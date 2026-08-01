Restaurant Roll Call: Every opening and closing in July

Fresh Mex on Colfax is closed, with a new concept coming soon.

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Summer may be hot, but the pace of Denver restaurant openings and expansions is even hotter, with plenty to look back on and high hopes for the future.

Among the month’s biggest opening stories is Rễ Tre, a generational shift on multiple levels, as the daughters of the family that ran the hugely popular New Saigon on Federal Boulevard have reinvented the space with their take on Vietnamese cuisine.

The One Concept group, meanwhile, continues its empire building, bringing an elegant angle to traditional Chinese fare at Blossom by SYC. And La Vietta is the latest Italian eatery to plant its pasta fork in the city.

The closings, however, were difficult to bear. Industry hangout favorite Table 6 closed up shop after 22 years. The pioneering restaurant was one of the early establishments to break through the stereotypes of the “old” Denver, helping usher in the new wave of chef-driven, innovative restaurants we see today.

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Among those was Port Side, a breakfast sandwich favorite in RiNo run by a former Potoger chef, who decided to walk away on top after 10 successful years. But it was the shuttering of Pizzeria Lui that really got the attention of Denver diners. It was a heartbreaking departure that serves as a reminder to visit your favorite haunts while you can, because you never know when it might be their last day.

In other news this month…

A fire set in the dumpster behind Little India’s downtown location quickly spread into the building. Antony Bruno

Fires take their toll

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Restaurant fires played havoc on Denver this month, with the likes of Sherpa Basecamp, Two Lazy Dogs Bar & Grill and Little India all closed (and, hopefully, only temporarily) until repairs are made. On the bright side, we saw a pair of fire-damaged restaurants make their return, with both Odyssey Italian Restaurant and Littleton’s Los Dos Potrillos coming back from blazes that closed them down earlier this year.

Fresh Mex among this week’s closures

We’ve received a few inquiries about the status of Fresh Mex on East Colfax Avenue, and can confirm that yes, it is closed (despite its Google Maps listing saying otherwise). The quick-fix green chile spot originated in an adjacent storefront on the same block before relocating to the corner spot in 2022. Today, it’s being revamped into a Neo’s Latin Kitchen, according to the signage hanging from the facade.

This week’s openings

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Home Team Deli opened its third Colorado location along South Colorado Boulevard in a former Wahoos Fish Tacos space. Its other two locations are in the Streets of Southglenn in Centennial and another in Broomfield. It’s reportedly eyeing a fourth location in Boulder, as well.

Bonfire Burritos unwrapped its latest location in Wheat Ridge, adding to the current Golden and Arvada installments. Friends & Co. Coffee is also open in the Rise Comedy club. Call Your Mother added another location in Golden. And the social sensation tea house Chi Cha San Chen opened in Westminster.

Here’s the complete list of restaurants and bars that opened or closed this week*:

Openings

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Angry Pizza, 8515 Park Meadows Center Drive, Lone Tree

ASA Sushi, 1535 Central St.

Blossom by SYC, 1691 Central St.

Bonfire Burritos, 4001 Clear Creek Drive, Wheat Ridge

Cafe Solene, 5001 E. Colfax Ave.

Call Your Mother, 1106 Washington Ave., Golden

Chi Cha San Chen, 14644 Orchard Pkwy., Westminster

Cinq à Sept Bistro, 4580 Broadway, Boulder

Fineburger, 7980 E. Northfield Blvd.

Home Team Deli, 1233 S. Colorado Blvd.

Hopscotch Beer Garden, 3380 Denargo St.

King Dumpling II, 2160 S. Broadway

Kyuu Sushi & Bar, 1290 E. 17th Ave.

La Vietta Trattoria, 1644 Platte St.

Los Dos Portillos, 10065 W. San Juan Way, Littleton (reopened)

Melt n Dip, 2320 S. Parker Road

Mighty Burger, 637 Front St., Louisville

Odyssey Italian Restaurant, 603 E. 6th Ave.

Rising Phoenix, 7401 E. 1st Ave.

Room Service, 125 Broadway

Rễ Tre, 630 S. Federal Blvd.

Santana’s Cantina, 2598 S. Broadway

Tapster, 3200 Tejon St.

Tifa Chocolate & Gelato, 4880 S. Newport St.

Vin39 Wine Bar, 2227 Prairie Center Parkway, Brighton

Yummy Hot Pot, 8181 E. Arapahoe Road, Greenwood Village

Closures

4Play, 2229 Blake St.

Azucar Bakery, 1886 S. Broadway

Carmine’s McGregor, 1951 Wazee St.

Crave Cookies, 4940 S. Yosemite St., Greenwood Village

Deviation Distillery, 1821 Blake St.

Earls Kitchen & Bar, 8335 Park Meadows Center Drive, Lone Tree

Fresh Mex, 1818 E. Colfax Ave.

Funny Plus, 2779 S. Parker Road, Aurora

Park Burger, 2643 W. 32nd Ave.

Pizzeria Lui, 5380 W. Mississippi Ave., Lakewood

Port Side, 2500 Larimer St.

SOL Mexican Cocina, 200 Columbine St.

Sweet Izzy, 3003 E. Third Ave.

Table 6, 609 Corona St.

Tap & Burger, 4910 S. Newport St.

TBirds, 9701 W. 44th Ave., Wheat Ridge

Wellness Sushi, 2504 E. Colfax Ave.

Temporarily Closed

Catfish King, 5454 E. Colfax Ave.

Circular Lounge by Knotted Root, 5126 E. Colfax Ave.

City Buffet, 5066 S. Wadsworth Blvd., Littleton

Little India, 1533 Champa St.

Sherpa Basecamp, 1320 E. 17th Ave.

Two Lazy Dogs Bar & Grill, 1531 Champa St.

*Or earlier and not previously reported.

Know of something we missed? Email editorial@westword.com.