Art Attack: Eighteen Ways to See Great Art in Denver This Weekend

click to enlarge Hunt Slonem, “Comma Question Mark,” 2020, oil on panel. Hunt Slonem, K Contemporary

click to enlarge Portraits by Michel Velazquez for Brighter Than Love. Michel Velazquez

D. Dominick Lombardi, “Whistling Bird,” 1998, courtesy of the artist. D. Dominick Lombardi

click to enlarge Just one of dozens of exhibits at Meow Wolf's Convergence Station. Kennedy Cottrell

click to enlarge Kaitlyn Tucek, “Whitney and Mateo,” 2021, oil, crayon and colored pencil on canvas. Kaitlyn Tucek

click to enlarge Roland Bernier, ”True Blue.” Roland Bernier, courtesy of Walker Fine Art

click to enlarge Josh Davy unveils his hand-cast chess set at Next Gallery. Josh Davy

click to enlarge Vincent Cheap

click to enlarge Nancy Rourke, “One Hand Alphabet,” 2021. Nancy Rourke

click to enlarge Kate Petley, “Blinker,” 2019, archival print and acrylic on canvas. Kate Petley

"Apology to JB," by Nikki Pike. Nikki Pike

Ceramic artist Richard Meyer is just one of a hundred creatives selling work at the Denver Arts Fest. Richard Meyer

click to enlarge Indiana Jug, 1884–1886, designed by Christopher Dresser (1834–1904) for Old Hall Earthenware Company Ltd. (1861–1902, England). Courtesy of Kirkland Museum of Fine & Decorative Art, Denver.

click to enlarge Visit potter Sharon O'Leary in her East Boulder County studio. Sharon O'Leary

click to enlarge Sigalit Landau, “Salt Stalagmite #1 [Three Bridges]” detail, 2021, augmented reality. Sigalit Landau







