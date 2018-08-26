Take a Tour of Colorado's Biodynamic Pot Farm

Nothing against the hardworking growing staffs using hydroponic setups in warehouses, but the future of cannabis cultivation lies in nature — so why not learn more about it? Now you can, during a tour of one of Colorado's most unique cannabis operations.

Few growers are taking advantage of nature like Pot Zero, the commercial growing operation in Eagle County, a few miles out Gypsum. Owners Rob and Linda Trotter, who ranched cattle for years before expanding into a new kind of agriculture, say their farm doesn't worry about official organic designation, which currently eludes cannabis growers because of the plant's federally illegal status. “But we’re more than organic. We’re bio-dynamic," Rob said during a 2017 interview.

Colorado Cannabis Tours is taking interested visitors up to the Trotters' pot farm throughout September to learn how the couple uses the fat of the land for their sustainably operated commercial grow. Here's how the Trotters use the natural resources around them for a carbon-free grow, according to a Westword article from 2017: