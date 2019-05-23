Ten Things to Do for $10 or Less This Weekend (Nine Free!)

We've finally made it to Memorial Day Weekend, signaling that summer is quickly approaching. There's no shortage of things to do this long weekend: The Denver Mart Drive In is opening, providing a cheap and super- fun way to watch new movies; swingers will be taking over Little Man Ice Cream; you can drink beer both after a workout with your dog and then up in Boulder. Most of the activities on this list won't cost you a dime, but don't forget to take time to honor those who paid the ultimate price while serving their country. Remember, there's a somber reason why Memorial Day is a national holiday.

Life in Low-Earth Orbit with Astronaut Kjell Lindgren

Friday, May 24, 3 to 4 p.m.

Denver Museum of Nature & Science

Free

Kjell Lindgren lived in Colorado but the Mile High City wasn't high enough for him, so he decided to go to outer space. After graduating University of Colorado Medical School, Lindgren worked as a surgeon at NASA's Johnson Space Center, where he was selected to be an astronaut in 2009. Lindgren will be at the Museum of Nature & Science to discuss low-earth orbit, his 141 days in space, and the future of space exploration, then hold a meet-and-greet. The event is free, but you must enter through the west side of the museum.

Denver Mart Drive In Season Opening

Friday, May 24, 7 p.m.

Denver Mart

$10

The Denver Mart Drive In provides a nostalgic and comfy way to watch new releases. This weekend, you can see Aladdin and Avengers: End Game on the eighty-by-forty-foot outdoor screen. The Mart Cafe remains open throughout the films, offering classic movie-night treats. Gates open at 7 p.m. and the first film will start after the sun goes down; admission is $10 per person. After this opening weekend, the drive-in will remain open through Labor Day, showing new movies every wekeend. To see the full schedule and purchase tickets, visit the Denver Mart Drive In's website.

Colorado Remembers

Saturday, May 25, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Colorado Freedom Memorial, 756 Telluride Street, Aurora

Free

The 3,500 soldiers from Colorado who were killed in World War II will be honored at a special memorial at the Colorado Freedom Memorial, which was built five years ago. The event will begin with a free pancake breakfast; a formal ceremony at 10 a.m. will include live music, a bald-eagle sighting and traditional acts of remembrance performed by veterans and soldiers on active duty. Bring bring lawn chairs and blankets; no dogs allowed.

South Suburban Pet Fair, Barks, Boot Camp, and Brews

Saturday, May 25, 9 a.m.

Brewery Boot Camp, 4151 East County Line Road, Centennial

Free

Brewery Boot Camp is not letting anyone get away with this excuse: "I don't want to leave my dog at home." This full-body workout is for both humans and their pets, and ends with a beer-tasting with brews from Blue Spruce Brewing (for the adults) while dog food and other pet supplies will be available. Adoptable pets will also be in attendance, in case your pet is in need of a companion. For more information, visit Brewery Boot Camp's Exercise page.

The Beer Baazaar joins the Boulder Creek Festival on Saturday. Boulder Creek Events

Beer Bazaar Boulder

Saturday, May 25, 5 to 10 p.m.

13th Street in Boulder

Free

Beer Bazaar Boulder will be setting up shop Saturday at the Boulder Creek Festival, which offers local arts and crafts vendors curated by TheBigWonderful along with DJs spinning tunes all weekend long. The festival is free (and continues from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m Sunday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday). Beer and cider-tasting tickets can be purchased in advance at the BAZAAR's Eventbrite page.

Shake what your mamma gave you with Mile High Soul Club. Danielle Lirette

Whole Lotta Shakin In the Park With Mile High Soul Club

Saturday, May 25, 6 to 10 p.m.

Levitt Pavilion

Free

The Levitt Pavilion free concert series will be getting funky with Mile High Soul Club, the band that DJ DogBoy and Tyler Jacobson started in 2008. In 2012, the duo morphed into a trio with the addition of DJ Steve Cervantes. The group brings the house down monthly at Syntax Physic Opera, and will be getting booties shakin' on Saturday, rain or shine. While the concert is free, RSVPs are encouraged at Levitt Pavilion's Free Events page, where you can see the entire summer schedule.

EXPAND Show off your best "Lindy Hop" this Saturday at Swingin' Under the Stars. Harry Warters

Swingin' Under the Stars Opening Night

Saturday, May 25, 7:30 to 10 p.m.

Little Man Ice Cream

Free

When it's swingtime in the Rockies, it's time to grab your partner and your dancing shoes, but you don't need to leave your keys in a bowl for the partner swap. Starting this weekend, Little Man's plaza will turn into a dance floor every Saturday, when Deja Swing fills the area with gypsy jazz. There's always a free swing dance lesson at 7:30 p.m. and a second lesson during the first band break. Since the event is free, treat yourself to an ice cream cone — and make it double to replenish all the calories burned while dancing.

PlayHouse Saturdays

Saturday, May 25, 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Rock Steady

Free

Want an easy, inexpensive Saturday night activity? PlayHouse Denver is launching this new weekly series with dancing, drinks, board games, hookahs and ice cream from the Besties Ice Cream truck parked outside selling scoops all night long. Doors open at 10 p.m. and the first 25 guests get to indulge in free wings.

"Dedicated by the People of Colorado in Gratitude and Respect for the Men and Women who have proudly served and sacrificed in our Nation's Armed Forces." Courtesy of Colorado Veterans Monument

Colorado Veterans Monument Restoration Celebration

Monday, May 27, 2 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Colorado Veteran's Monument, 1449 Lincoln Street

Free

The Colorado Veterans Monument, honoring the men and women of this state who served their country, was dedicated at the State Capitol on Veteran's Day 1990. The light at the top of the thirty-foot tower had not worked in nearly a decade, but with the help of donors and supporters, the tower is gleaming once again. To honor this state's soldiers, there will be a military ceremony with Taps at the restored monument at 2 p.m. and a second ceremony after the sun goes down.

Beyond Borders Community Event

The People's Building

Monday, May 27, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Free

Beyond Borders uses performance art to take on a controversial topic: The piece depicts a group of people who realize that their home is no longer safe, and journey across the ocean to find refuge. This performance will include live music and an interactive African drum circle. Not only is admission free, but refreshments and appetizers will be served. The performance will begin at 6 p.m., and a discussion with the artists will follow.



Know of an event that belongs on this weekly list? Send information to editorial@westword.com.