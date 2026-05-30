Restaurants

Every opening and closing this week: As one door closes, another opens 

We lost a brewpub, but gained Dry Dock Pub. And there were more even swaps.
By Antony BrunoMay 30, 2026
a glass of beer on a table outside
Colorado Plus originally opened in 2013.

Colorado Plus
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While this week’s closures slightly outpaced openings, there were some even swaps as new spots emerged offering cuisine similar to those that shuttered. 

Chinese Restaurants: This weekend will see the end of six-year-old Noodle Express in the Belcaro Shopping Center, which is set for imminent demolition. But Broomfield gained a Chinese restaurant with the opening of 17 Szechuan Taste. 

outside of Asian restaurant
Noodle Express is now closed.

Patricia Calhoun

Brewpubs: Wheat Ridge brewpub Colorado Plus ends operations this weekend after 20 years serving the community. But earlier in the week, Dry Dock Pub opened in Wash Park as the new location for the popular Dry Dock Brewing team. 

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Creperies: The under-contract Stanley Marketplace said goodbye to Le Creperie d’Audrey, while Boulder said hello to a second installment of Crepe Therapy from James Beard Award finalist Mawa McQueen.

Bakeries: Popular piemaker Hinman Pie is turning off its ovens after this weekend; Highland’s Happy Bakeshop closed May 8. But then Petunia Bakeshop opened in Highland on May 13. 

The W on Colfax
The W sat in a historic, eye-catching building at the corner of Colfax Ave. and Elm St., known for it’s bright green tiles.

Antony Bruno

Even the chains are swapping roles. New Jersey-based chain PrimoHoagies suddenly shut all the doors of its Denver locations this week — despite people clamoring for outposts a few years ago. Meanwhile, Mediterranean fast-casual concept Spitz Mediterranean Street Food has expanded into the RiNo neighborhood. 

The cycle can be dizzying. But the one thing’s certain: The cycle will never end. 

Here’s the complete list of restaurants and bars that opened or closed this week*:

Openings

17 Szechuan Taste, 6600 W. 120th Ave., Broomfield
Convict Coffee, 1135 E. Evans Ave.
Crepe Therapy, 1295 University Ave., Boulder
Dry Dock Pub 1101 S. Pearl St. 
Petunia Bakeshop, 4055 Inca St.
Spitz Mediterranean Street Food, 2615 Walnut St.

Closures

Le Creperie d’Audrey, 2501 Dallas St., Aurora
Colorado Plus, 6995 W. 38th Ave., Wheat Ridge 
Hinman Pie, 3600 E. 40th Ave. (after Sunday)
Noodles Express, 703 S. Colorado Blvd. (after Sunday)
PrimoHoagies (multiple locations)
The W, 5001 E. Colfax Ave.  
Yolee J Filipino & Thai, 830 S. Buckley Road, Aurora 

*Or earlier, and not previously reported.

Know of something we missed? Email editorial@westword.com.

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Antony Bruno has been Westword‘s Food & Drink editor since April 2026. Before joining the staff full-time, he wrote the Eat Up Havana series, visiting every restaurant on Havana Street in Aurora. A graduate of the Cook Street School of Culinary Arts, he strives to help others level up their cooking skills and food knowledge. Bruno was previously a senior writer at Billboard magazine, a communications advisor, and a freelancer for multiple Denver-based publications.

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