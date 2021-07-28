Art Attack: Fifteen Ways to See Great Art in Denver This Weekend

^ Keep Westword Free Support Us Local

It’s another major weekend for art in Denver, with big shows opening at Union Hall, the Center for Visual Art, and History Colorado; an overflow of new co-op exhibitions; and some post-quarantine revivals. Untitled: Creative Fusions goes live again at the Denver Art Museum, and The Yard in Colorado Springs comes back to life with new interactive work. To friends and colleagues of the late gallerist, art-documentary producer and general friend of the arts Joshua Hassel, who passed away on June 6, pay respects at a memorial service on Thursday, July 29, at 3 p.m. at Capitol Heights Presbyterian Church, 1100 Fillmore Street.

Here's what's going on:

EXPAND Artists from the stable of Mai Wyn Fine Art say goodbye at the Space Annex. Courtesy of Mai Wyn Fine Art

Hello, Goodbye

Opening Reception: Thursday, July 29, 4 to 9 p.m.

Pop-Up Gallery Hours: Friday through Sunday, July 30 through August 1, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily

Space Annex, 95 South Cherokee Street

Mai Wyn Schantz, disheartened by the pandemic and the separate hardships of her roles as an artist and mother, closed her gallery, Mai Wyn Fine Art, in March of 2020. During her time as a gallery owner, Schantz pulled together an excellent and diverse bunch of house artists, mounting exciting and creative exhibitions for seven great years. Mai Wyn Fine Art isn’t coming back, but for four days, a showcase of new work by sixteen of those artists (including Schantz) will pop up at the Space Annex for a last hurrah. Catch this while you can.

EXPAND "Whitney," 2020 Summer Taylor, courtesy of They Rage

They Rage, Matter Is Minimum

July 29 through August 28

Opening Reception: Thursday, July 29, 6 to 8 p.m.

Union Hall Denver, The Coloradan, 1750 Wewatta Street, Suite 144

RSVP for timed-entry reservations online, under “Current Exhibition”

Coming off the spectacular event of MaryV’s Loving You, a personal documentation of queer transgender life, Union Hall dives back into body politics and feminism in BIPOC and nonbinary communities with Matter Is Minimum, an examination of anger inspired by Audre Lorde and her 1981 speech “The Uses of Anger: Women Responding to Racism” and other women working in a similar vein. The interdisciplinary project of facilitator Shammai Mading and photographer Summer Taylor, who collectively call themselves They Rage, Matter Is Minimum collects photos and audio of BIPOC women and nonbinary people in Denver talking anger from personal perspectives. Events scheduled during the run include a panel discussion and a poetry showcase in August; learn more online.

EXPAND Catch D'art Gallery's second anniversary member show on Santa Fe Drive. Courtesy of D'art Gallery

Take Two Member Show

Steven Morrell, Embrace, in Gallery East

D’art Gallery, 900 Santa Fe Drive

July 29 through August 22

Opening Reception: Friday, July 30, 6 to 9 p.m.

D’art celebrates its second anniversary with a big, diverse member show of works by seventeen artists, old and new. What does it take for a young co-op to survive in Denver’s constantly changing neighborhoods? Take a look at D’art for some clues.

Erika Diamond, “Eggshell Bodice” (detail), 2017. Erika Diamond, courtesy of CVA MSUD

Armor

Hexus Collective, Magick Hospital, in the 965 Gallery

Center for Visual Art MSUD, 965 Santa Fe Drive

July 30 through October 16

Opening Reception: Friday, July 30, 6 to 8 p.m. (member preview at 5:30 p.m.)

Metro State University’s Center for Visual Art steels itself for a new school year rife with the challenges of returning to IRL learning after two semesters conducted mostly on Zoom. The show Armor focuses on the physical, spiritual and metaphorical attributes of body armor and other protective objects. Nine artists — including Coloradans Sammy Seung-min Lee, Jaime Molina, Jennifer Pettus, the team of Frankie Toan and Steven Frost, and Ravi Zupa, as well as Erika Diamond of North Carolina, Merritt Johnson of Alaska and Skylar Jackson of Illinois — provide personal takes on the meaning of protection.

EXPAND See what R. Alan Brooks and We Were Wild have dreamed up for Untitled: Creative Fusions. Courtesy of the Denver Art Museum

Untitled: Creative Fusions

Friday, July 30, 5 to 8 p.m.

Denver Art Museum, 100 West 14th Avenue Parkway

While the Denver Art Museum kept its Untitled: Creative Fusions final Friday events going online over the past year, there’s nothing quite like attending one live and traveling through an immersive, interactive evening of art-based surprises. Creative Fusions is going live again this Friday (just say “Yay!”) with the theme “In Stitches” and the inspiration of the DAM exhibitions Each/Other: Marie Watt and Cannupa Hanska Luger and Simphiwe Ndzube, Oracles of the Pink Universe, with graphic novelist R. Alan Brooks and We Were Wild (the team of artists Meredith Feniak and Risa Friedman) leading the way. Events include spoken word and live jazz improvisations with Tameca L. Coleman, Jerod Sarlo and Alex Tripp, and an Art as Therapy session with facilitator Jacenta L. Irlanda, along with comedy by Sam Adams, muralist Chris Haven and a Spotify playlist by Melissa Ivey.

EXPAND Armando Geneyro captures Denver's BIPOC neighborhoods in photographs at History Colorado. Armando Geneyro

Armando Geneyro, Brick and Soul

History Colorado Center, 1200 Broadway

July 30, 2021, through July 30, 2022

A huge puzzle piece in the exploration of History Colorado’s Building Denver exhibit opens this week: photographer Armando Geneyro’s Brick and Soul, a gritty, loving portrait of Denver barrio life documenting everything from lowriders and car culture to dancing (and protesting!) in the streets from the perspective of someone who lives what he photographs. Brick and Soul remains on view for a year on the museum’s fourth-floor mezzanine.

