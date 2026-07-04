Every opening and closing this week:  Rễ Tre revives New Saigon space with family ties

King Dumpling II has taken over the old Bacon Social House on S. Broadway.

The blow after blow of recent restaurant closures took a breather this week, replaced with a number of new and notable openings.

Top among them in Rễ Tre, the modern Vietnamese restaurant taking over the former New Saigon space on Federal Boulevard. The big story here is that the restaurant is owned and run by the daughters of New Saigon’s former owners, meaning the location has stayed in the same family’s hands since 1987. We can’t wait to go check it out.

Also opening this week was King Dumpling II on South Broadway. Owner Yuki Jiang opened the first King Dumpling up in Louisville, CO two years ago, where it has developed a reputation for serving quality hand-made dumplings folded fresh daily. We stopped by on Thursday for a bite, and can confirm it’s a worth a visit. First look coming next week.

Finally, we have to note that Mighty Burger has finally resurfaced. After pulling up stakes from its Denver Beer Comapny location in Arvada, where it operated out of a vintage Airstream, it’s found a new home in the Lucky Pie Louisville garden. It’s celebrating its grand opening through July 5, with various giveaways, brand swag, and of course… plenty of burgers.

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On the closing front, we only have one to report, but it’s a sad one. Funny Plus, tucked away around the corner from Aurora’s H-Mart, has been a long-time, late-night staple for Korean fried chicken for both diners and after-shift chefs alike. But the fun’s over, as we hear the owners have simply run out of steam and closed up last weekend with little fanfare.

Here’s the complete list of restaurants and bars that opened or closed this week*:

Openings

King Dumpling II, 2160 S. Broadway

Melt n Dip, 2320 S. Parker Road

Mighty Burger, 637 Front Street, Louisville

The PZA, 644 Santa Fe Drive (reopened)

Rễ Tre, 630 S. Federal Blvd.

Sandomi, 5505 W 20th Ave, Edgewater

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Closures

Funny Plus, 2779 S. Parker Road, Aurora

*Or earlier and not previously reported.

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