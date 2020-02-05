Art Attack: Fourteen Ways to Celebrate First Friday in Denver

First Friday in February brings a landslide of interesting shows across town, from co-ops and alternative spaces to commercial galleries and community centers. There’s something for everyone in this great lineup – and even more to peruse in Westword’s 21 Best Events This Week list.

Rumtum's unclassified animals make an appearance at Sally Centrigrade's Nomen nudum show. Rumtum Art

Nomen nudum

Sally Centigrade Gallery, 445 South Saulsbury Street, Lakewood

Opening Reception: Thursday, February 6, 5 to 9:30 p.m.

Cross a Dr. Seuss-style sense of imagination with a street-art aesthetic, and you’ll have an inkling of what Nomen nudum is all about: Sally Centigrade showcases four street artists – DINKC, Valency Genis, Dylan Pommer and Rumtum Art – riffing on the idea of unclassified animals, who lay down their own contemporary version of On Beyond Zebra.

Modernist ceramic housewares by Clay Leonard at Plinth Gallery. Clay Leonard

Reclaiming The Table: Ceramic Work by Clay Leonard

Plinth Gallery, 3520 Brighton Boulevard

February 7 through March 29

Opening Reception: Friday, February 6, 6 to 9 p.m.

Well-named ceramic artist Clay Leonard’s utilitarian works are inspired by the warm community one finds around the dinner table, invitingly rendered in neutral colors and modernist curves reminiscent of a Jean Arp sculpture.

EXPAND Sarah McKenzie, "Inner Circle." Sarah McKenzie, David B. Smith Gallery

Sarah McKenzie, Sanctum

David McDonald, Montello

David B. Smith Gallery, 1543 Wazee Street

February 7 through March 14

Opening Reception: Friday, February 7, 6 to 8 p.m.

Sarah McKenzie’s uninhabited architectural studies move indoors to explore pristine museum and gallery exhibit spaces through the lens of peaceful sanctuary for her latest series of paintings at David B. Smith. In the project room, L.A.-based sculptor David McDonald offers awkward shapes and weird ersatz-stone webs built using everyday construction materials.

Trine Bumiller reimagines the Stations of the Cross for Via Dolorosa. Trine Bumiller

Trine Bumiller, Via Dolorosa

First Congregational Church, 1128 Pine Street, Boulder

February 7 through April 8

Opening Reception: Friday, February 7, 6 to 9 p.m.

Artist's Talk: Sunday, February 16, noon

Bumiller picks up the trail of her past Stations of the Cross paintings for Via Dolorosa, depicting the “sorrowful way” traveled by Christ on his way to the cross in a more somber tone, using branching forms not unlike those used in her studies of the natural world, instead of more representational forms. Take in this show and be prepped for the Easter season.

EXPAND Colby Deal captures lost moments in disappearing African-American culture. Colby Deal

Colby Deal, The Ethereal Sense

Recreative Denver, 765 Santa Fe Drive

Opening Reception: Friday, February 7, 6 to 9 p.m.

For The Ethereal Sense, curated by Drew Austin, former RedLine artist resident Colby Deal comments on the erasure of sidelined cultures in a homogenized America by capturing through photography the moments that define his own African-American milieu.

Nothing in the art world is sacred to painter Jack Estenssoro. Jack Estenssoro

Jack Estenssoro, Nothing Is Sacred

Dateline, 3004 Larimer Street

February 7 through 29

Opening Reception: Friday February 7, 7 to 11 p.m.

Painter Jack Estenssoro satirizes famous artworks and the art world in general for Nothing Is Sacred, a show that couldn’t be more aptly titled: In some works, Adam reaches out to God against a green screen, and a pair of scooters stand parked outside of Hopper’s iconic diner – you get the drift.

Courtesy of RMCAD's Professional Practice students

Breaking// Broken// Broke

TAXI AIR, 3575 Ringsby Court

Opening Reception: Friday, February 7, 6 to 9 p.m.

Artist Amber Cobb and her Professional Practice students at the Rocky Mountain School of Art + Design pop up at Taxi’s Artist-In-Residence space, as part of their learning process. The students did all the prep and promotional work for the group show, which muses on how failure can lead to transformative epiphanies. Come see what these emerging artists can do.

