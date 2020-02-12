Art Attack: Sixteen Best Things for Denver Gallery Lovers to Do This Week

The local art world peddles love, new beginnings and plenty of business as usual this weekend and beyond, with a strong lineup of new shows and recently new shows thwarted by First Friday’s snowstorm last week. Pray for sunshine, and go see some art.

Scott Young, Always Forever Yours

Dairy Block, 1800 Wazee Street

February 13 through 28

Opening Celebration: Thursday, February 13, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Closing Celebration: Friday, February 28, 7 p.m.

Neon artist Scott Young fetes the season of love with a pop-up exhibition rife with romance and an invitation to share your own hand-composed billet doux at his studio gallery in the Dairy Block. Over the span of the two-week show, you can submit your love letter during a Wordshop session, catch some offbeat Thursday-night film screenings or attend a Just For You Sunday with a presentation on self-love by Jackie Gretzlinger. The gallery is open Thursdays through Sundays, beginning at 11 a.m.; find a complete schedule online.

Sylvia Montero, “They Came on Ships.” Sylvia Montero

Sylvia Montero, Spiritual Underground

Dayton Memorial Library, Regis University, 3333 Regis Boulevard, D-20

Through February 29

Artist Reception: Thursday February 13, 4 to 6 p.m.

Longtime Denver Chicana artist Sylvia Montero’s beautiful culturally driven collage work is on display through the end of February at Regis University; the reception dovetails with an exhibition by fellow Chicano arts veteran and muralist Emanuel Martinez in Regis’s O’Sullivan Gallery, which closes the next day.

Jack Jensen

Talk Gallery, 4382 South Broadway, Englewood

Artist Reception: Thursday, February 13, 7 to 9 p.m.

One of the original band of buccaneers at Pirate gallery, Jack Jensen left the fold long ago, but his in-your-face graffiti ouevre as an artist continues to blare his signature punk-rock messages and slogans. Jensen pops up at Talk Gallery, a living-room-like space with mid-mod furnishings, designer drinks and an excellent sound system.

Chelsea Gilmore, Don’t Panic

Firehouse Art Center, 667 Fourth Avenue, Longmont

Through March 1

Second Friday Reception: Friday, February 14, 6 to 9 p.m.

Artist Talk: Saturday, February 14, 6 to 8 p.m.

Multidisciplinary creative Chelsea Gilmore blends her skills as an artist, writer and herbalist to comment on environmental issues in the natural world with an installation constructed from industrial waste. Her reception coincides with Longmont’s Second Friday festivities, this month celebrating local artists and Valentine’s Day, so consider this show a starting point for further art and retail adventures; or come back tomorrow when things quiet down for Gilmore’s artist talk.

Red@Rule

Rule Gallery, 808 Santa Fe Drive

February 14 through March 28

Opening Reception: Friday, February 14, 6 to 9 p.m.

Rule is also in the mood for love, evidenced by a big, diverse invitational group show strung together with a thematic thread of ardor, affection and possibly, and the color red. The gallery will do the reception up in Valentine-y elegance with truffles, champagne and cocktails – while they last.

Tina Marie

Tina Marie, Wild Love

Crush Walls Headquarters Gallery, 2636 Walnut Street #105

Artist Reception: Friday, February 14, 5 to 10 p.m.

Free, RSVP at eventbrite.com

Crush Walls turns over the walls inside its RiNo headquarters to wood-burning artist Tina Marie, who shares a new batch of animal portraits just in time for Valentine’s Day. The gallery is located behind the Matchbox; drop by for treats, drinks and affordable art.

Mary Mackey: Thirty-Year Retrospective

Urban Mud, 530 Santa Fe Drive

February 14 through March 15

Opening Reception: Friday, February 14, 6 to 9 p.m.

Artist and gallerist Mary Mackey looks back over thirty years of art-making, with a show of abstract paintings, prints and ceramic pieces marked by her inimitable style.

Nova: Dimensional Work by Wynne Reynolds

Edge Gallery, Pasternack’s Art Hub, 6851 West Colfax Avenue, Lakewood

February 14 through March 1

Opening Reception: Friday, February 14, 6 to 10 p.m.

