Dozens of Ways to Celebrate New Year's Eve in the Mountains

Thinking about heading for the hills to ring in the new year? Not only are mountain resorts planning big celebrations, but so are many mountain towns. Here are dozens of ways you can welcome 2020 from new heights:

AdAmAn Fireworks Show: The nearly century-old mountaineering club scales Pikes Peak in order to set off a fireworks show from its summit at midnight. Free, view from various locations, adaman.org.

An All Star New Year's Eve: Roll into 2020 with the music of the Rolling Stones performed by a seven-piece tribute band. 9 p.m.-1:30 a.m., $125 and up, Shakedown Bar, 304 Bridge Street, Vail, 970-479-0556, shakedownbarvail.com.

Arapahoe Basin Moonlight Dinner Series: Don your fanciest snow gear for a trip up the mountain to celebrate East Coast NYE. 7-10:30 p.m., $125, Arapahoe Basin, 28194 Highway 6, Dillon, 970-468-0718, arapahoebasin.com.

Aspen New Year's Eve: With two fireworks shows over Aspen Mountain, both early birds and night owls will be happy. 8 p.m. and midnight, Wagner Park, 419 South Mill Street, Aspen, aspenspecialevents.com.

Beaver Creek New Year's Eve: Dancing, DJs, arcade games and a lavish buffet wrap up early so you can rest up for the first ski day of 2020. 6-10:30 p.m., $300, Park Hyatt, 136 East Thomas Place, Beaver Creek, beavercreek.com.

Breckenridge New Year's Eve: A torchlight parade down Peak 9 starts the festivities at 6 p.m. Various Breckenridge locations, gobreck.com.

Breckenridge's Premier New Year's Eve Party: This bash at the base of Peak 9 includes a red carpet photographer, open bar for four hours, beats from DJ Rockstar Aaron and bubbles. 7:30 p.m.-1 a.m., $125-$150, The Maggie, 575 South Park Avenue, Breckenridge, eventbrite.com.

Carboy Winery New Year's Eve: Start the night with a four-course wine-pairing dinner ($125, 5 or 8 p.m.), followed by the winery's late-night party ($95-$125, 10:30 p.m.) that includes two glasses of wine, midnight toast and more food. Carboy Winery, 103 North Main Street, Breckenridge, 970-771-3944, facebook.com.

Cooper New Year's Eve: Live music and a torchlight parade make NYE special at Cooper. Cooper, 232 Country Road 29, Leadville, 800-707-6114, skicooper.com.

EXPAND Purgatory celebrates the new year. Scott D.W. Smith

Copper Mountain New Year's Eve: The party includes a rail jam, fireworks, torchlight parade, and a special Moonlight Dine & Ski for those who want to ring in the new year with food and champagne. Copper Mountain, 970-968-2318, coppercolorado.com.

Crested Butte New Year's Eve: The town's celebration starts with a torchlight parade and finishes with fireworks. 5:30 p.m., free, Crested Butte, 877-547-5143, skicb.com.

Durango New Year's Eve: J-Calvin, Mesquite and Alex Blocker Band take the stage; VIP tix include private box and champagne toast. 8:30 p.m., $25-$50, Henry Strater Theatre, 699 Main Avenue, Durango, 970-375-7160, henrystratertheatre.com.

Granby Ranch New Year's Eve: The resort has planned a full day of events, including a private fireworks viewing party, family dance party, glow stick parade and late-night 21+ celebration. 1000 Village Road, Granby, 888-850-4615, granbyranch.com.

Monarch Mountain New Year's Eve: Celebrate with live music in addition to the ubiquitous torchlight parade and pyrotechnics. 3-6 p.m., free, Monarch Mountain, Salida, 719-530-5000, skimonarch.com.

New Year's Eve Gala at Toro: This swanky blowout includes a four-course feast, dancing and Champagne toast. 7 p.m.-1 a.m., $375, Viceroy Snowmass, 130 Wood Road, Snowmass Village, 970-923-8035, viceroyhotelsandresorts.com.

EXPAND Monarch Mountain

New Year's Eve at Viceroy Snowmass: Wrap up 2019 early with a buffet and champagne toast so you can hit the slopes bright and early on January 1. 6:30-10:30 p.m., $125, Viceroy Snowmass, 130 Wood Road, Snowmass Village, 970-923-8000, viceroyhotelsandresorts.com.

NYE Ski Town Throwdown: Kick off a full night of music starting in the lounge at 7:30 p.m.; entry includes your first drink and a midnight toast. 6 p.m.-1:30 a.m., $65, Pepi's Bar & Restaurant, 231 Gore Creek Drive, Vail, 970-476-4671, eventbrite.com.

Pop, Clink, Fizz: Get glitzy at the Ritz's soirée with apps (sorry, canapes), champagne and dessert. 9 p.m.-1 a.m., $150, Ritz-Carlton, 0130 Daybreak Ridge, Avon, 970-343-1023, ritzcarlton.com.

Powderhorn New Year's Eve: Hit the terrain park for NYE, where you'll also be able to hear live music and watch the fireworks. 9 p.m., 48338 Powderhorn Road, Mesa, 970-268-5700, powderhorn.com.

Purgatory New Year's Eve: Huddle up for warmth as you watch a torchlight mountain parade followed by fireworks; the resort is also holding a night rail jam and snowcat rides to dinner and a party at the Powderhouse. 1 Skier Place, Durango, 970-247-9000, purgatoryresort.com.

Snowmass New Year's Eve: Skiers and riders ages 8 and up can participate in the torchlight parade at 6 p.m. At 10 p.m., fireworks explode over the mountain. Free, Snowmass Base Village, 970-922-2233, gosnowmass.com.

Steamboat Springs New Year's Eve: Brave the cold for views of fireworks over the peaks and a torchlight parade, then ride the gondola to Thunderhead Lodge, where you can ring in the new year with a champagne toast and views of the Yampa Valley. 5:30 p.m., free-$60, 2305 Mt. Werner Circle, Steamboat Springs, 877-783-2628, steamboat.com.

Telluride New Year's Eve: Kick off the night with a torchlight parade and pyrotechnics. 6:30 p.m., free, Telluride Ski Resort, 565 Mountain Village Boulevard, Telluride, 970-728-6900, tellurideskiresort.com.

Winter Park New Year's Eve: Fireworks, sledding and hot chocolate make for a fun, family-friendly party. 8:30 p.m., free, Rendezvous Event Center, 78821 Highway 40, Winter Park, 970-726-4118, playwinterpark.com.

Woodland Park New Year's Eve: Open a new party favor each hour as you count down to 2020 with drinks and dancing. 7 p.m.-12:30 a.m., $50-$90, Ute Pass Cultural Center, 210 East Midland Avenue, Woodland Park, 719-687-5284, eventbrite.com.



These listings were compiled for our New Year's Eve Guide, inserted in the December 19 issue of Westword (the deadline was December 5); you can still pick up copies of the guide at our office. Watch for more New Year's Eve lists coming on westword.com.