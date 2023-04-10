Every 4/20 Event in Metro Denver This Year

Legal marijuana is now over a decade old in Colorado, but 4/20 celebrations are still full of excitement.
Pot-friendly parties, big and small, are taking over the town as Denver is engulfed by 4/20, the unofficial marijuana holiday. From the annual gathering at Civic Center Park, which has never been bigger, to Marley family concerts and cannabis dinners, we've compiled info on every 4/20 event we could find, with more to come as they're announced.
Dank April at the Alamo Drafthouse
Throughout April
Three metro locations
Can holiday movie marathons include 4/20, too? They sure can, according to Alamo Drafthouse, which is screening classics for cannabis lovers like Belly, Dazed & Confused, Jack & Jill, Mandy and They Live through April, as well as several other fun movies from past decades like Superman, The Fast and the Furious and The Thing. Look up Alamo's three locations in Littleton, Sloan's Lake and Westminster on drafthouse.com/denver or various showtimes.
Devil's Lettuce Burlesque Show
Friday, April 14, 4 to 9 p.m.
Lion's Lair
2022 East Colfax Avenue
Hosted by Dream Girls Burlesque, this stoner burlesque and drag show includes performances from Pennie Please, Penny Spectacular, Suki Suxen, Becky Taha'Blu, Vicious Pyce and Sarah Bellum. Tickets are $20 — and show up early, because space is limited. Find out more and buy tickets at eventbrite.com/e/devils-lettuce-a-stoner-burlesque-drag-show-tickets-593784634827.
420 Queens of Comedy
Friday, April 14, 7 to 9 p.m.
Blush & Blu
1526 East Colfax Avenue
Cannabis is taking over Blush & Blu's monthly comedy show as 4/20 approaches. Grab a drink and share some laughs with Janell Banks, ShaNae Ross, Jané Suplee-Davis, Emily Kinglsey and Laura Thompson. Tickets (21+) start at $12, but are $15 the day of the show, with $8 standing-room tickets available after the seats sell out — which they always do. Learn more by calling Blush & Blu at 303-484-8548 or visiting
savageent5280.com.
Anything but Clothes Comedy Show: 4/20 Edition
Saturday, April 15, 9 to 10:30 p.m.
Enigma Bazaar
4923 West 38th Avenue
You can't smoke weed at this comedy show, but you'll probably want to beforehand — not because it's bad, but because seeing seven comedians stripping down demands heightened senses. If their jokes don't land, the comedians must remove pieces of clothing. Tickets (21+) are $12 online and $15 at the door, with food and drinks available. Find out more and buy tickets at savageent5280.com.
High Horse Rooftop Celebration
Saturday, April 15, Sunday, April 16, and Thursday, April 20
Broadway Plaza
1111 Broadway
Intended for cannabis business owners and industry members, this three-day event on the rooftop of Broadway Plaza is equal parts party and trade show. Each day is full of DJs, live music, lip-smacking brunch menus and plenty of cannabis samples from industry vendors. This is a private event (21+), but you can request tickets to single days, all three, or a VIP package at eventbrite.com/e/high-horse-rooftop-3day-weekend-private-420-celebration-tickets-583847562777.
The Marley Brothers
Wednesday, April 19, and Thursday, April 20, 6:30 p.m.
Red Rocks Amphitheatre
4/20 on the Rocks won't take place until Saturday, but Bob Marley's offspring are here to jam out on the big day. Ziggy, Stephen, Ky-Mani and Damian "Jr. Gong" Marley will take over Red Rocks for the cannabis holiday, with performances by Sean Paul, Protoje and Steel Pulse, as well a memorial to Lee "Scratch" Perry featuring Mykal Rose and Subatomic Soundsystem. Tickets to the all-ages show start at $79.50 on tix.axs.com.
JAR's Mile High 420 Festival
Thursday, April 20, 1 to 10 p.m.
Civic Center Park
Denver's most famous 4/20 event returns on the big day, with Tommy Chong hosting and a musical lineup that includes Rick Ross, Waka Flocka Flame, The Alchemist, Fivio Foreign and Kaash Paige. As in previous years, the Mile High 420 Festival will be free to attend, but this marks the first year that no one under 21 will be allowed in. Although cannabis is officially banned in the event's listed policy, organizers say enforcement will be the same as last year — when zero public consumption citations were cited despite rampant pot use. Register for a free ticket and learn more about Denver's 4/20 fest at milehigh420fest.com.
4/20 Cookie Decorating Class
Thursday, April 20, 2 p.m.
The Coffee Joint
1130 Yuma Court
Join CottageCore Confections for a cannabis-friendly class on decorating cookies at the Coffee Joint. Guests must bring their own cannabis products or purchase them from the dispensary next door, and only electronic vaping and dabbing are allowed. Find out more and register to attend (21+) by calling the Coffee Joint at 720-583-4657.
4/20 Frick-Frack-a-Thon
Thursday, April 20, 3 p.m.
Mile High Spirits
2201 Lawrence Street
No money is exchanged, but bring a random item of any value and bet it. Keep winning, and you could go home with something worth a lot more than what you entered with. Denver's own special interpretation of blackjack returns for a 4/20-centric party, with two blackjack tables, a Frick Frack spin on roulette, street dice and Shibari tasting "for all the kinky ones." Games run all night, with pre-party arts and crafts, music and plenty more fun. Learn about ticket packages and Frick Frack Blackjack at eventbrite.com/e/420-frack-a-thon-tickets-549632805517.
