Ten Ugly Sweater Parties This Weekend

‘Tis the season for getting schnockered at your local watering hole while wearing your ugliest holiday garb. This weekend marks the beginning of two weeks’ worth of ugly Christmas sweater parties throughout the Denver metro area. Here is a comprehensive list of opportunities for you to break out the battery-operated sweaters.

Pro tip: Buffalo Exchange has a full rack of ugly Christmas sweaters available now.

EXPAND Pom-poms make for an ugly, ugly sweater. Kenneth Hamblin III

Stoney’s Ugly Christmas Sweater Party

Thursday, December 12, 6 p.m.

Stoney’s Bar and Grill

Lincoln Street is starting early with its holiday parties this weekend. Stoney’s Ugly Christmas Party kicks off at 6 p.m. on Thursday. There’s no cover for this holiday shindig, but a jacket for donation will earn you a free white Russian. Stoney’s is also offering $5 drink specials on White Russians, Jameson Stout Irish Coffees, and hot toddies. Visit Stoney’s Facebook page for more information.

The Grizzly Rose will be home to shirtless firefighters and ugly sweaters this Thursday. Eric Gruneisen

Ugly Sweater Ladies Night

Thursday, December 12, 8 p.m.

Grizzly Rose

This event has ugly sweaters and hot firefighters peeling them off for a good cause. Each year Colorado firefighters pose for the Fire Rescue Dogs Calendar, and this is the third year that the Grizzly Rose will be hosting a holiday party to promote the calendar’s release. The party starts at 8 p.m. (sorry, ladies, the 7 p.m. VIP event is already sold out), and ugly sweaters are encouraged. As is the custom with the Grizzly Rose on Thursday, ladies drink free draft beer and well-drinks. Try your luck in an ugly-sweater raffle from the firefighters themselves, a wine raffle, and a silent auction. Cover is $5 to see firefighters strip themselves of their gear. Visit the Grizzly Rose Facebook page for more information.

Ugly Sweater Party

Friday, December 13, 4 p.m.

Vesper Lounge

This may be the only non-company holiday party starting at 4 p.m. in Denver this Friday. This shindig also includes some of the best drink deals on this list: wear a holiday sweater, enjoy happy-hour prices from 4 p.m. until closing time. That’s all there is to it. Vesper’s happy hour includes $3.50 well cocktails, $5 cocktails on tap (think Moscow mules and aperol spritzes), and $1.50 off draft beers. This party is a no brainer. Throw on anything remotely holiday-themed and head down to Capitol Hill.

EXPAND More ugly sweaters. Kenneth Hamblin III

Dunbar Ugly Sweater Party

Friday, December 13, 6 p.m.

Dunbar Kitchen and Tap House

Dunbar Kitchen and Tap House is teaming up with Avery Brewing Company, Wheatley Vodka, and Buffalo Trace Bourbon for this holiday bash. The ugliest sweaters will win prizes throughout the night, and participants can enjoy festive libations, Buffalo Trace eggnog and special holiday tappings like Avery’s Sweater Party and Black Bottle Brewery’s American Pie. The party rages from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. and more information can be found on Dunbar’s Facebook page. For bonus holiday fun, follow along on Instagram with the #DunbarUglySweater hashtag.

Ugly Sweater Party and Contest

Friday, December 13, 7:30 p.m.

Wild Corgi Pub

Grab your ugliest sweater in the closet for this party, because it’s sponsored by Maker’s Mark. Wild Corgi Pub is hosting an ugly sweater party and contest, with special prizes awarded to the ugliest sweater in the bar. Maker’s Mark will be on hand with drink specials and other swag for everyone, though. This party goes all night, so get ready to deck the halls. More information can be found on the Wild Corgi Pub’s Facebook.

EXPAND Grab the ugliest sweater, team. Kenneth Hamblin III

Ugly Sweater Party

Friday, December 13, 8 p.m.

Howl at the Moon

Howl at the Moon is back for another year of holiday mischief, sing-a-longs, live music, and the ultimate ugly sweater contest. Party-goers can enjoy $4 Truly hard seltzers and Coronas, $6 Cinnamon Toast shots, and $25 “Buckets of Cheer.” Meanwhile, the ugliest sweater at the party will be rewarded with a $100 cash prize. RSVP online at Howl at the Moon’s website for a chance to win a free happy-hour party.

Ugly Sweater Party and Toy Drive

Saturday, December 14, 11 a.m.

Denver Beer Company

Both Denver Beer Company taprooms, Platte Street and Arvada, will be hosting their annual ugly sweater parties kicking off at 11 a.m. Saturday morning. Guests are encouraged to don an ugly sweater and bring a toy in exchange for a buy-one-get-one deal on DBC beers. All toys will be donated to the nonprofit organization Denver Santa Claus Shop, and cash donations will be accepted, as well. Visit either DBC Facebook page for more information.

EXPAND Ugly sweaters from Denver's past. Kenneth Hamblin III

A Very Tacky Christmas Party

Saturday, December 14, 4 p.m.

Prost Brewing Company

This may be the only party on this list complete with holiday polka music. Prost Brewing Company is teaming up with Polka Folka to throw the tackiest holiday party on Saturday. Grab a beer, grab a holiday sweater, and grab a polka partner. This party is sure to be fun. More details available on Prost Brewing Company’s Facebook page.

Ugly Sweater Party

Saturday, December 15, 5 p.m.

Peak View Brewing Company

Greenwood Village is getting in on the holiday cheer, too. Peak View Brewing Company’s ugly sweater party starts at 5 p.m. with live music until 8 p.m. Saturday night. Dogs are welcome on the dog-friendly patio, if you want to dress your pups up in holiday gear, too. Visit Peak View Brewing Company’s website for more information about the Denver Tech Center brewery and details about the party itself.

Highlands Neighborhood Ugly Sweater Party

Saturday, December 15, 7 p.m.

Oasis Brewing Company

The Highlands neighborhood is hosting its first branded ugly sweater party at Oasis Brewing Company this Saturday. Oasis Brewing Company, located on the corner of 32nd Avenue and Lowell Boulevard, will be hosting an ugly sweater contest and live music. Details about the party can be found on the brewery’s Facebook page.