Wynne Reynolds unveils new mixed-media works for her Edge member solo – you never know what you’re going to get from this imaginative artist who likes to mix up found-object vignettes, prints, paintings and whatever’s next.

Core Mixed Media Show

Core New Art Space, Pasternack’s Art Hub, 6851 West Colfax Avenue, Lakewood

February 14 through March 1

Opening Reception: Friday, February 14, 6 to 10 p.m.

Core opened its doors to the national art community for this show juried by sculptor Rik Sargent, and came up with a wide spread of mixed-media works, including assemblage, paintings, collage and sculpture.

Denver Papier Mâché Club

New Drama

Alto Gallery, 4345 West 41st Avenue

Through February 29

Opening Reception: Saturday, February 15, 6 to 10 p.m.

Denver Papier Mâché Club members, who meet monthly to cut, paste and create as a group, return to Alto Gallery for New Drama, a catch-all of put-together ideas that flew around the room during those sessions. The results range in style from surreal to utterly down-to-earth, and it’s bound to be a cheeky, fun show where anything goes.

Kevin Frances, Man In The Moon

Leon Gallery, 1112 East 17th Avenue

February 15 through March 28

Opening Reception: Saturday, February 15, 7 to 11 p.m.

Leon Gallery jumps in with a Mo’Print 2020 exhibition featuring New York-based printmaker Kevin Frances, whose wood-block prints and artfully staged photos and prints defy the limitations of the media, revealing shadowy spaces that imply a human touch.

Ashley Williams, Department of Ecology

K Contemporary, 1412 Wazee Street

Through March 7

Opening Reception: Saturday, February 15, 6 to 9 p.m.

Ashley Williams is in full installational form for Department of Ecology, placing sculptural objects and two-dimensional works in a juxtaposition suggesting a supernatural archeological dig. Williams’s trademark floating rocks stand by semiotic grids of found “artifacts.” It’s immersive, baby.

Linework

Mai Wyn Fine Art, 744 Santa Fe Drive

Through March 14

Opening Reception: Saturday, February 15, 1 to 4 p.m.

Mai Wyn relaunches a First-Friday opening ruined by weather for Linework, a drawing showcase for gallery artists Lauri Lynnxe Murphy, Charles Parson, Tommy White and newcomer Ajean Ryan. Not a bad way to spend a Saturday afternoon, and the reception will go on this time, snow or shine.

Quang Ho, Process

Gallery 1261, 1412 Wazee Street

February 15 through March 7

Opening Reception: Saturday, February 15, 6 to 8 p.m.

Renowned representational-painting star Quang Ho enjoys a solo exhibition of new still-life, landscape, interiors and figurative work at 1261, all marked by an impressionistic style that’s hard to beat. Lovers of contemporary traditional art, take note.

Time Sensitive

Black Book Gallery, 3878 South Jason Street, Englewood

February 15 through March 7

Opening Reception: Saturday, February 15, 7 to 9 p.m.

Black Book has a rare opening for this group show, offering a fun mix of local and national urban artists including Sergio Garcia, Joris Ghilini, Max Kauffman, Billy Kheel, Lindsey Kuhn, Gabe Richesson and Paul Rousso. Hit the gallery and meet the artists at the reception; if you can’t make it, Time Sensitive hangs through March 7 and can be viewed by appointment.

Yuri Pattison, “Sunset Provision” (detail), 2017. Image courtesy of the artist and mother's tankstation, Dublin and London

RMCAD VASD Program Patterns Series: Yuri Pattison

Mary Harris Auditorium, Rocky Mountain College of Art + Design, 1600 Pierce Street, Lakewood

Tuesday, February 18, 6:30 p.m.

Free, registration required in advance at eventbrite.com

The Rocky Mountain College of Art + Design’s comprehensive Visiting Artist, Scholar, and Designer program wraps up on the academic year’s theme of “Patterns,” with a talk by London-based new-media installation artist Yuri Pattison on the effects of technology on contemporary life. Hear it from a pro, and don't forget to secure a seat in advance.





Interested in having your event appear in this calendar? Send the details to editorial@westword.com. For more events this weekend, find details in this week’s 21 Best Things to Do in Denver.