Ask a Stoner: What's the Safest Way to Smoke Weed?

Dear Stoner: This may sound dumb, but what’s the healthiest way to smoke weed? Like, if I’m going to choose to smoke, what’s the healthiest route?
Dear Dunns: Not a dumb question at all, my friend. Cannabis can do a lot of good, but no one can argue that any form of smoke or combustion is “good” for us. That being said, smoking weed is fun, so we might as well destroy ourselves in the slowest way possible when we do it. If you’re looking for the least unhealthy way to smoke, stay away from blunts, obviously, as that tobacco wrap hurts lungs by itself. Joints, though not as bad, also add unneeded smoke to the equation. You want to burn those buds straight up.
Using a bong or water pipe adds a layer of water filtration, which is a little less bad for us when the water is clean. However, smoking flower in a vaporizer (not hash oil; the health effects of that are totally different) is likely safer. Studies show that vaping cannabis is more potent than smoking but doesn’t carry as many carcinogens. Does that mean vaping is healthy? Hell, no — stick to edibles if you’re that concerned — but it’s our best bet for now.
