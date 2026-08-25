Can you beat these Denver food challenges?

It is no secret that Denverites have a flair for the extreme. From conquering towering peaks to undertaking ambitious alpine pursuits, it’s only fitting that food challenges are widely embraced in the Mile High City.

What qualifies as a food challenge, you may ask? Think less civilized dinner and more culinary endurance sport — testing the limits of minds, mouths and stomachs through extreme heat or sheer abundance.

A few pro tips: Do your research, come hungry, call ahead and don’t plan your attempt during peak restaurant hours. Most importantly, know your limits — and tip your server, who may temporarily take on the role of food challenge coach.

Ready to test your limits? Here’s a look at eight great food challenges in Denver and beyond:

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Ian Heinig attempts the TOKIO Ramen Challenge, taking on five and a half pounds of Lemon Ramen. Samantha Farmer for Westword

TOKIO

Ramen Challenge

2907 Huron St.

This particularly brutal challenge calls for consuming a 5.5-pound bowl of ramen within 22 minutes. Participants may select any ramen on the menu before attempting to eat roughly the weight of a small house cat, offering the illusion of strategy for an otherwise near-impossible feat.

Reward: Bragging rights. Endless glory. Free ramen.

Cost of incompletion: $42. Fullness without glory.

Naturally, I recruited a couple brave diners to attempt TOKIO’s ramen challenge. My willing takers? Ian Heinig and Keegan Smith, two Colorado natives with impressive appetites and enough confidence to believe they stood a chance.

As a witness to the spectacle, I posted up at the sushi bar alongside the pair, offering my full support and unwavering belief in their ability to prevail. Keegan opted for the Miso ramen, while Ian chose the Lemon Ramen. Anticipation grew as we watched the massive bowls being prepared.

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Before the clock started, our server informed us that only around 4% of challengers succeed. Nearby diners peered toward us with a mixture of respect and concern, while the kitchen crew looked on with considerably more skepticism.

Then came the ramen. The only advice offered? Noodles first, broth second.

Despite an enthusiastic start, plenty of encouragement and some admirable determination, my fearless gourmands ultimately fell short. The ramen proved mightier than their appetites, with a shallow pool of broth lingering in each vessel as the timer expired.

Only a shallow pool of broth remains in Ian’s bowl when the 22-minute timer expires. Samantha Farmer for Westword

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Still, passion and intention were present throughout. In the realm of culinary masochism, that counts for something.

After witnessing this challenge firsthand, I’d gotten my fill of food challenges as a spectator sport.

The Three-Pound Grilled Cheese Sandwich Challenge at Swanky’s Vittles and Libations.

Provided by Swanky’s Vittles and Libations

Swanky’s Vittles and Libations

Three-Pound Grilled Cheese Sandwich Challenge

1938 Blake St.

Challengers must finish a roughly 3-pound grilled cheese sandwich made with six slices of Texas toast, a full order of mac and cheese, fried white cheddar cheese curds and a whopping 18 slices of American cheese. As if that weren’t enough, the cheesy behemoth comes with a half-pound of fries and a half-pound of tater tots. There are only two hours to finish this tower of terror. Questioning life choices comes after.

Reward: A free pile of cheesy goodness, a T-shirt, $10 gift card, and your photo on the Wall of Fame.

Cost of incompletion: $35. And the indignity of landing on the Wall of Shame.

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You have to sign a waiver before you can take on the El Jefe Challenge at Fire on the Mountain Provided by Fire on the Mountain

Fire on the Mountain

El Jefe Challenge

300 S. Logan St.

3801 W. 32nd Ave.

Pain is the name of the game for this cult food challenge in which 15 of Fire on the Mountain’s chicken wings are doused in the notoriously spicy El Jefe sauce. They must be stripped clean within 3.5 minutes — with only one emotional support napkin, a glass of water and absolutely no mouth-saving accouterments, like ranch or bleu cheese. And let it be known: seitan wings are highly discouraged for this particular feat. The challenge is available at both Denver locations.

Reward: Free wings. A Jefe hat. A picture on the wall.

Cost of incompletion: $21.59. A scorched palate and, presumably, some questionable decisions to reflect upon.

Phở 95 Noodle House

Phở-King Challenge

1401 S. Federal Blvd.

Perhaps one of Denver’s most infamous food challenges, this Phở-King phenomenon redefines the terrible twos. With two days’ notice required, challengers must conquer 2 pounds of noodles, 2 pounds of meat, a separate plate of vegetables and a staggering 200 ounces of broth — all in a single sitting.

Reward: Free phở, a Phở-King T-shirt and a photo displayed as the Phở-King Winner of the Month.

Cost of incompletion: $40. A pink “Phở-King Loser” T-shirt to commemorate your defeat.

The Famous Barnyard Challenge at Georgia Boys BBQ boasts six pounds of food, anchored by a monstrous BBQ club sandwich.

Provided by Georgia Boys BBQ

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Georgia Boys BBQ

The Famous Barnyard Challenge

250 Third Ave., Longmont

This protein-packed challenge combines both heat and excess. One hour. Roughly 6 pounds of food, anchored by a monstrous BBQ club sandwich. What could possibly go wrong? The beast comes loaded with pork, brisket, chicken, bacon and melted cheese, surrounded by a heaping portion of hand-cut fries topped with ribs and hot links. Also included? Six EXTRA-HOT ghost wings. A carnivore’s dream. Or nightmare.

Reward: A free monstrous meal and a $50 Georgia Boys BBQ gift card.

Cost of incompletion: $50. Questions regarding your sanity.

Piper Inn

Mount Carne

2251 S. Parker Road

Another one for the delusional carnivores, this mountain of meat, cheese and potatoes awaits those brave enough to attempt this appropriately named feat. The Mount Carne challenge consists of 1.4 pounds of crinkle fries loaded with 1.4 pounds of carne asada and — because subtlety has no place here — 1.4 pounds of beer cheese, plus onions, cilantro and salsa verde for an extra punch of flavor. That’s 4.2 pounds of glorious excess, all to be conquered within 30 minutes.

Reward: The meal is free. Plus a Mount Carne T-shirt and your photo immortalized on the Wall of Fame.

Cost of incompletion: $40. A permanent spot on the Wall of Shame.

Aunt Alice’s Kitchen

“Big Daddy” Breakfast Burrito Challenge

1805 Main St., Longmont

Breakfast burritos are kind of a big deal around these parts. In this case, Aunt Alice’s Breakfast Burrito Supreme gets a supersized upgrade — making it an even bigger deal for those with insatiable morning appetites. Challengers have one hour to finish a 6-pound breakfast burrito packed with all the usual fixings: scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese, meat and hash browns, all smothered in house-made pork green chile. Because sometimes a regular breakfast burrito just isn’t enough.

Reward: The honor of inhaling a massive burrito for free. A T-shirt.

Cost of incompletion: $38. A full day with a full belly to remind you of your defeat.

Beau Jo’s

The Pizza Challenge

Multiple Locations

At last, an opportunity to divide and conquer. Beau Jo’s Pizza Challenge is available at every location except Lone Tree, and the rules are simple: two people versus one 14-pound pizza. One hour. Bring a friend and bring it on.

Reward: $100 each for finishing the pie the pizza is on the house.

Cost of incompletion: $100. Making it, quite possibly, the most expensive pizza you’ll ever buy. The humbling realization that this may be one Colorado 14er you weren’t meant to summit.

Whether your preferred form of culinary punishment involves 6 pounds of smothered breakfast burrito, a 14-pound pizza or wings that will set your mouth ablaze, the Denver area has a challenge for you. Just remember: Not every mountain needs to be conquered. Sometimes, there is glory in knowing when to throw in the napkin.