EXPAND Go Underwater with Foolproof artists. Laura Phelps Rogers, Foolproof Contemporary Art

Underwater

Foolproof Contemporary Art, 3240 Larimer Street

February 7 through March 14

Opening Reception: Friday, February 7, 7:30 to 10 p.m.

Foolproof debuts a new group show with a bonafide ’60s-style happening for a reception. The show itself plays with the idea of going underwater – as in diving in, getting behind, going broke and perhaps most relevant, rising water levels and environmental ruin.

Dark Heart Show

Kanon Collective, Pasternack’s Art Hub, 6851 W Colfax Avenue, Lakewood

Through February 16

First Friday: Friday, January 7, 6 to 10 pm

Artists reception: Friday, February 14, 6 to 10 pm

The juried group show Dark Heart opened a week ago, but will ramping up toward a big finale on Valentine’s Day. Meanwhile, the doors are open during 40 West First Friday festivities throughout the creative district, revealing a dark twist on art about love. And who else but Denver power couple Andrew Novick and Merhia Weise could have juried this show? Get a taste this week on First Friday, but come back for some warped Valentine-y fun next Friday. Our lips are sealed.

EXPAND Take a tour through Drew Austin's It’s Becoming Familiar. Drew Austin

Drew Austin, It’s Becoming Familiar

AKA Gallery, Boulder Creative Collective, 2500 47th Street, Unit 10, Boulder

February 8 through March 8

Opening Reception: Saturday, February 8, 6 to 9 p.m.

Drew Austin reveals his handiwork as an artist with a solo installation at AKA Gallery, hidden away at the Boulder Creative Collective among an enclave of North Boulder studios and small businesses. Austin has built an art-crossed home in the space, using found or gifted objects, artworks masquerading as furniture and the sense of living life in an abstract universe.

EXPAND Painter Rochelle Johnson re-evaluates Five Points through art at the McNichols Building. Rochelle Johnson

Rochelle Johnson, Portrait of a City

McNichols Building, 144 West Colfax Avenue

Through February 29

Reception: Saturday, February 8, 5 to 7 p.m.

Painter and Five Points resident Rochelle Johnson is no stranger to changes in the neighborhood, which she’s been watching from her vantage point for a long time. Some of it has been alarming, but Johnson is waking up to a new mix of neighbors and connections. These portraits and paintings reflect every side – good and bad – of what it’s like to weather redevelopment and gentrification.

Visit Anthony Garcia, Sr.'s magical art house at Understudy. Anthony Garcia, Sr.

Anthony Garcia Sr., Ingrained 2.0

Understudy, 890 C 14th Street

February 8 through 29

Opening Reception: Saturday, February 8, 6 to 10 p.m.

Muralist Anthony Garcia, Sr. brings along some friends from his nonprofit the Birdseed Collective to show what working as an artist in community is all about. He’s transformed Understudy into an imaginary Grandma’s house, where you discover art for the first time. A diverse group of artists, including Cal Duran, Chris Bagley, Noah Phillips, We Were Wild, Moore Family Folk Art, Julio Alejandro, Patrick Mcgregor, The Cube Abides and Nathan Feniak contribute to Garcia’s domestic museum. Live music, snacks and refreshments from Ratio Beerworks and Dram Apothecary will make you feel right at home at the reception.

Cultura Craft Chocolates opens its doors at Re:Vision. Courtesy Cultura/Facebook

All We Need Is Love and Chocolate

RISE Westwood, 3738 Morrison Road

Saturday, February 8, at 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

In the middle of this big celebration marking the grand opening of Cultura Craft Chocolate headquarters on the block, there’s also a Valentine-themed art show, All We Need Is Love and Chocolate, curated by Mari Munez and dedicated to chocolate. Beyond that, there's more: Throughout the day, you can peruse vendor booths, make a Valentine craft, enjoy eats by Chef Jose Avila of X'tabai Yucateco and of course buy some chocolate for your beloved. See the Facebook event page for details.

Maker Made 2020

Canyon Gallery, Boulder Public Library, 1001 Arapahoe Avenue, Boulder

February 8 through March 30

Opening Reception: Saturday, February 8, 6 p.m.

The BPL’s big Valentine to the DIY maker community is back in 2020 with a show in the Canyon Gallery hosted by the library’s own makerspace, Bldg. 61. See what creative people are doing in Boulder, and you might be inspired to make stuff, too. This year’s show is so big that there’s a satellite gallery running concurrently at the Meadows Branch Library.

