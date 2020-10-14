Art Attack: Thirteen Ways to See Art Live or Otherwise This Week

What a weekend in Denver's cultural scene: arts collaborations, artist discussions, imaginary regimes, shows of all stripes online and in-person, yard sales and Dia de los Muertos-inspired craft fairs. This stuff could keep you busy all day and night.

Here’s the nitty-gritty: Now it’s your turn to pick and choose your favorites.

A close-up from Sammy Lee's ongoing project, Very Proper Table Setting. Sammy Lee

Sammy Lee, Remind Me Tomorrow

People’s Building, 9995 East Colfax Avenue, Aurora

Through October 31

Apart/Together: Sunday, October 18, 6 p.m., free, register in advance

Psychosomatic: Thursday and Friday, October 29 and 30, $10 to $20

Evolving Doors Dance: TBA

The core of Sammy Lee’s complex project Remind Me Tomorrow, funded via RedLine by an INSITE grant from the Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts, is a display of ongoing interactive artworks: the Baoli Action Center, Changing Station and a new iteration of Very Proper Table Setting, created during the pandemic. But Lee is mixing up the art with theatrical elements, including Apart/Together, in which Lee and the Asian-American theater group Insight Colab Theatre will perform using the Baoli Center, a structure inspired by Indian stepwells.

Further collaborations with Circo de Nada and eventually Evolving Doors Dance finish the package virtually (and in some cases, by limited in-person seating at the People’s Building). Learn more, find your way through this interdisciplinary maze and register for performances at Lee’s website.

Jess Dugan poses with their camera. Rafael Soldi

Jess T. Dugan: C.A.R.S. Online Virtual Exhibition

Gregory Allicar Museum of Art, Colorado State University

Available online through September 2021

CSU’s Gregory Allicar Museum of Art, open only to the CSU community for now, continues its virtual Critic & Artist Residency Series exhibition series with work by the controversial photographer Jess Dugan, whose imagery explores gender identity through portraiture. As of Wednesday, October 14, an interview with Dugan is also available online for further insights.

EXPAND Shannon Finnegan, “Do you want us here or not bench.” Shannon Finnegan

Shannon Finnegan in conversation with Alice Wong

MCA Denver online event

Wednesday, October 14, 5 to 6 p.m.

Free, register in advance at Eventbrite

MCA’s rich virtual programming in conjunction with the exhibition Citizenship: A Practice of Society continues with a discussion about disability rights between artist Shannon Finnegan, whose work is represented in Citizenship, and disability activist Alice Wong.

Autumn T. Thomas, “Necessary Beings,” 2020, Padauk wood, copper. Autumn T. Thomas

To Muse the Labyrinth

PlatteForum, 2400 Curtis Street

October 16 through November 8

Opening Reception: Thursday, October 15, 6 to 8:15 p.m.

Register online for one of two timed-entry slots to attend the reception

Wood sculptor Autumn T. Thomas and PlatteForum’s ArtLab youth interns unveil To Muse the Labyrinth, the culmination of their work together during Thomas’s PlatteForum residency, on October 15. Thomas’s work, a study in themes of black identity, recalls African carvings in soaring futuristic curves. Join them in person at the opening by timed-entry, or view the exhibition online at platteforum.org.

Dan Baumbach, “Feel It.” Dan Baumbach

Dan Baumbach and Lydia Riegle, Entry Points

Gallery East: Carrie Makenna, Open For Discussion: Stories From a Woman’s Perspective, photographs

D’Art Gallery, 900 Santa Fe Drive

October 15 through November 8

Denver Arts Week Artists Talk: Saturday, November 7, 2 to 3:30 p.m.

Dan Baumbach explores miniature details, textures and color with close-up photographs from nature at D’art, while Lydia Riegle lets loose in abstract paintings. In Gallery East, Carrie Makenna tells stories using black-and-white photocopier imprints. D’art is forgoing opening receptions, but will host an artist talk during Denver Arts Week.

Phyllis Rider, "Separation/Love," acrylic. Phyllis Rider

Chad Henry, Windows

Phyllis Rider, Separation

Sync Gallery, 931 Santa Fe Drive

October 15 through November 14

At Sync, Chad Henry shows collage pieces with overlays in pencil and paint, and Phyllis Rider pitches in with bold abstract paintings and prints, inspired by life in COVID-19 lockdown.

