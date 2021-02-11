Ten Things to Do In and Around Denver (and Online) This Weekend

^ Keep Westword Free Support Us Local

Community

Journalism

I Support Support the independent voice of Denver and help keep the future of Westword free. Support Us

Enjoy a real blast from the past over the next few days. The long-awaited SUE: The T.Rex Experience is finally opening at the Denver Museum of Nature & Science; for history that's a bit less ancient, tune into the Saving Places conference, with an auction full of events you can enjoy in the near future.

That's just the start of the lovely experiences — both in-person and online — coming your way on this brisk Valentine's Day weekend. Keep reading for ten of the best things to do in and around Denver, and don't miss our list of a dozen free activities here.

2021 Endangered Places Auction

Through Thursday, February 11, 6 p.m.

The annual Colorado Preservation Inc. Saving Places conference has gone virtual this year, with programs continuing through February 12, including the revelation of the latest addition to the Endangered Places list. As part of CPI's campaign to raise funds to save these historic spots, the Endangered Places Auction is offering dozens of great deals on items, tours and other adventures. It's free to peruse, but remember to get your bid in soon, because bidding closes at 6 p.m. Find the full roster of auction items here; see the conference schedule here.

SUE: The T. Rex Experience

Opening Thursday, February 11 (for members), through April 25

Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Boulevard

Show a kid some dinosaur bones and you’ll have a friend for life. If it happens to be a T. Rex, complete with eight-inch teeth falling out of its skull, that friendship might even last into the afterlife. Knowing this, parents will be rushing to get tickets for SUE: The T. Rex Experience, a traveling exhibit opening at the Denver Museum of Nature & Science (on February 11 for members, on February 12 for everyone else), where it will hang out through the end of April. But this isn't just kid stuff: You'll walk among wall-sized, growling T. Rex animations, touch bronze casts of real prehistoric bones, and stand and stare at SUE’s for-real skeleton lit up by a multimedia light show. Timed-entry tickets are required for both museum admission (free to $19.95) and SUE: The T. Rex Experience (free to $9). Learn more here.

Join Gustavo Arellano in raising a taco to Den-Mex and even Pueblo-Mex. Gustavo Arellano Facebook

Gustavo Arellano: Food in the Borderlands (Including Colorado)

Thursday, February 11, 6 p.m.

Food historian and Los Angeles Times columnist Gustavo Arellano (perhaps best known in these parts as the Mexican from his "Ask a Mexican" column) has a lot to say about Mexican food in Colorado — which should be a surprise to no one who's heard him talk about Den-Mex and Pueblo-Mex food. (He knows "Colo-Mex" is too broad a term to describe the variety of Mexican dishes in the Centennial state.) As part of History Colorado's new Borderlands of Southern Colorado speaker series tied to the new exhibit, he'll be speaking virtually about the history of south-of-the-border cuisine in the north-of-the-border United States (as if arbitrary borders can contain the spread of one of the world's greatest cuisines). Tickets are $10; get them here.

PlayClub: A Doll's House

Thursday, February 11, 7 p.m.

Visionbox's next PlayClub (think book club) is devoted to A Doll's House by Henrik Ibsen, often referred to as the “father of modern drama,” since he wrote plays about real people in a new style now called realism. Visionbox founding artistic director Jennifer McCray Rincon will start the virtual program with remarks about both the play and the playwright; Visionbox actors will then perform a scene from the play and, after discussion, Rincon will re-direct the scene to demonstrate an alternate approach to the same text. "We have been told over and over that watching actors rework scenes like this is the most intriguing part of our work," she says. "It is also an excellent way to gain appreciation for the literature and language of theater." Tickets are $25; sign up here and start reading...fast.

Black History Month Movie Series: Harriet

Friday, February 12, 7 p.m.

DL Parsons Theater, 11801 Community Center Drive, Northglenn

Yes, people once watched films in theaters — and you can do so again, while still observing safety guidelines.

The City of Northglenn Diversity, Inclusivity and Social Equity Board is hosting this screening of Harriet, based on the life of iconic American freedom fighter Harriet Tubman, who escaped slavery and became one of America's greatest heroes. Tickets are $5 for adults and $4 for youth, senior and military (or pay $8 and $6, respectively, and see 42 on February 19, too). All ticket proceeds will benefit Cleo Parker Robinson Dance. Find out more here.

Mercadito de Amor

Saturday, February 13, and Sunday, February 14, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily

Re:Vision, 3738 Morrison Road

Celebrate Valentine’s Day weekend family-style when the RISE Westwood Collective and Cultura Craft Chocolate host the Mercadito de Amor, an event with craft and art vendors, sweets, homemade food, two artist-designed photo booths with ’80s old-school barrio and hot-stuff devil themes and make-and-take crafts for kids. All COVID-19 safety precautions will be observed and admission is free; learn more here.

Galentine’s Day: The Infinite Forms a Woman Takes

Saturday, February 13, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Denver Milk Market, Dairy Block, 1800 Wazee Street

The Dairy Block, Milk Market and the Athena Project are teaming up for a BFF day on the town focusing on live art by local female-identifying artists, who will be transforming (wo)mannequins into the kind of inspirational characters revered by the Athena Project, a cultural platform for women in the arts. Catch the art in action in the Dairy Block’s heated art alley, then buy yourself a ladies’ brunch and cocktails inside Milk Market. The ten completed artworks will be displayed throughout the block over the next month; find event details here.

Burlesque & Bubbly: Virtual Class With Lora Cheadle

Saturday, February 13, 5 p.m.

Fall in love with yourself this Valentine’s Day with Burlesque & Bubbly, a thirty-minute dance class where you will learn a burlesque routine. After class, Lora Cheadle, author of FLAUNT! Drop Your Cover and Reveal Your Smart, Sexy, and Spiritual Self, will lead a discussion on the impact that stereotypes, judgment and unattainable standards have on our self-worth. The $19 ticket includes a copy of the book; register here.

A Valentine for the Mercury Cafe

Sunday, February 14, 1 p.m.

The Mercury Cafe has been a longtime safe haven for Denver’s arts, music, literary and comedy scenes. As with so many places during the pandemic, though, it’s hit tough times. So composer and DeVotchKa multiinstrumentalist Tom Hagerman and magician Professor Phelyx have recruited a crew of local musicians, poets, comedians and more to send in Valentine’s Day video messages for a livestreamed fundraiser called A Valentine for the Mercury. Phelyx will host; Hagerman and the Grande Orquesta Navarre will play, and big names like Lumineers member Wesley Schultz, Nathaniel Rateliff, Adam Cayton-Holland, Andrea Gibson and Josh Blue will perform. For more information about how to watch and donate, go to the Mercury Cafe’s website.

Denver Jewish Film Festival

Through Wednesday, February 17

This year's edition of the Denver Jewish Film Festival, which got under way on February 8, includes a strong mix of documentary, narrative and short films that look at history and current Jewish life alike, with an emphasis on civil rights, social justice and varying (and sometimes competing) Jewish identities; there are also Q&As with the filmmakers and discussions on social media. Whether you're a Jew, an ally or Jew-"ish," the festival has something for you. Tickets are available for individual films or in packages at the Jewish Community Center's website.



Know of a great event around town? We'll be updating this list through the weekend; send information to editorial@westword.com. And don't miss our list of a dozen free things to do around town over the next few days.