EXPAND Su Kaiden Cho vacuum-seals himself into a vinyl bag at Understudy. Courtesy of Understudy

Su Kaiden Cho, Numinous performances

Understudy, 890 C 14th Street

Friday, July 30, and Saturday, July 31, 3 and 5 p.m.

As Su Kaiden Cho’s show and performance Numinous draws to an end at Understudy, you have two more chances to see the artist vacuum-seal himself in a vinyl bag hanging from the ceiling. Do not try this at home.

EXPAND The Ramble Hotel's Art Can Gallery is back! Courtesy of Art Can and the Ramble Hotel

Mike Graves

Art Can, 2500 Larimer Street

Fridays and Saturdays, July 30 through August 10, 4 to 9 p.m.

The Ramble Hotel in LoDo has resurrected its portable shipping-container street gallery Art Can at 25th and Larimer streets, which kicks off with a show by Denver muralist Mike Graves. There are regular hours on Friday and Saturday evenings, but artists can opt to set their own schedules of times when you can catch them at work in the Can. If you’re on the prowl during regular hours, there’s an extra perk: You can also order a canned cocktail and such treats as miso butterscotch popcorn, spiced nuts and mini drunken cookies from Death & Co’s walk-up window on 25th street.

Julie Jablonski, We Were Here

Leah Fernandez, Sublimation

Ginny Campbell, Transition, in the Treasure Chest

Pirate: Contemporary Art, 7130 East 16th Avenue, Lakewood

July 30 through August 15

Pirate ends July with a collection of small works celebrating the diary of life revealed in everyday objects by member Julie Jablonski, the strange portraits of associate Leah Fernandez and Treasure Chest guest Ginny Campbell.

EXPAND Sarah Tenney looks back at her ancestry at Edge Gallery. Sarah Tenney

John Horner: Plague Series

Sarah Tenney: Harbinger

Alexandra Lorrae: It Comes at Night

Sue Crosby Doyle: Re-Entry

Edge Gallery, Art Hub, 6851 West Colfax Avenue, Lakewood

July 30 through August 15

Opening: Friday, July 30, 6 to 9 p.m.

Pandemic comebacks and other personal stories are told in this four-artist bonanza: Jack Horner’s Plague Series, subtitled “61 Abstractions in a Time of Pandemic"; Sarah Tenney’s Harbinger, a series considering the artist’s family history; Alexandra Lorrae’s It Comes at Night, documenting a nighttime Pandora’s box of personal anxieties; and Sue Crosby Doyle’s visual sentences created during the past year for an online class.

Chris Hudson plays with negative space at Core New Art Space. Chris Hudson

Chris Hudson, Ambiguously Defined

Danid Karim, Perception, Inspiration, Beauty

Core New Art Space, Art Hub, 6851 West Colfax Avenue, Lakewood

July 30 through August 15

Opening: Friday, July 30, 6 to 9 p.m.

New at Core, beginning Friday: Chris Hudson plays with negative space and abstraction, while Danid Karim honors the beauty of nature, people and still life with representational works.

Louis Recchia, "Backyard Garden." Louis Recchia

Louis Recchia, New Works

Foolproof Contemporary Art, 3240 Larimer Street

July 30 through August 29

Artist Reception: Friday, July 30, 6 to 9 p.m.

Denver favorite Louis Recchia cleans his slate and installs all-new works at Foolproof to kick off August; while attending the opening reception, guests can also slip into the brand-new, interconnected cocktail lounge, Partners in Crime, beginning at 7 p.m.

EXPAND Eric Matelski pulls out paintings from the archives. Eric Matelski

July Fifth Friday Art Show

Gallerski Studio, 3639 York Street

Friday, July 30, and Saturday, July 31, 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.

$1, RSVP in advance at Eventbrite

Longtime artist and arts booster Eric Matelski pulls some oldies, including paintings of musicians created live during concerts, out of storage and into his house and garage galleries for a two-day run. Also on the walls: cityscapes, TV-themed work and urban scenery. And don’t forget to hang out in the garden for chatting and snacking.

EXPAND AK Westerman, "Pandora's Folly Once Unfurled,” acrylic on wood panel. AK Westerman

AK Westerman and Chris Hoehle, Of Which We Are Made

Valkarie Gallery, 445 South Saulsbury Street, Lakewood

July 28 through August 22

Opening Reception: Saturday, July 31, 5 to 8:30 p.m.

Painter AK Westerman and wood-turner Chris Hoehle team up for a shared showing of dreamy fantasies and sculptural wood wall pieces at Valkarie. As usual, there are side shows, such as guest-artist exhibitions by Dorothy DePaulo and Leo Franco, which both end Sunday, and ongoing member works on view through the end of August.

Annette Isham, still from “Venus: A Space To Hold, Redeemer, I,” 3:01 minutes, 2021. Annette Isham

Annette Isham, Venus: A Space to Hold

The Yard, 1010 North Logan Avenue, Colorado Springs

Begins August 1

Opening Reception and Screening: Friday, August 6, 7 to 10 p.m.

The Yard, the Colorado Springs front-yard gallery run by artists Jessica Langley and Ben Kinsley, is hitting the gas again on live events with the introduction of a couple of video-based works. The first, Denver artist Annette Isham’s interactive video installation Venus: A Space to Hold, which begins its run on August 1, requires use of the Popwalk augmented-reality app for viewing as you navigate through the yard. Dates for video screenings will be announced via email and social media. Follow the Yard's Instagram for updates, or contact the organizers through IG to be added to the mailing list.

