bag. Plus, you get a delicious brunch of red velvet pancakes, Bananas Foster crepes, breakfast burritos and hot chicken Benedict. Children will enjoy the scavenger hunt on the kids' menu, which involves searching for clues around the restaurant. The winners get a scoop of ice cream, and mom gets a little break as she indulges in bottomless mimosas.

Make something with your mom to take home. Ceramics In the City

Create Art at Ceramics in the City

Sunday, May 12, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

5214 East Colfax Avenue

Around $25 per person

For over fourteen years, mother-daughter duo Sharon and Stephanie Magennis have hosted a Mother's Day fete at their Park Hill studio, and this year is no different. "We are a mother- and daughter-owned business, so Mother's Day is a special day to us," says Stephanie. Make it exceptional for you family as well by reserving a spot from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. to paint your own pottery, learn glass fusing or do a canvas painting. Rates start at $5 depending on the project, but Stephanie says you can expect to spend about $25 per person. For the Mother's Day celebration, there will be Voodoo Donuts, fruit, juice and coffee for everyone who comes to make art. Best part, you don't have to hobble together a gift for your mom or grandma; they can make their own instead.

Dirty Dancing and Brunch

May 12, 11 a.m.

Alamo Drafthouse

4255 West Colfax Avenue

7301 South Santa Fe Drive, Littleton

$40

You'll have the time of your life singing along to the classic 1987 movie Dirty Dancing at both the Sloan's Lake and Littleton locations of the Alamo Drafthouse at 11 a.m. on May 12. What better way to treat Mom, or send her off with her girlfriends, than with a morning of nostalgia, mimosas and breakfast tacos. The $40 price covers both the movie and a curated brunch, so there's no need to look at the bill unless you pile more goodies on. And, hey, it's Mom's day, so you might as well add the truffle popcorn and warm cookies to the lineup.

EXPAND One of the new spring dishes at the Bindery. Lucy Beaugard

Extravagant Brunch

Sunday, May 12, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Bindery

1817 Central Street

For an elegant brunch on Mother's Day, chef and owner Linda Hampsten Fox of the Bindery has the perfect spread. All moms get their first drink on the house, be that a creamy latte, mimosa or Bloody Mary, and a chance to win a $100 gift certificate for a kid-free date night. Brunch runs 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and includes dishes such as brûléed pink grapefruit, croque madame tartine and toasted quinoa porridge with a duck egg. Don't forget to pick up an "I Love Mom" croissant, heart-shaped cookie or chocolate tartlet, the perfect treat to nibble on after your meal or to take home to devour in peace.

Macaron Cooking Class for Moms

Sunday, May 12, 1 to 4 p.m.

Enterprise Workshop Kitchen

3000 Lawrence Street

$40 per person

Mom has taught you so much, so why not help her learn something new? During this three-hour class, dive into the world of French macarons and find out how to create the sweet, pillowy bites of colored bliss. Enterprise Workshop Kitchen, at 3000 Lawrence Street, hosts the tutorial from 1 to 4 p.m. on May 12 for $40 per person. Expect to make and fill lemon, coconut, peanut-butter-chocolate and toasted marshmallow macarons, which you can sample along the way and take home.

EXPAND This Mother's Day, enjoy brunch and have a family photo shot at the Nickel in the Hotel Teatro. The Nickel

Family Portraits

Sunday, May 12, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Nickel

1100 14th Street

Brunch and photos is the deal during the special Mother's Day fete at the Nickel. From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. DiAnna Marr of Our Two Hearts will be at the venue snapping complimentary photos of Mom, Dad, Grandma, the kids, and whomever else happens to be sharing your table. While you wait for the picture, dine on pain perdu, red-pepper-laced omelets, crab-cake Benedict and more. Don't pass up the White Russian cereal bar, either. For $20, you get two hours to enjoy as many servings of cereal, milk and White Russians as you want. The same deal applies to the Bloody Mary bar cart complete with all the fixings, and a section including mimosas with various juices, too.

EXPAND Make a mala with your mama. Linnea Covington

Mothers' Mala Making Party

Sunday, May 12, 6 to 9 p.m.

Tina Porter Yoga

1195 Newport Street

$108 for one person/$190 for a pair

Celebrate both your mother and Mother Earth with this three-hour spiritual party centered around making a personalized mala, aka a pretty necklace thought to be charged with energy, at Tina Porter Yoga, 1195 Newport Street. Both Porter and Sarita Shrestha will be there from 6 to 9 p.m. to guide guests on stringing mala beads, giving astrology readings based on birth charts, understanding the history of the mala, demonstrating basic meditation and more. There will be light snacks, and you can bring whatever beverage you want. Also, expect to leave with a goody bag full of local natural-wellness items. Tickets are $108 for one person and $190 for a pair.

Denver Mother's Day 5K

Sunday, May 12, 8:30 a.m. for the kids' race / 9 a.m. for the 5K

City Park

$10 for the kids' race / $35 for the adult race

You're never too old to race your mom or at least walk with her during this annual fundraiser in City Park. Each entry benefits the Denver Public Schools Foundation and starts at $35 for single adults. Run yourself, or make it a family affair: There's a one-mile kids' run at 8:30 a.m. for $10, or you can go the whole five miles starting at 9 a.m. Either way, you're supporting future families and education, since $4 of every registration goes to the foundation.