The weather's sending a loud message to art lovers: Head outdoors for festivals, open studios, ghost town displays and public installations this weekend, while the sun still shines brightly. Or not. (This is Colorado, after all.)But there are also indoor exhibits to enjoy (including Meow Wolf Denver, which debuts September 17), as well as art auctions and benefits, and even online fare. Here are the best places to see great art in the days ahead:is all the rage at K Contemporary, where it opened last weekend with Hunt Slonem’s bunnies and butterflies placed museum-style in an eclectic setting curated by artist Jonathan Saiz and gallery owner Doug Kacena. The scale of this show, Slonem’s first Denver solo, comprises some 200 works, including paintings, sculptures, glass and even neon. Meow Wolf? It’ll be around. Catch a little high-end immersion here instead, through November 6.A. Michel Velazquez, who creates art under the moniker of Velart, brings a mixture of large, close-up portraits of women and animals to a pop-up gallery in the Dairy Block Alley for a month-long exhibition.It’s hard not to like the work of D. Dominick Lombardi, who is described as having been influenced by both Pablo Picasso andas he embarked on a 45-year career in the ’60s. To elaborate, his extensive and multi-disciplinary retrospective, curated by T. Michael Martin at the Ent Center in Colorado Springs, jump-starts with theseries, a sci-fi foretelling of robotics-enhanced humans, before galloping through twenty subsequent periods of work. There’s a lot of fun stuff in that stretched-out timeline, but Lombardi’s sculptural assemblages are especially knock-out strange and hilarious. The artist will discuss his work during a reception and artist talk on September 16; if you can’t make it, view the digital catalogue online You’ve no doubt read or heard all the hype for this local attraction that’s been three years in the making—now you can see it for yourself. Give yourself plenty of time to explore all four floors of experiential goodness in seventy installations created by 300 artists (one-third of them from Colorado). Go see what everyone’s talking about: No matter how you feel about Meow Wolf’s presence in Denver,is still going to amaze you.What better place is there for an artist to explore the power of moments caught in time than a Colorado ghost town, sitting empty on the top of the world with a constant wind blowing through the cracks? Kaitlyn Tucek saw that opportunity in Ashcroft, a long-abandoned boom-and-bust silver-mining town near Aspen, where she has spread out a fleeting installation of unframed, raw paintings throughout the remaining buildings. She begins with a new tool in her art box — an introduction in text and poetry — and stretches out into a visual reverie of brief interactions. Visit the show over this weekend only; the site has no phone service, and there’s a quarter-mile hike to Ashcroft.Late Colorado painter Roland Bernier was a man of many words and letters — most of them taking form in paintings and sculptures, where they blended into straightforward compositions shedding a visual language all their own. And he wasn’t the only artist in the region whose work played with language. A group of fifteen local artists contributed to the companion exhibita group show of inventive works in the same vein with kaleidoscopic outcomes expressed through painting, drawing, sculpture, prints, neon and more. Remember to read between the lines.The wave of temporary art around Denver is growing with the popularity of murals and street art often put up anonymously or in endangered spaces (for instance, on walls underneath the old raised section of the I-70 highway). The temporary aspect is the point of artist Forge's latest project: a big public-participation cyanotype mural to be installed at the No Vacancy warehouse in RiNo, currently a home to short-term artist residencies before it is destroyed to make way for new development. Forge is looking for volunteers to lie perfectly still on light-sensitive cloth to make individual cyanotype prints during any of six events this weekend and next. Life is fleeting, but this is a great way to have your fifteen minutes of fame.Next member and director Josh Davy began his metalsmithing journey making jewelry, but now he’s known for making clever metal tabletop robot sculptures out of toolbox odds and ends. His latest sculpture project — a cast-metal chess set — takes a giant leap away from nuts and bolts. Fellow Nextist Natalie Smith does portraits of lesser-known women written into the Scriptures forThe title of this show,, takes on a double meaning by referring not only to the trio of artists participating, but also to the defunct bar 3 Kings Tavern and former co-owner Jim Norris, who always had room for their artwork in the club. All three met and spent hours there, sketching at a table or as employees. They’ll be plastering the walls at Bitfactory with paintings, mixed-media and found-object work, and in Finley’s case, macabre upcycled thrift-store toys from his ongoingseries.At Access, there’ll be a different body of work plastered to the walls — ten-by-ten-inch artworks by local and national artists, as well as by participants in the gallery’s art programs for young people with disabilities — for one of Access’s most popular fundraisers. All the small artworks will be for sale throughout the run of the show, but for those who can’t attend the event, ten to fifteen pieces will be available online from 6 to 6:30 p.m. only on the night of the opening.BMoCA is also fundraising this weekend at Artmix, a combination exhibition, auction and party. More than a hundred regional artists are participating, with a wide palette of art to choose from, and bids can be made in person or online throughout the show’s run.Pastel artist Sandy Marvin offers mixed-media works on paper for, while Jean Herman presents a body of fabric and paper collages., the ambitious ongoing outdoor public-art series curated by Anna Kaye and Kalliopi Monoyios and spread out in various Lakewood and Arvada locations, is hosting still more installation openings in September, including two in Arvada this weekend. In celebration of World Water Monitoring Day and National Cleanup Day, gather on Saturday to see Nikki Pike’s “Apology to JB” at 4 p.m. and Mark Bueno’s “Betrothed to the Unknown” at 5 p.m. in Britton and Thundercloud parks, respectively. Find a map and parking info online For the seventh annual Glens Art Walk, artists living along the curvy lanes of Lakewood’s charming Glens neighborhood invite folks to walk through the gorgeous neighborhood and visit studio sales along the way. (Designed in the 1920s by Denver landscape architect Saco de Boer, the Glens has a lot in common with Denver’s Bonnie Brae district, another de Boer project.) A map and artist guide can be found here The Denver Arts Festival returns from the off year in 2020 with renewed strength and an artist mix heavy on Colorado-made artwork (with some work by national artists slipped in), making for a wide selection of media and styles. Live music, kids’ activities and a wine, beer and spirits garden round out the fun; get an artist preview online Design fanatics already in love with the Kirkland’s current show,, will be delighted to partake in this Saturday’s U.S. Dresser Fest 21, a half-day international Zoom symposium on everything Dresser held in conjunction with the Christopher Dresser Society and the Dorman Museum. Experts from all three institutions will speak, the Dorman’s Louise Harrison will host a virtual tour of the museum, and two question-and-answer periods will give the audience chances to chime in.A group of thirty artists of east Boulder County, mainly spread throughout Longmont and environs, will open nineteen studios to the public over the weekend for a behind-the-scenes look and middleman-free art sales. Take a drive, enjoy the view and meet some artists; it’s free. Find a map and artist previews online The Denver Botanic Gardens becomes part of an international art movement with, a new augmented-reality exhibition from the Jerusalem Botanic Gardens in Israel, opening this fall at twelve public gardens in the U.S. and abroad. As elsewhere, DBG visitors in Denver will be able to see a remarkable convergence of nature and technology using the Seeing the Invisible app available for iPhone and Android, while out-of-this-world imagery from artists like Ai Weiwei, El Anatsui, John Gerrard, Ori Gersht, Mohammed Kazem and Sigalit Landau will show you how artists can find fresh avenues in visual art using this new tool.