Bennet, Hickenlooper Among Senators Calling Out Congressional Leadership on Pot Banking

A group of United States senators has sent a letter to congressional leadership reiterating their desire to legalize banking services for marijuana businesses.
Because of marijuana's federal prohibition, dispensaries, cultivators and other pot-related businesses are banned from financial services, putting institutions serving those businesses at risk of federal drug charges. Although some smaller banks and credit unions will take on that risk for high fees, the majority of legal marijuana transactions are still done in cash and create a target for crime, according to the 24 senators who signed the letter.
"Allowing cannabis businesses operating legally and in compliance with state law to access financial services without federal reprisal would address public safety and compliance challenges, helping communities reduce cash-motivated crimes. Law enforcement organizations have publicly testified before Congress about these cash-related safety risks, including theft, robbery, and serious violence perpetrated against employees responsible for conducting what should be routine business operations," the letter reads.
According to an annual marijuana impact report compiled by the Denver Department of Excise and Licenses, burglaries associated with commercial marijuana rose from 122 in 2019 to 175 in 2020. Despite comprising under 1 percent of all businesses in Denver, marijuana enterprises accounted for 8.6 percent of all reported business burglaries in 2020, the department noted.
In their letter sent to congressional leadership on May 12, nineteen Democratic and five Republican senators ask Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, House Majority Leader Nancy Pelosi and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy to retain language that would permit marijuana banking in the America COMPETES Act, a federal funding bill for supply chain and manufacturing stimulation.
Among those signing the letter were Colorado senators Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper, who sent a similar letter to ranking members of Senate committees last November asking that marijuana banking language be added to the National Defense Authorization Act.
Initially introduced by Representative Ed Perlmutter of Colorado, the Secure and Fair Enforcement (SAFE) Banking Act would allow banks to offer state-legal pot business loans, lines of credit, checking accounts and other traditional financial services. The bill has passed the House as stand-alone legislation or as an amendment to other budget bills since 2019, including the most recent version of the America COMPETES Act. However, a larger push for federal legalization and social reparations from the drug war have moved the SAFE Banking Act to the sidelines in the Senate.
"The House has now passed the SAFE Banking Act six times, including most recently as an amendment to its version of the bipartisan competition bill, and we ask you to ensure that the text of that amendment remains in the final conferenced version of the bill to be considered by both the House and the Senate," the senators' new letter reads.
In an America COMPETES Act conference committee of House and Senate members on May 12, several senators and representatives voiced a desire for marijuana banking's inclusion in the Senate version, including Hickenlooper and Senator Patty Murray of Washington.
“From helping STEM Ph.D's get visas so they can stay right here in America after school, to modernizing our banking laws so that the cannabis industry isn’t operating in the all-cash darkness, our economy needs to be supported and to help us meet this moment as it has in the past and as it can again today," Hickenlooper said.
Despite the vocal support for the SAFE Banking Act, Schumer and other high-ranking senators have consistently pushed back at the idea of allowing marijuana banking before federal legalization and social reparations are put in place.
As Perlmutter nears the end of his time representing Colorado's 7th District, pushing through the SAFE Banking Act, a legislative effort he's owned for nearly ten years, has become increasingly important. His office says he is still pursuing pathways to include the bill in the America COMPETES ACT.
"The #SAFEBankingAct has broad bipartisan support in both the House and the Senate. It hits the Goldilocks sweet spot," reads a recent post on Perlmutter's Twitter account. "Let's get it passed."