EXPAND Pink Progression at the Arvada Center gears up for a third artist talk. Pink Progression/Arvada Center

Pink Progression: Collaborations Artist Talk 3

Arvada Center for the Arts And Humanities virtual event

Thursday, October 15, 6 to 8:30 p.m.

Join Zoom call online

Pink Progression’s free virtual artist talks return for a third session, with ten fresh collaborative artist duos and trios discussing their communal works for Pink Progression: Collaborations at the Arvada Center. Access the Zoom meeting here and you’re in like Flint.

EXPAND Peter Yumi, "My G.F." Peter Yumi

Charles Livingston, Intersection

Peter Yumi, The Real Autonation

Troy Patterson in the Treasure Chest

Pirate: Contemporary Art, 7130 West 16th Avenue, Lakewood

October 16 through November 1

For his 2020 slot at Pirate: Contemporary Art, co-op member Peter Yumi continues his fables of capitalist regimes and the art of selling fantasies that started a year ago with his show Fruitland Contemporary Art During the Autonation Dictatorship. Now, The Real Autonation unpacks the nitty-gritty of his theories in panels splashed with color and stolen imagery. Charles Livingston appears to be a collaborator— his concurrent show includes thousands of car ads — and Yumi’s brother, Troy Patterson, is up in the Treasure Chest.

Bernice Strawn, Sum of the Parts

Museum of Authenticity, 124 East 2nd Street, Salida

October 16 through February 2021

Inaugural Open House and Artist Reception: Friday, October 16, 3 to 7 p.m.; Saturday, October 17, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sunday, October 18, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Bernice Strawn, wife of the late painter Mel Strawn and a fine wood-assemblage sculptor in her own right, has been part of Salida’s stalwart art colony for more than thirty years. Her work goes on display at the town’s quirky new Museum of Authenticity, a project by polymath Thordis Niela Simonsen that quietly opened in August. The artist will be in the house for a three-day grand opening reception.

EXPAND An owl by Jane Falkenberg, for Birds, Bees & Beasts. Jane Falkenberg

Lisa Luree and Jane Falkenberg, Birds, Bees & Beasts

Valkarie Gallery, 445 South Saulsbury Street, Belmar, Lakewood

October 14 through November 8

Opening Reception: Saturday, October 17, 5 to 8:30 p.m.

First Friday Reception: November 6, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Birds, Bees & Beasts seems to be a popular subject with Valkarie’s fantasy-inspired home crew, and here’s a show that proves it from Lisa Luree and Jane Falkenberg, with help from dedicated friends Katie Hoffman, Claudia Roulier, Dorothy Depaulo, Colleen Tully, Valerie Savarie and Paul Potts. Luree is known for her dancing skeletons and buzzing bees, and Falkenberg specializes in fantasy renditions from the animal world; expect a dark side to the work, in keeping with the season.

EXPAND This Missfits doll by Inez Sanchez is COVID-19 ready! Inez Sanchez

Dia de los Muertos Art Show

Plaza38, 3550 West 38th Avenue

Saturday, October 17, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Inez Sanchez, who is known for her handmade Missfits dolls, has gathered a small group of fellow crafters and artisans for a fair of Dia de los Muertos- and Frida-inspired items — and more. Social distancing and mask-wearing will be enforced, and Plaza38 is blessed with an ice-cream shop, full bar and taco restaurant, should you get hungry or thirsty.

Yard Art Vol. 2.0

100 Gaylord Street

Saturday, October 17, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, October 18, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The first COVID-responsible Yard Art in September was a big enough hit that host artist Annie Decamp is going with a second outdoor pop-up gallery; this one includes work by thirteen local fine artists on display in the spacious front yard at 100 Gaylord Street.

Anna Tsouhlarakis

LMP PDA, Lane Meyer Projects, 2528 Walnut Street

October 19 through November 1

The LMP PDA gallery window at Lane Meyer Projects turns over a new leaf to present art by Anna Tsouhlarakis viewable from the street or sidewalk on a 24/7 schedule. Tsouhlarakis is an installation artist, sculptor, videographer, photographer and draftsperson, so this two-week presentation could be just about anything that fits in the window.

