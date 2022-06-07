Support Us

Ask a Stoner: Ancient Edibles Recipes

June 7, 2022 5:56AM

Dear Stoner: Do you know of any good recipes for old-world cannabis edibles, or some good resources for finding them? I’d love to try making something ancient.
Chef B

Dear Chef B: Cannabis edibles from the Eastern Hemisphere have been around a lot longer than the pot brownie, which was invented by Hollywood in the ’60s, according to edibles historian Robyn Griggs Lawrence, who wrote the book on eating weed. The star of Lawrence’s Pot in Pans: A History of Eating Cannabis (which you should buy immediately) and the most widely recognized example of what you’re looking for is majoun.
click to enlarge Majoun is a fun, fast and time-tested edibles recipe. - HERBERT FUEGO
Majoun is a fun, fast and time-tested edibles recipe.
Herbert Fuego
A combination of hash, chopped dates, figs, nuts, honey, melted butter and various spices from ancient Persia, majoun is simple to make and requires a small amount of hash. You can also try bhang, a centuries-old Indian drink made with fresh cannabis leaves, warm milk, honey and spices. Although harder to make than majoun, bhang can be a powerful intoxicant and is right up your alley. The drink’s cultural significance is so strong in India that making and selling bhang is legal in that country, despite all other forms of cannabis being outlawed. Check out leafly.com’s recipe for a smooth introduction.

Herbert Fuego is the resident stoner at Westword, ready to answer all your marijuana questions.
This Week's Issue