We Empower 420
Thursday, April 20, 4 to 8 p.m.
Urban Sanctuary
2745 Welton Street
This cannabis-friendly meetup was organized to celebrate women and people of color in the cannabis space, and also raise funds for cannabis prisoners. Cannabis vendors, food, aerialist performances, live art and giveaways are all included in the $15 admission package, with a $25 VIP option that includes extra goodies. Buy tickets (21+) at eventbrite.com/e/we-empower-420-tickets-595014262677.
Ultimate Taste of JAD's
Thursday, April 20, 4:20 p.m.
JAD's Mile High Smoke
7667 Washington Street
The closest thing Colorado has to a cannabis farmers' market is going big on 4/20. Taste of JAD's, a bi-weekly party and vendor showcase at Colorado's only licensed cannabis bar, allows visitors to sample a number of Colorado cannabis products for a small fee — but on 4/20, JAD's is going even bigger by adding more vendors. There's no cover charge to enter (21+), but each "taste" of a cannabis sample is $5, with plenty of other cannabis products for sale at the JAD's bar. Find out more by calling JAD's at 303-993-5760 or visiting smokeatjads.com.
Blaze ’N Bingo
Thursday, April 20, 8 p.m.
JAD's Mile High Smoke
7667 Washington Street
Drag bingo and dank buds come together at Blaze n' Bingo, a wild night of 4/20 fun and prizes hosted by Kendra D and Minor M. Each $20 ticket comes with admission into JAD's Mile High Smoke, entry into all four bingo sessions, free gear, dispensary coupons and a photo with the hosts. Learn more and buy tickets (21+) at eventhi.io/events/blaze-n-bingo-7782.
The Savage 420 Comedy Show
Thursday, April 20, 7 to 8:30 p.m. and 9 to 10:30 p.m.
Enigma Bazaar
4923 West 38th Avenue
Comedians who love cannabis will be dishing out laughs on the big day. Host Matt Cobos and a handful of comedians will perform during two shows at Enigma Bazaar on 4/20.
Find out more and buy tickets (21+) at savageent5280.com.
Baked'N Denver 4/20 Show
Saturday, April 22, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Stampede
2430 South Havana Street, Aurora
Celebrations of 4/20 will continue into the weekend, including Baked'N Denver (even though Stampede is technically in Aurora). This day-long show from Power 109 includes a food festival, wellness vendors, live comedy and music shows. Tickets are $20 on eventbrite.com/e/bakedn-denver-2023-food-festival-live-comedy-show-concert-tickets-555838757687.
Canna Wellness Block Party
Saturday, April 22, 6 to 10:30 p.m.
1400 Ogden Street
The Roots Collective is combining 4/20 and Earth Day into one big block party, with a cannabis sesh space, fire spinning, local craft vendors, food and drinks, aura photography, tarot readings, live painters, yoga and a silent disco. Tickets (21+) to the yoga-only session are $25, the silent disco $12, and a bundle for both are $33 at eventbrite.com/e/422-canna-wellness-block-party-elevated-yoga-silent-disco-tickets-591853498747.
4/20 on the Rocks
Saturday, April 22, 6:45 p.m.
Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Colorado's annual 4/20 celebration at Red Rocks takes place on a Saturday this year, but when you see how many cannabis acts are in the lineup, you'll understand why they were two days late. Wiz Khalifa and Joey Bada$$ will headline 4/20 on the Rocks, with Action Bronson, Berner, Marlon Craft, Chevy Woods and Little Stranger all expected to perform, too. Tickets to the all-ages show start at $40 on tix.axs.com.
Groovy Gravy Supper Club
Saturday, April 22
Denver location shared upon registration
Too busy to celebrate 4/20 during the work week? Save it all for Groovy Gravy's Supper Club, one of Colorado's best celebrations of cannabis food. For his next rendition, Groovy Gravy founder Stephen Woolf has partnered with James Beard-nominated chef Jose Avila of La Diabla Pozole y Mezcal and award-winning hash extractor Kennn Wall of Single Source, who will serve up delicious dishes and dabs. To attend (21+), prospective guests must request an invite, then show their ID at the door. Reach out to [email protected] to learn more or request an invite.
Black People Know Weed Trivia
Sunday, April 23, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
The Coffee Joint
1130 Yuma Court
Keep the 4/20 fun going at Black People Know Weed, a trivia event about Black cannabis culture at the Coffee Joint. The pot-friendly trivia game will have four rounds of trivia, and is free to attend upon registration (21+). Guests at the Coffee Joint must bring their own cannabis products or purchase them from the dispensary next door, and only electronic vaping and dabbing are allowed. Find out more and register for a free spot at eventbrite.com/e/black-people-know-weed-tickets-593476081937.
Yoga at the Barn
Sunday, April 30, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The Barn
Boulder County address shared upon registration
Enjoy live music and comedy, professionally catered food and Colorado cannabis at a barnyard party with Mason Jar Event Group, one of Colorado's best party planners for pot. Start off with a yoga session, ceremonial cacao testing and sound bath, followed by love music and a cannabis-paired lunch from Wildcraft Kitchen's Tori Hartsoe and Colorado cannabis brands. There will also be a Mason Jar Marketplace, tarot readings, photography and more. Request tickets (21+) for the whole day or just the lunch portion at tickettailor.com/events/masonjareventgroup/853314.
Do you know of a 4/20 event in metro Denver? Send information to [email protected]