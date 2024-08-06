 Are There Different Strains of Magic Mushrooms, Like Cannabis? | Westword
Are There Different "Strains" of Psilocybin Mushrooms, Similar to Cannabis?

There are a lot of parallels. After all, this is plant medicine we're talking about (and fungi, but you get the point).
August 6, 2024
Cartoon stoner
Westword

Dear Stoner: I heard magic mushrooms have strains, just like cannabis. Is that true?
Doctor Cat

Dear Doctor Cat: There are a lot of parallels between the two. After all, this is plant medicine we're talking about (and fungi, but you get the point). There are dozens, if not hundreds, of species of psilocybin mushrooms. And although they all have psilocybin, they're not all the same. These mushrooms have other tryptamines and alkaloids that influence how our bodies and brains react. While this mixture of magic mushroom components isn't fully figured out, specific mushrooms have shown potential in treating specific mental and physical ailments, according to researchers and lab analysts. Sounds pretty similar to cannabis and terpenes, doesn't it?
click to enlarge Jar of psilocybin mushrooms and capsules
Brandon Johnson
Mushrooms and cannabis also have cartoonishly fun names — like Alaskan Thunderfuck, or Hillbilly and Penis Envy, two popular strains of mushrooms in Colorado. However, mushrooms seem to have more species variance than cannabis, which only has a handful, with indica and sativa being the main two.

Colorado's upcoming medical psilocybin system is poised to allow only one species of mushrooms: psilocybe cubensis. Although psilocybe cubensis is the most popular species and includes many strains, such as the aforementioned Hillbilly and Penis Envy, growers and researchers hoped for more.

Send questions to [email protected].
Herbert Fuego is the resident stoner at Westword, ready to answer all your marijuana questions.
Contact: Herbert Fuego
