Do Acrylic Bongs Carry Microplastic Risks?

Dear Stoner: My mom uses one of those old acrylic bongs. Not only can she afford a better one, but I think it's unsafe. Does the acrylic bong carry a risk of bad fumes or microplastics?
Froggy Jim
Dear Froggy Jim: Acrylic bongs are mainstays for Boomer and Gen-X weed smokers. Aging heads love smoking out of those cheap tubes of plastic polymer, usually with the same water from last week. Old habits die hard with parents and veteran stoners, though, and both of these demos rarely take advice from young people.
While we couldn't find any literature about microplastic risk in acrylic bongs, there is plenty of research showing that acrylic materials are capable of releasing microplastics. The fumes part is more defined: When exposed to temperatures around 140 degrees and higher, plastic used to make water bottles releases toxic fumes like BPA. Acrylic can withstand much higher heat, closer to 570 degrees, but that still isn't risk-free near a torch, and the cheap production of acrylic bongs and their metal bowl pieces often leaves a lot of long-term questions, too.
